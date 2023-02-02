L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins Audi’s creative & digital pitch
The incumbent agency handling the account was BBH
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from the Publicis Groupe has won the German luxury automobile brand, Audi’s creative and digital pitch in India. The pitch is believed to have been called towards the end of last year. The incumbent agency handling the account was BBH.
Earlier in 2021, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi had bagged the retail communications mandate for Audi wherein it supported the automobile manufacturer’s dealer network across India in its marketing initiatives.
exchange4media reached out to Audi, BBH and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for a quote, but none was available at the time of filing the story.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fujifilm India’s instax unveils ‘keep it alive’ campaign
The campaign has been launched in collaboration with Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 4:07 PM | 3 min read
Cheil India has launched a new campaign for Fujifilm India instax’ instant camera and printer range. The new campaign is headlined with the theme of “keep it alive” and showcases how instax photo print films can express everything in a hip way while also retaining the old-world charm of an actual print.
“The feel of a photo print is a different experience altogether which many today may not be familiar with. The joy of holding a print, using it in different ways, and keeping those as memoirs of moments is beautiful. We are looking for new ways to rekindle the love of physical photos and bring its relevancy in the collective consciousness of Gen Z. This campaign will help us with a 360-degree makeover and establish a connection with Gen Z whose lingo is photos hence the origin of Photo lingo. The idea is about a new photo lingo that can capture instax worthy moments in Gen Z life. The possibility of expanding the campaign is limitless,” said Arun Babu, General Manager, Electronic Imaging, Optical Device & Instax Division, Fujifilm India.
The campaign went live on all digital and social media platforms of FUJIFILM India and underlined the innovative use of photo print films to complete the expressions that we use. The idea is expanded further with a series of short films showcasing how instax instant cameras and films can play a defining role in creating memories of the special moments and preventing them from getting lost in a digital folder by keeping them alive.
Sticking to the core idea of bringing quirky, humorous moments to life through the instax photo lingo, the first film captures a family anniversary function where the Dad of the family mistakes another woman for his wife because she is in a similar attire. What follows is a mix of fun and embarrassing moments where his wife catches him in the act creating an instax worthy moment for the kids to capture.
The second film captures a similar humourous moment that happens between a group of college friends at a Valentine’s Day bash. The film begins with two college students who are bragging to each other about a girl that they are interested in while waiting for her. They make fun of the 3rd character, their geeky friend, who casually enquires about her but are shocked seconds later when the girl reveals that she is dating him. What makes it even more interesting is that fact that one of braggarts is asked by the girl to click an instax photo of her with her boyfriend.
Talking about the idea of the films Devdas Nair, Creative Director, Cheil India said, “We devised a completely new photo lingo to carry the message in this campaign. This new lingo used instax print films to complete phrases and expressions that are commonly used in everyday life situations among our target audience of Gen-Z. This device created a fresh and interesting take on how photo prints say a lot beyond just the photo in the frame. It is a beautiful reminder of those special moments captured along with the stories of those involved.”
instax‘ #KeepItAlive campaign involves a series of short films along with digital media amplification using engaging posts, videos, and reels. The brand will also leverage retail, OTT, and OOH medium for this campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate for Waman Hari Pethe
The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 11:20 AM | 1 min read
Tonic Worldwide has won the digital mandate for Waman Hari Pethe, the Mumbai-based Jewellery brand with a legacy of 114 years.
Speaking on the new win, Chetan Asher, Co-founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We are excited to partner Waman Hari Pethe in its vision to reach the digital audience with WHP, the digital brand that will cater to the younger generation. This TG is increasingly getting more interested in the category. With our digital first approach to brands and the understanding of e-commerce funnels, we wish to put the brand in the TG’s top consideration. Our specialist arms GIPSI, Twip and Yellow Labs will play an important role along with our Media expertise in realising this vision.”
On the collaboration, Dr. Aditya Pethe says, “With this new venture we are looking at creating an online brand identity for WHP Jewellers that will have pan-India resonance. Our aim is to expand The Waman Hari brand to include a larger group of patrons especially the younger generation through relatable and trending content. We are looking forward to this new journey.”
The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mascot Monday: The Lijjat Rabbit's hop to fame
How the co-op created a long-lasting legacy with its buck-toothed superstar
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
An anthropomorphic bunny enjoying papads in the company of humans may seem like something out of a fever dream. But ask any millennial or a gen xer and they will tell you about one of the most perplexing yet fascinating ads of their youth. In the early 80s, plucky little co-op and a master puppeteer came together to create one of the most unforgettable mascots India had ever seen -- the Lijjat Rabbit.
In today's edition of Mascot Mondays, we pay tribute to Lijjat's leporine superstar who made us look forward to commercial breaks and got us excited about the humble papad.
The rabbit's tale
A brand synonymous with "papads" in India, Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad is a success story in more ways than one. It's an enduring symbol of female entrepreneurship and empowerment, raking in upwards of $224 million in revenue yearly. Its immaculate success model notwithstanding, Lijjat also owes a part of its success to its brilliant ad campaigns and its unforgettable mascot.
Prior to 1980, Lijjat believed that the best promotion was through word of mouth. The co-op rather focuses on the quality of the product than spending huge amounts on ads.
However, its success also made way for many fraudsters to sell fake Lijjat papads in the market. To counter the menace, the company felt it was perhaps time to go big on branding. Lijjat's packaging already had a trademark picture of a boy eating papad, but the co-op wanted more.
Actor Appi Umrani worked closely with Lijjat and was determined to shoot an ad for the co-op on a modest budget. Impressed by ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye, who performed on Doordarshan with his puppet Ardhavatrao, Umrani approached the puppeteer to gauge his interest in creating a character for the Lijjat.
Padhye, who initially pitched middle-class human characters for the ad, was convinced that a bunny muppet would do the trick. However, the folks at Lijjat needed convincing. "Why would a rabbit eat papad?" was the question.
A few days later, Padhye hauled a big bunny muppet to the Lijjat office. The large anthropomorphic rabbit with white fur, beady eyes and buck teeth wore a satin green bow over a black vest. Only after seeing the ventriloquist's creation, did the Lijjat executives agree to cast the mascot.
Muppet becomes a star
As bizarre as the concept of a papad-munching bunny was in theory, in practice, it was a hit. As soon as the ad was aired, viewers were instantly captivated by the muppet.
Padhye, who voiced the Lijjat bunny, also gave him a distinct "eh he he" laughter, which went on to become iconic in its own right.
After his successful TV debut, the bunny was inducted onto the Lijjat packaging right next to its original mascot "Babla", and the muppet has stayed put on the cover ever since.
He even went on to wed Mrs Bunny who has also appeared in commercials alongside her husband. Eventually, the family grew and the Bunnys welcomed a baby bunny.
In 2003, actress and model Shweta Tiwari had the honour of starring alongside the rabbit couple in a Lijjat ad.
While most millennials and gen xers have fond memories of the muppet, some were terrified of the giant bunny. An unintended consequence of the ad was that it stoked fear in the minds of kids. Pupaphobia or fear of puppets arises from their uncanny life-like appearance that makes people feel uncomfortable. Some also blamed the rabbit's giggle as a trigger. Redditors discussing Indian nostalgia on the forum have described the bunny as a "demon rabbit", "creepy" and "straight from hell."
That aside, it can't be denied that the giant rabbit bunny from the papad commercial is one of the greatest ad legacies of India. Despite being on a shoestring budget, Lijjat created for itself a mascot that ensures great brand recall decades after its debut.
Every time we see him on TV, the Lijjat Bunny leaves us jonesing for some crispy papads and tempting us to sing along to "kharram khurram."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dabur Amla urges all to break hairstyle stereotyping
Created and conceptualised by Dabur Amla and Schbang, the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou shines light on the societal labelling of women based on their hairstyle
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The way a woman wears her hair says a lot about her. Or does society read too much into it? Why is a clean, sleek hairstyle considered the trait of a bossy woman?
“This year, Dabur Amla Hair Oil challenges the stereotype. For decades, multiple labels and connotations have been attached to how women choose to wear their hair. The brand roped in Priya Malik, actor and poet, to put focus on the societal labelling that paints women in a negative light,” the company said.
With the launch of the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou, Dabur Amla reminds women that their hair is a measure of their strength and not a judgement of their character. It implores viewers to look beyond the stereotypes and opens a healthy dialogue to reinforce the women in their lives positively.
Commenting on the campaign, Ankur Kumar, GM-Marketing, Hair Care from Dabur said, “Dabur Amla has been a trusted hair oil brand with 80+ years of legacy. It has always been fuelled by a mission to empower women to be confident about themselves backed by strong and beautiful hair. Through this campaign, we have taken this conversation forward encouraging women to own and embrace their true selves through strong hair and a strong spirit and not get bogged down by what the outside world might have to say about them”.
Ayush Rathod, Associate Vice President from Schbang said, “The role of women in the evolving dynamics of the world, make campaigns like these the need of the hour. Leveraging Dabur Amla’s core value of ‘strength’, it was a fulfilling experience to extract a meaningful conversation out of it that drives a behavioural shift in the society and empowers the women of today and tomorrow. Lastly, It’s heartening to see a legacy brand like Dabur Amla evolving with time and reinforcing its commanding voice in the hair oil category with Schbang’’.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Air India's new Republic Day film is about giving flight to your dreams
The campaign is named Desh Ka Naam #HarAasmaan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Air India has launched a film- Desh Ka Naam #HarAasmaan to celebrate the Republic Day.
“The narrative of the film is all about giving wings to dreams through a collective initiative. It is much more than just about flying - it is all about aspirations and dreams and a yearning to fulfil that dream,” said the airline in a statement.
“The entire narrative is woven around the theme of Patriotism and is aesthetically brought out through crisp editing and subtle symbolism. The aspirational energy of the youth and the wisdom of age play an equally important role in scripting a nation's saga of success The very 'real' and inclusive treatment of the theme of patriotism - cutting across generations - is what makes this creative special. This is only about India and all about India. What adds more depth to the narrative is that one of India's most loved singers, Shaan, has lent his soulful voice to this musical video,” it added.
Talking about the campaign, Sunil Suresh, Communications Head, Air India, said, “Desh ka naam, har aasmaan campaign is about imprinting the stamp of India on every horizon of the world highlights the aspiration of today's India. The India that is bold, vibrant, warm & progressive and confident. This audio - visual is our tribute to the nation. We believe that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the nation to join hands and take our nation to ever greater heights - and this film is our small attempt to inspire and encourage people to do the same.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Did Zomato salute Swiggy in new Republic Day ad?
Zomato's new film has a sweet message for India's uniform-clad warriors, which include food delivery agents
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 2:58 PM | 3 min read
Brand wars are nothing new in the ad world, whether it's Dove vs Sebamed, Burger King vs McDonald's or Domex vs Harpic. It's always entertaining to watch brands take the mickey out of each other in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. But how often does one see rivals appreciate another? Food delivery app Zomato seems to have tipped its hat to arch-rival Swiggy in its new ad for Republic Day.
The food delivery app dropped its latest ad film for Republic Day, focussing on everyday uniform-clad warriors -- from sweepers to medicos -- who do their best to serve society.
The film #RespectAllUniforms from brand Zomato intends to right a serious wrong in our society where there's an inequality in the measure of respect given out to certain occupations. While a watchman may don a uniform like a policeman or a doctor does, the former is not treated with the same dignity as the latter.
Despite working round the clock, delivery agents who race against time to drop off food to hungry customers, often do it at the cost of great personal risks. News is rife with stories of delivery boys getting assaulted by irate customers or getting attacked by pet dogs. Yet, there isn't much appreciation for their service. Instead, they are often left in a vulnerable position, having to deal with customer complaints and bad feedback directly.
The film is shown from the point of view of a Zomato delivery man who is en route to drop off food. Along his way, he encounters sweepers, nurses, doctors, traffic police and air stewardesses. He offers them a salute as a mark of respect for their steadfast service, prompting them to also return the favour. In the end, he comes face to face with a delivery agent of a rival brand and salutes him.
While it's not explicitly mentioned, people are convinced that the other delivery agent is a Swiggy worker since his uniform is orange, the brand colour of Zomato's rival.
The subtle tribute by Zomato (if it is indeed for Swiggy) is a rare moment of brand camaraderie in the Indian ad world. As audiences, we are used to seeing brands getting petty, and making overt and covert references to rivals.
While Swiggy is yet to respond to the ad, users are quite chuffed with the film and appreciated Zomato's kind gesture.
"After the dig that Swiggy took at Zomato few days back, this is very sporting and profound on part of Zomato! Salute to your creative team, even though they don't don a uniform," said one user on LinkedIn.
"Salaam to competitors in the end ??" read another comment.
"Zomato and team very meaningful and creative advertisement. A Salute to your backend creative? hashtagRespecthumanity
Swiggy part in the end was like a last ball six hashtagcricket moment," said another user.
"Zomato nailed it by adding a delivery executive representing Swiggy in the ad. Brilliant!" said another.
Previously, sworn brand rivals have also come together for common causes. Burger King famously asked people to "Order from McDonald's" during the pandemic when the fast food industry was seeing massive retrenchment. Another time, it announced "No Whopper Day" to help McDonald's sell more of its Big Mac, the proceeds of which went to a cancer charity.
Delivery app Dunzo also extended support to rivals Swiggy, Grophers and Big Basket in their #EveryDaySuperheroes campaign.
It will be interesting to see whether Swiggy will acknowledge Zomato's gesture and return in kind in the coming days.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aditya Birla Health Insurance asks KyaPeecheChhodaHai
The campaign talks of the importance of positive health behaviour
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company has unveiled its latest brand campaign “KyaPeecheChhodaHai” to promote the role of health insurance in changing lives of people by empowering them to lead healthier lives.
The campaign talks of the importance of how positive health behaviour such as walking 10,000 steps daily can help an individual leave health concerns behind.
These customers from across the walks of life, who are at the heart of the TVC and the digital campaign, narrate their stories about how walking 10,000 steps have helped them do away with concerns like mental stress and weight issues, diseases like diabetes, asthma etc.
Speaking on this campaign, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “At ABHI, our primary focus is to help our customers with cutting-edge innovative health-first insurance solutions which not only protect them from medical uncertainties but nudge them to live a health-focussed life. We take immense pride in having pioneered this model of health insurance that transcends the boundaries of an indemnity-based model by focusing on proactive health-care for our customers.”
“It is heartening to see our customers as brand ambassadors in our recently launched KyaPeecheChhodaHai campaign. For health insurance companies, customer trust is paramount, and to see our customers endorsing us, gives us immense satisfaction. The customers featured in the film belong to different walks of life, however, one thing that unites them is the initiative to bring a change in their lives by walking every day and managing their health proactively. We hope the films will encourage people to prioritise their health by engaging in simple yet effective physical activities such as walking 10,000 steps daily,” Bathwal added.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube