MIB directs TV channels to comply with CCPA orders on misleading ads

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed TV channels to comply with the orders passed by Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under Consumer Protection Act, 2019 against misleading advertisements.

In a public notice, the ministry stated that the CCPA in its hearings held on 27th January 2022 and 2nd February 2022 has passed two orders in the matters of advertisements of Sensodyne products and the advertisements by Naaptol Online Shopping respectively.



It further stated that non-compliance with CCPA orders is a violation under Rule 7(1), 7(4), and 7(5) of the Advertising Code under Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and Rules 1994.



"Accordingly, all private satellite TV channels are directed to ensure compliance of the orders passed by CCPA referred above," the MIB notice reads.



The CCPA has been established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to regulate matters relating to violation of the rights of consumers, unfair trade practices, and false or misleading advertisements prejudicial to the interests of the public and to safeguard the rights of consumers as a class.

