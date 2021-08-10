Manorama Online unveils ‘Nothing will stop a Malayali from celebrating Onam’ campaign

The Local Network, agency of record for the news portal, has conceived and executed this campaign

It’s reassuring to note that, after a year and a half since the outbreak, humanity has found indigenous ways to circumvent the pandemic and digital has been the confidant in the new normal. Cut to Kerala, the best time of the year is around the corner, Onam. This year, Onam for Malayalis across the world will be powered by meaningful digital connections.

Be it choosing Onakkodi for the loved ones via video shopping, the joy of laying an 'athapookalam' (floral carpet) with childhood friends via an e-pookalam offering, enjoying Kathakali with family through a Livestream, preparing a sumptuous Onasadya together through recipe podcasts or through ordering in via food delivery platforms, indulging in Onakalikal through gaming platforms, watching the latest blockbuster in many of the OTT platforms, paying for an Onam Club donation via the payment platforms, Onam comes alive online in more ways than one.

manoramaonline.com, home to 36 million Malayalis, spread across 200 + geographies will be enabling Malayalis across the world to celebrate Onam online through nostalgic reportage, immersive online properties like designing digital pookalam, digital onakalikal (games), and multisensorial experiences.

Kerala, armed with one of the highest internet penetration rates in the country, ranks high in online news consumption and online shopping. The state's heightened sense of civic consciousness, Onam is poised to mark the revival of the shopping season in adherence to the protocols by leveraging the seamlessness of digital experiences.

The pandemic has certainly impacted the way we live, work & play, but in Kerala, it has not lowered the spirit of Onam, thanks to festivities taking a virtual turn, opines Boby Paul, General Manager, Marketing, Manorama online.

Onam is a festival we cannot afford to miss, once a year celebratory band in a Malayali’s life, come what may, quips Nitin Menon, Creative Director, The Local Network. Cautious optimism is the need of the hour, he sums up.

The campaign from manoramaonline.com - Nothing will stop a Malayali from celebrating Onam turns the spotlight on the unstoppable Malayali spirit to celebrate Onam in all its fervor yet responsibly. And how manormaonline will continue to be the go-to-destination for discerning advertisers to tap into this unflappable spirit.

The Local Network, agency of record for manoramaonline.com has conceived and executed this campaign. This Onam, we hope for Malayalis across the world, Onam comes alive where they are.

