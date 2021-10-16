Myntra's All About You launches digital film featuring Chitrangda Singh

The 50-second promotional film is an ode to the woman of today, celebrating her life and choices, which in essence is the brand’s DNA

All About You (AAY), one of Myntra’s fashion brands for women, has launched an exquisite digital ad film with the very beautiful and elegant Bollywood actor, Chitrangda Singh. The 50-second promotional film, made for digital and social platforms, is an ode to the woman of today, celebrating her life and choices, which in essence is the brand’s DNA.

The AAY woman is a thinking woman with an eclectic choice in fashion, one who is expressive and innately stylish, guided by a unique sensibility in textiles, prints and treatments. Her clothing choices act as a reflection of her socio-cultural preferences. With the nation stepping into the festive season, AAY’s new brand film is poised to create enthusiasm and affinity for the brand in the heart and mind of every woman who is expressive, individualistic yet rooted. The campaign is also an ode to the brand’s AW21 collection expressing solidarity and a reminder that no matter what, All About You is always with its customers.

As a brand that focuses on attracting women consumers with a relevant fashion-forward offering, Chitrangda Singh epitomizes the brand DNA of celebrating authenticity and inner strength that’s a natural extension of her own personal and professional choices. With her elegant style and many critically acclaimed films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi to her credit, she is an inspiration to many women.

