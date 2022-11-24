Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for Marico’s Saffola Honey & Saffola Soya

The win was a result of a multi-agency pitch

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 24, 2022 5:56 PM  | 2 min read
mullen

Mullen Lintas Mumbai has bagged the creative mandate for Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency has set up a new multi-disciplinary team to handle the mandate for the new Saffola brands.

Speaking of the win by the agency, Hari Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Mullen Lintas said, “Forgive the pun but this win is too sweet! It was a really exciting challenge that was posed by the marketing brief, to create a distinct brand narrative in a category that has seen the dominance of one brand. We were able to define the business objective and the problem definition sharply and then we went on to identify consumer insights that were rooted in some category/product truths which could help build a new narrative in a category where the purchase decision is almost habitual or routine. We look forward to partnering Marico in building a distinct brand space for Saffola Honey & Soya.”

Marico spokesperson said, “We see tremendous potential to build scale in the healthy foods category. We are committed to deliver ‘better for you’ differentiated offering to our consumers under our brand Saffola. With our partners Mullen Lintas, we are looking forward to create new benchmarks in this exciting category.” – Marico Spokesperson

With this win, Mullen Lintas is now responsible for the creative duties of Saffola Gold, Saffola Oats (Masala & Plain), Saffola Oodles, Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya. The new brands will be handled by the Mumbai office of Mullen Lintas.

 

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Creative mandate Marico Mullen lintas Saffola Honey Saffola Soya Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
McCain

McCain’s campaign with Karisma Kapoor evokes social media banter
8 hours ago

Tata Play

On World Television Day, Tata Play celebrates power of television with digital campaign
1 day ago

Yannick Bolloré

Havas will be a big game changer for India in the coming years: Yannick Bolloré
1 day ago