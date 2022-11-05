No compromises, says Castrol Activ in new ad

Castrol Activ has launched a new marketing campaign #CompromiseMehngaPadega with an ad-film demonstrating how Castrol Activ offers superior protection to bike engines and shields them from breakdown.

With rising expenses leading to tighter wallets, consumers often end up making unusual compromises to keep costs under check. Castrol Activ’s new campaign affably reminds bikers to never compromise on the superior protection for their bike engine, because saving a few hundred bucks today could lead to bike troubles and expenses worth thousands in the future.

Kickstarting the campaign conceptualized by Ogilvy; the campaign’s first ad-film titled ‘Idhar-Udhar’ features a bike owner opting to choose a cheaper engine oil because of rising expenses. The mechanic patiently paints a future for his customer friend by arriving at an unusual crossroad, where two roads lead the rider to very different possibilities. One road full of engine trouble and heavy expenses caused by ordinary engine oils. And the other road, promising a smooth ride and no engine breakdown with Castrol Activ’s superior 3X protection.

Speaking about the campaign, Jaya Jamrani, Vice President – Marketing, Castrol India Limited, said, “At Castrol India, we are committed to delivering industry-leading products to our consumers that offer unmatched protection and performance for their vehicles. Our new Castrol Activ campaign #CompromiseMehngaPadega reinforces this commitment and effectively showcases the superior engine protection that two-wheeler users can avail by choosing Castrol Activ for their bikes.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “Many a time, in an effort to save a little, we often end up spending much more. That’s our approach to demonstrate the value of Castrol Activ’s 3X superior protection. Our ‘Idhar-Udhar’ campaign will nudge bikers to re-evaluate their spending choices in a light-hearted manner.”

The campaign will go live across a mix of television and digital platforms, with presence on high-impact properties to maximize consumer reach. This will be complemented with retail displays and activations to reach out to Castrol’s wide retail network across India, including dealers and independent automotive workshops.

