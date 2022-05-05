Mindshare India wins 8 Gold and agency of the year, Lodestar UM wins Grand Prix

On day one of Goafest, Mindshare India emerged as the agency of the year winning eight gold metals. Lodestar UM won Grand Prix for their campaign for Mumbai Police - ‘The Punishing Signal’ besides winning four gold metals.

A total of 15 Publisher ABBYs and 87 Media ABBYs were awarded on Day1 of Goafest of the Publisher and Media ABBYs. For Publisher ABBYs, 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze were awarded and 4 entries were given a Certificate of Merit..

Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL) won the gold for its brand Times of India for the best marketing of a printed newspaper / edition for the campaign The Trust of India. FCB Group India won two golds. One for the best promotion of a CSR / Cause related marketing initiative in traditional or online space and best launch marketing of a new title of newspaper / magazine / digital publication for the brand Times of India for the campaign Times Out & Proud Classifieds.

HT Media Limited won gold in the category of best client-brand activation or display advertising innovation by a publisher for the campaign Hindustan Times - Newspaper as a Collectable.

Cheil India Private Limited won one gold award in the category of best use of Native or Branded Content for client brand-marketing by a publisher for the brand Samsung for the campaign #UncoverTheEpic : Samsung x Nat Geo Traveller.

For Media ABBYs, 21 Gold, 28 Silver, and 37 Bronze were awarded. Mindshare India won eight gold awards on Day1 at Goafest. Lodestar UM won three gold awards and the Grand Prix for Mumbai Police for their campaign, ‘The Punishing Signal’. Madison , Initiative Media India Pvt. Ltd, Fulcro, won two gold awards each whereas SoCheers, Schbang, BCCL and Mindshare Bangladesh won one gold award each.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)