Lowe Lintas pushes the play button in latest campaign for Dollar athleisure
New campaign featuring Rajasthan Royals Superstars urges to have Play Mode On
Dollar Industries Limited has launched its latest brand campaign to promote athleisurewear. The campaign has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Kolkata. As Principal Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals team this IPL, Dollar has partnered with five cricketing idols - Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals team to push forward the fashion quotient and strike a chord with the GenZ audience.
Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said, “With majority of business meetings taking place in front of a notebook at home — casual leggings, sweatpants and loungewear have quickly become inherent pieces of our personal and professional wardrobes. This has naturally prompted us to launch an entire range of Athleisurewear – Tank Tops, Crew Necks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks – which perfectly marries our young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations, from work to gym classes to lunch dates.”
The campaign features the popular team players donning the chic yet relaxed Dolla Athleisure wear along with the Rajasthan Royal’s cap this IPL season.
Commenting on the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said “With the distinction between activewear and daywear fast eroding, we intended to cater to the aspirations of Young India which settles for fashion choices which are both comfortable and stylish. And, Play Mode On aptly sums up the aspirations of a generation which constantly strives to achieve everything come what may.”
The brand has released the new campaign on their online platforms as well as other mediums.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Films with Saif & Shehnaaz say Pizza Hut will satisfy not only taste buds, but mood also
Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 3:56 PM | 3 min read
Campaign with Saif and Shehnaaz Gill says Pizza Hut will satisfy not only your taste buds, but mood as well
Pizza Hut is launching 10 new pizzas which, they claim, are made to match with every possible mood of consumers.
“Be it an exciting spicy kick they are looking for or the cheesy comfort that they crave, Pizza Hut is giving consumers an ultimate selection of pizzas that will satisfy not only their taste buds, but their mood as well,” read a release.
The brand has roped in actors Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to promote the range through a quirky ‘Mood Badle, Pizza Badle’ campaign which focuses on how our moods are constantly changing, and with it our food cravings change too.
Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs which bring out the best of their signature styles as they are seen sitting in a Pizza Hut restaurant. The first film shows Saif sharing his different moods with the server who gives him the perfect pizza recommendations, such as Nawabi Murg Makhni because he feels like a king every time he visits Pizza Hut and Awesome American Cheesy when he is feeling low.
The second film shows different moods of Shehnaaz Gill, with the server suggesting the best pizzas to satisfy her cravings, like Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza for romantic Shehnaaz and Cheezy Mushroom Magic for a not-so-happy Shehnaaz.
The TVCs end with the line “Pizza Hut ke 10 new pizzas. Mood badle, pizza badle.”
Talking about the campaign, Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “Our mood plays an important role in deciding our food cravings and we wanted to give consumers different options for their varied moods. This was our inspiration behind launching an extensive range of 10 new pizzas with so many added flavourful ingredients, for the first time. We now have something for everyone to indulge in every day, from the familiar and comforting to the bold and exciting flavours. The TVCs have been fabulously brought to life by Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill through their unique, signature style coupled with creative wordplay using the campaign theme “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle”. We are confident that consumers will love the new TVCs just like the wide variety being introduced and elevate their mood anytime, any day with Pizza Hut pizzas.”
Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman and Founder of Creativeland Asia, explains that “Pizza Hut's 'Mood Badle, Pizza Badle' campaign taps into the emerging trend of linking cravings to emotions. This campaign is designed to not only acknowledge but also celebrate the intricate relationship between our feelings and the food we consume. Creativeland Asia is excited to partner with Pizza Hut to build upon its existing long-standing integrated creative partnership and deliver this exciting campaign across various touchpoints.”
The TVCs have been conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd. and will be promoted in 7 major languages - Hinglish (Original), Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Apart from the TVCs, Pizza Hut will also be rolling out a massive 360-degree “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle” marketing campaign across television, digital social media platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding to connect with consumers at every touchpoint.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘#Bridgingtheinvisiblegap film is an attempt to spark conversation around learning crisis’
Girish Kalyanraman, VP, Brand Operations and Category Leader, Feminine Care, P&G India, talks about P&G Shiksha’s initiatives, their latest campaign & more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 20, 2023 5:38 PM | 1 min read
With education for underprivileged children across India at the heart of its 18-year-old Shiksha initiative, P&G India on Thursday unveiled its new campaign #Bridgingtheinvisiblegap.
In conversation with e4m, Girish Kalyanraman, VP, Brand Operations and Category Leader, Feminine Care, P&G India, shares how P&G Shiksha has continued to provide education to millions of underprivileged children since its inception 18 years ago, how it is has spent hundreds of crores in building educational infrastructure and how P&G India plans to market this latest campaign.
“Taking this journey forward with the new campaign, we are attempting to spark conversations around the pertinent learning crisis impacting crores of children in our country. This #InvisibleGap arises when children fall behind and the current learning level is not in line with the expected learning level,” said Kalyanraman.
In a thought-provoking film, P&G Shiksha aims to make this #InvisibleGap visible by creating awareness and urging meaningful action to bridge the invisible gap, says Girish.
Catch the full conversation here
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sunglasses are more than just a fashionable accessory, highlights Fastrack’s new campaign
The campaign is titled #NecessaryNotAccessory
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
Fastrack Specs has unveiled their new campaign highlighting why sunglasses are more than just a fashionable accessory. The brand campaign, #NecessoryNotAccessory brings attention to the functional aspect of sunglasses, which is in being a necessity against the sun, and presents that with a very Fastrack twist.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lowe Lintas, the campaign through three multi-concept films showcase different situations that could have been avoided if only one would have been wearing the right kind of sunglass. The main objective of the campaign #NecessoryNotAccessory is to bring forth the brand’s view on the necessity of having a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes and prevent yourself from any obstacles.
Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing, Eyecare Division Titan Company said, “In a tropical country like ours, sunglasses are a must-have. For decades, sunglasses have been marketed as a fashion accessory only but that is not just, why they were created. With #NeccessaryNotAccessory we want to bring new users to the category and grow it by showing the consequences of missing your sunglasses on your next holiday. We believe your beach holiday will never be the same after you experience it with polarised sunglasses nor will you experience the blinding effect of the Indian summer sun with the right mirrored sunglasses. We are 'educating' with a fastrack quirk.
Sonali Khanna - President & Head of Lowe Lintas, South adds, “Fastrack is a brand where we’ve always made unconventional campaigns to match their unique products. Hence, we decided to push this from merely a ‘feature-education’ piece to a fun and interesting narrative on why sunglasses are ‘Necessary not Accessory’. ”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Julahaa Sarees weaves a heart-warming tale of friendship for Eid
The new campaign is called ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 10:36 AM | 3 min read
With the festive season underway, Julahaa Sarees has launched a new campaign called ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’ that aims to establish Traditional Indian Sarees as an integral part of our innate gifting culture in India. The campaign weaves in a story of two women from different religions, ages and backgrounds who, on the day of Eid, choose to transcend barriers and build a bond of love and understanding.
With this campaign being promoted during the festivities of Eid, Julahaa Sarees also intends to promote the tenets of our Indian heritage amongst the vast audience spread across the country.
A brand that has introduced modern practices such as process automation and capital-intensive machinery, Julahaa Sarees has also adopted the art of weaving through advanced technology and initiated its practice in Surat Textile Market. Blending the traditional with the new age, this fastest-growing saree brand is the epitome of bringing tradition back to the modern consumer. Recently, the brand launched ‘Julahaa Celebrations’ which upon its release, officially became India’s First Saree Gifting Brand.
Speaking about her experience on set, National Award Winning Actress Neena Kulkarni said, "Working with the team was a lot of fun. They were a new, young, spirited bunch of people and I enjoyed myself. The whole production was organized very well! The team from Julahaa Sarees was well-organized, dignified & polite throughout our collaboration. Their sarees are truly sophisticated and vibrant. I was genuinely impressed and simultaneously humbled when they gifted me their saree. It was a wonderful feeling! I am excited to try them out! A great opportunity to show a bit of my saree swag also!"
Sudarshan Budhia, MD & CEO of Julahaa spoke about the campaign as a whole, saying, “Working a campaign on this scale has been really refreshing for us. This one is special for us because a lot of emotions were involved with this campaign. For a long time, we were looking for an opportunity to promote our traditional ancient heritage and our Indian culture of gifting. Simultaneously, we wanted to redefine gifting altogether by putting intent & purpose behind it. We were feeling as if, in today’s world, the very act of gifting was losing its old charm and its sheen. So, we decided to bring both to the table. Our tagline, ‘Gift, Dil Se’ perfectly captures what we feel about gifting. It should be done from the heart. Neena Ji was extremely courteous, a true professional and so fun to work with. It was a splendid experience to capture her on screen. We hope to collaborate with Neena Ji a lot more in the future for sure! But till then, we will have her memories with us forever.”
Inhouse Creative Director, Mr Yogesh commented on the planning & strategy process and said, “Planning for this campaign was exactly the kind of challenge we were looking for. The basic concept behind this campaign was always to promote our Indian heritage and culture but this time, we also wanted to focus on the aspect of gifting and how we, as a brand, are redefining it.
After a lot of back and forth, we finally closed in on an idea and finalized it. Once the planning was done, the most strenuous part had just begun. After lots of coordinated efforts between our in-house team and the people on set, we finally were able to capture the essence of our campaign perfectly. And we saw the great response online so that was fantastic validation for us! Looking forward to more projects like these for sure!”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Throwback Thursday: When Glucon-D's Sun with a straw became symbolic of Indian summers
We revisited the iconic ad, which always makes its way into conversations about the summer heat
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 8:59 AM | 3 min read
India is in the midst of an inclement heatwave, reportedly impacting 90% of India. Stepping out in the sun even for a few minutes can leave you sick and exhausted. It’s almost like the sun has a gigantic straw, drawing every bit of your life force from the top of your head. Sounds familiar? Glucon D’s ad campaign from over a decade ago comes to mind as we grapple with rising mercury levels. The imagery of the sun doggedly sucking the energy out of kids’ heads is so impactful that we are reminded every year during the height of summer. In today’s throwback, let’s revisit this iconic ad.
Glucon D, a glucose-based energy drink, is an Indian brand, which is marketed heavily during the harsh Indian summers, claiming to not only quench thirst but also counter the draining effects of the sun by replenishing the body with lost glucose. The campaigns are centred on kids and are timed around summer vacations when children step out to play in the sun.
The first ad of the Sun series appeared circa 2009, starring actor Jay Thakkar, a child actor back then. It shows kids playing a game of cricket in the sweltering summer heat as an animated sun furiously bears down on them. The ad jingle “Garmiyon main bhaiyya dhoop gurraye; body glucose choose, use maza aaye” plays with gulping sounds in the background. The sun then sticks straws on the heads of kids and gulps away at their energy. As the kids drop to the ground, one goes back home, asking for water. His mom offers him a glass of refreshing Glucon D instead, saying water doesn’t replenish the lost glucose in the body.
The ad was conceptualised by McCann Erickson and was produced by the Mumbai-based production house Opticus Inc.
Such was the impact of the ad that the sun motif became a recurring factor in the subsequent ads of the brand even as it changed hands from Glaxo India to Heinz to Zydus Wellness.
The last of the sun ads appeared two years ago, with the brand slightly changing its negative tone towards the sun. The ad argued that the sun may not be such a big bad guy as it is made out to be since its a source of vitamin D. The brand urged people to step out in the sunlight and to sip on Glucon D to replenish any glucose and water loss.
Last year, during the height of summer, the ad went viral again as some Twitter users were convinced that’s how the sun really worked. The ad finds its way into conversations about the rising temperatures every year with people using the ad as a reference for how it feels to step out in the sun. The high recall value of the film can be attributed to the impactful imagery conceived by the creative team.
These Glucon D ads with the sun as the straw-happy antagonist is one of the most enduring summer campaigns of recent times, creating instant recall years after the original ad was released. Despite the harsh portrayal of summer and negative imagery, the brand has succeeded in creating a truly memorable ad campaign.
The brand partnered with actor Pankaj Tripathi in 2021 to release new TVCs that didn't feature the villainous sun.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Three Cheers: Good monsoon, IPL & cricket world cup likely to lift AdEx this year
Spends in the first and third quarters of 2023 may result in a spike in AdEx for the industry, claim experts
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 20, 2023 8:41 AM | 4 min read
The year 2023 started with predictions of high AdEx growth of 16 per cent, but there is little that has converted into reality so far. The advertising industry is currently under pressure as most marketers are holding on to their spends. If sources in the industry are to be believed even the ongoing IPL has not been able to generate the necessary upswing for the sector, though it has definitely brought some respite. The industry, which is seeing a 25-30 per cent decline in business, is now pinning its hopes on the IPL, upcoming monsoon season, cricket world cup and the festive season in the third quarter.
Says Vishal Chinchinkar, CEO Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, “Our estimates for overall growth in AdEx in 2023 is 16 per cent, as mentioned in Pitch Madison Advertising Report. But we know that media AdEx is correlated to GDP, and last month, some rating agencies brought down our GDP growth forecast for 2023 from 6.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent. So this will have some impact on the overall spends. However, on the brighter side, we hope the monsoon is good this year, as this would encourage spending from the largest contributor to AdEx, the FMCG sector.”
Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, echoes the feeling. “We hope that the ad market will ease out after the monsoon, which is likely to be good this time. This will help rural demand pick up. Inflation has already come down. So, the first quarter of FY24 is expected to be better in terms of marketing spends.”
Abheek Biswas, AVP – Consumer Insights, dentsu India, also believes that the market situation is getting better with IPL seeing a decent response. “The overall sentiment has been witnessing improvements with the Indian economic scenario looking positive, owing to various government initiatives, structural reforms, improved infrastructure and increased foreign investments, among other factors. Also, IPL most definitely kicks off the summer season with a multitude of categories riding on it. We will see more positive movements post IPL,” says Biswas.
Talking about the factors that have led to the fall in AdEx this year, Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, EssenceMediacom, outlines some global factors but says that India should be able to deal with them better than other economies.
“Ad spends have been under pressure post the festive period in 2022. This is due to factors such as increased raw material cost due to a possible war hitting the world soon. Secondly, China and many other countries are still struggling with the Covid pandemic. Consumer sentiment is likely to get affected if the situation continues to worsen. Thirdly, start-ups have cut their ad budgets as VC investments are drying up. They were one of the bigger spenders until last year,” says Shah.
He adds, “Considering all these factors, there is a high risk of recession, especially in the developed nations. While today no country can be insulated from global impact, India to a large extent is in a better situation and cushioned off. A likely recession will impact India, but very marginally, because our economic outlook appears to be stronger compared to most other markets.”
Shah, however, claims that substantial investment is happening across many verticals of digital, like e-commerce, gaming, OTT, social, video and more, which continue to see a huge uptrend.
“CTV, performance marketing and digital marketing are areas where brands are investing heavily. Many of these spends are not centrally reported and hence a clear picture is not visible to everyone. I believe properties like IPL and cricket world cup will bring in the zest and pull for advertisers,” he added.
Hoping of spikes in AdEx in the first and third quarters of the financial year, Chinchinkar shares that factors like new launches in the real estate & auto sectors, cricket tournaments, rapid rise in spends from SME business, increasing spends on digital media & growing consumer confidence will boost the media spends.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'The mindset change we drove is the ROI for ShareTheLoad'
Sharat Verma, CMO of Procter & Gamble, and Josy Paul, Chairman, BBDO India, shared insights on the launch of their latest “Share The Load” campaign, the inspiration behind it and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 20, 2023 8:34 AM | 6 min read
Procter & Gamble detergent brand Ariel is back with its long-term advertising campaign #ShareTheLoad. Ariel has been leading the conversation around gender inequality in Indian households through this campaign since 2015.
The eight-year-long marketing campaign has now acquired the status of a movement for social change as it has taken on the deep-rooted patriarchy of Indian society head-on with the question – “Is laundry only a woman’s job?”
On Tuesday, the FMCG giant released the sixth edition of this campaign that portrays “silent separation” of an Indian couple in a thought-provoking way, touching upon gender inequality that the brand has been addressing for long. By asking men whether they are growing together or apart from their partners, Ariel hopes to promote equal distribution of household chores as an essential element for healthier relationships.
exchange4media spoke to two powerful men behind this movement - Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer of P&G, who conceptualised the unique marketing strategy around Ariel, and Josy Paul, Chairman, BBDO India, the creative brain behind the campaigns.
The conversation was to understand how they put together such an impressive campaign year after year and what impact their sustained hard work had led to.
Excerpts:
What is so special about the sixth season of the “Share The Load campaign”?
Verma: As you know, Ariel “Share the load” has been aiming to strike meaningful conversations that can help drive positive change and address the inequality in the division of household chores. This year, like every year, we want to bring out one more reason for men to share the load and share the load equally. This campaign “silent separation” is based on the unequal distribution of chores and the long-term impact it can have on relationships.
Every year we look at multiple data sources to find what insight would best take the conversation forward. We listen to the rich conversation around gender inequality that we already have started ever since this movement began in 2015. We've been having conversations around gender equality in the household. And therefore, our biggest source really is to listen into those conversations.
We try to explore the barriers that still exist before us to be able to make meaningful conversations. We looked at the data from research that we put in every year, and we ran into some startling facts -81 per cent of men said that the unequal distribution of household chores was impacting their relationships, 65% felt they were feeling a bit emotionally distant because of the burden of chores and the fact that this was not being addressed.
Our research with couples reveals that relationships, which are based on equality, trust and respect are healthier and stronger. Over 95% of couples interviewed in our study said that sharing the chores together brought them closer.
This year was about taking the conversation forward. Sometimes we take some relationships for granted. Not participating equally in household chores and inequality in the household can really have an impact on one's relationship. The film this year brings that insight to life. Josy and team have done a beautiful job of bringing that to life. The film ends by asking this question. Are you growing together or growing apart? This sums up what we want to say. We want to urge everyone to see the signs early on and address them.
What was the brief given to you and how challenging was it to execute?
Josy Paul: Brief is normally given when we do a campaign, right? But this is a movement, it's different from a campaign in the sense that Sharat and I and the team have been working together on this for more than eight years. There's no client- agency thing. The brief is already inside us, in our blood.
We just follow one of the important pointers Sharat placed years ago - Can we give one more emotional reason for men to share the load equally? That becomes the starting point for every campaign taking the movement forward.
The process is not in the format of what advertising agencies and clients do. It's a very collective and collaborative process. It starts with everyone sharing his/her observations, anecdotes, personal experiences, articles, and real-life stories. It's an emotional exchange program. We talk about this in a very deep way, which you don't normally see when we work on lots of other things. And all of this so that we can address the unequal distribution of household chores.
By understanding this from a cultural and contextual length, we get deeper into the subject to get a sense of what is really happening today. We even talk to experts, marriage counsellors and behavioural scientists. Then we arrive at two or three hypothesis and pick the most relevant one. Here the gut comes into play. The process of making this ad is very immersive and exploratory.
Why is it important for P&G to run this campaign for so long?
Sharat Verma: We're one of the largest advertisers in the world. We want to use our voice for good. But we know that there's massive clutter. Consumers are subject to more than 5,000 different ads or messages every day and we believe that the best way to break that clutter is to step up and also use our voice as a force to have conversations on the world stage that can bring about change that the consumers want to see.
People today want to know what their brand stands for. So, what are the values behind the brand? As many as 80% of consumers in our survey said that they would like to be more loyal to purpose-driven brands, 64% of them said they would avoid brands based on their stand on social issues.
Consumers today have a strong point of view and expect their brands to have a stand on issues. Nine out of 10 consumers feel better about a brand that supports social causes. So, while we have the best products that money can buy, we provide great value-all with the benefits that consumers look for. We know the purpose of communication and our purpose of gender equality. The division of household chores helps us connect with consumers on shared values and beliefs.
Have you seen any significant change in the mindset of society since you launched the ‘share the load’ campaign in 2015?
Sharat Verma: When we started, 79% of married men in our survey said that laundry was only a woman's job. That number sequentially has come down. It was down to 52% in 2019 and then went down to the 40s and now it's 26%. So, there's a massive mindset change that's happened over the years, but there's so much work to be done. Creating social and cultural change takes time. You can't change your purpose every year and try to achieve it. You can't achieve anything without time and consistency. These key ingredients have helped us deliver the change that consumers want to see.
Your marketing strategy focuses around this campaign. What has been your ROI on this campaign?
Sharat Verma: The return on investment for this movement is the mindset change you have been able to drive. I told you about 79% going on to 26%, this is our ROI. We have been successful in using our marketing acumen to drive the change that consumers want to see.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube