Nilon's unveils ‘Isme Pyaar Mila Hai’ campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi

Nilon’s, a processed food company, launched an advertising campaign consisting of a series of ad films for their range of Western blended spices, Chinese sauces, Chutneys, Instant mixes and many more.

Released on TV and digital media, the campaign features a series of unconventional and humorous ad films that highlight the superior quality ingredients and attention to the smallest detail that Nilon’s employs.

In the film Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a good-at-heart gangster who is obsessed with cooking and uses his cooking skills and love to give the police a slip, get information from a captive rival or ensure that a guest leaves only after eating a meal. Each film ends with the message ‘Isme pyaar mila hai.’

Speaking about the campaign, Dipak Sanghvi, Managing Director, Nilon’s said, “Whenever you see Pankaj Ji’s shows or movies, it never seems like he’s acting, since it comes so naturally to him. Similarly, at Nilon’s, making topmost quality products with passion comes naturally to us. What made us choose Pankaj Ji as our brand proponent was the shared passion for doing things well along with the secret ingredient called love. This also led us to choose our tag line, ‘Isme pyaar mila hai’.”

Rajheev Agarwal, Director and CEO Nilon’s said, “We are very excited about our new campaign with Pankaj Tripathi. The commercials have come out very entertaining, with lots of drama and a fun quotient. We have already received a glowing response from them. Full credit to the Ogilvy team and director Prashant Issar.”

Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner, Creative, Ogilvy India-West said, “Nilon’s was going to create brand communication after a very long time hence what was required most was achieving high recall and memorability. For a category that mostly talks to homemakers, we introduced Pankaj Tripathi, a very unlikely candidate into the mix but as a food loving gangster who spreads the message of love through his love for cooking. We hope these ads will be memorable.”

