Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for Nature's Essence

Mullen Lintas has recently won the creative mandate for Nature's Essence, a skincare and haircare brand backed by Samara Capital. Following the win, Mullen Lintas Mumbai has conceived a campaign speaking directly to consumers, a first for the brand that operates predominantly in the B2B space.

Talking about its maiden campaign, Amit Chopra, CEO Esme Consumer Pvt. Ltd., said, " For more than 20 years, Nature's essence has helped women discover their real beauty through its range of Facial Kits, Gels, Creams and Face washes. Our first campaign, "Hello Beautiful", encourages every woman to discover their inner beauty by embracing the best that nature and technology has to offer."

The new campaign is part of the revamped brand strategy, crafted by Futurebrands, which imagines beauty & skincare in a fresh new avatar.

Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the brand’s debut film follows a young woman carrying out her morning skincare routine as she goes about speaking over the phone, with her ‘new self’ revealed towards the end of the film. The campaign film illustrates how one can come face-to-face with their natural inner beauty with some help from Nature's Essence. The unique take on beauty supported with cute and charming demeanour adds to the relatability of the film and shines a spotlight on the wide range of products that the brand offers.

Commenting on the campaign idea, Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCOs at Mullen Lintas said: "Nature’s Essence's range of beauty products for everyday skincare make you meet your new beautiful skin, as though you meet yourself for the first time. We won the business with the strategy of making beauty a conversation with self, talking to the new confident audience that is not seeking or cares for external validation or admiration for her newfound beauty, but making herself her biggest fan and admirer."

The integrated campaign is already live across online and other mediums.

