L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins Audi’s creative & digital pitch

Cheil India has launched a new campaign for Fujifilm India instax’ instant camera and printer range. The new campaign is headlined with the theme of “keep it alive” and showcases how instax photo print films can express everything in a hip way while also retaining the old-world charm of an actual print.

“The feel of a photo print is a different experience altogether which many today may not be familiar with. The joy of holding a print, using it in different ways, and keeping those as memoirs of moments is beautiful. We are looking for new ways to rekindle the love of physical photos and bring its relevancy in the collective consciousness of Gen Z. This campaign will help us with a 360-degree makeover and establish a connection with Gen Z whose lingo is photos hence the origin of Photo lingo. The idea is about a new photo lingo that can capture instax worthy moments in Gen Z life. The possibility of expanding the campaign is limitless,” said Arun Babu, General Manager, Electronic Imaging, Optical Device & Instax Division, Fujifilm India.

The campaign went live on all digital and social media platforms of FUJIFILM India and underlined the innovative use of photo print films to complete the expressions that we use. The idea is expanded further with a series of short films showcasing how instax instant cameras and films can play a defining role in creating memories of the special moments and preventing them from getting lost in a digital folder by keeping them alive.

Sticking to the core idea of bringing quirky, humorous moments to life through the instax photo lingo, the first film captures a family anniversary function where the Dad of the family mistakes another woman for his wife because she is in a similar attire. What follows is a mix of fun and embarrassing moments where his wife catches him in the act creating an instax worthy moment for the kids to capture.

The second film captures a similar humourous moment that happens between a group of college friends at a Valentine’s Day bash. The film begins with two college students who are bragging to each other about a girl that they are interested in while waiting for her. They make fun of the 3rd character, their geeky friend, who casually enquires about her but are shocked seconds later when the girl reveals that she is dating him. What makes it even more interesting is that fact that one of braggarts is asked by the girl to click an instax photo of her with her boyfriend.

Talking about the idea of the films Devdas Nair, Creative Director, Cheil India said, “We devised a completely new photo lingo to carry the message in this campaign. This new lingo used instax print films to complete phrases and expressions that are commonly used in everyday life situations among our target audience of Gen-Z. This device created a fresh and interesting take on how photo prints say a lot beyond just the photo in the frame. It is a beautiful reminder of those special moments captured along with the stories of those involved.”

instax‘ #KeepItAlive campaign involves a series of short films along with digital media amplification using engaging posts, videos, and reels. The brand will also leverage retail, OTT, and OOH medium for this campaign.