Medimix launches new anthem with Kolkata Knight Riders

Medimix has launched a brand launched for KKR - “Washbo Lorbo Jeetbore”.

The anthem is an inspirational music video to spread the message of washing hands and encouraging everyone to keep their hygiene intact. The delivery of the message is fun and engaging to reach out to people in a manner that they would do it.

Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited said, “The new cricket season has come as a breather for people in the current situation. People are looking forward to celebrate cricket more than ever before. This was an opportunity for us to further leverage our association with Kolkata Knight Riders and create something which goes well with the ongoing cricket extravaganza. The musical anthem has just done that right, spreading the awareness of personal hygiene in an engaging manner which our TG will relate to during the current cricket season. The performance by KKR players in the video adds to the overall messaging of washing hands and keeping them germ free.”

Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing, Cholayil Private Limited said: “Medimix’s association with Kolkata Knight Riders is an opportunity for us to spread the message of washing hands in a not so preachy manner. The objective behind making this anthem was to spread the awareness of washing hands, keeping them germ free powered by our range of Ayurvedic range of hand wash with natural ingredients and keep it highly engaging and relevant at the same time. The anthem features the KKR players also to support the cause and encouraging people to keep their hands germ free through the use of natural ingredients.”