BBH's Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman bid adieu

BBH's Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman have called it quits. The agency confirmed the development with e4m. Sharma was the chief strategy officer and MD while Radhika Burman was the senior vice president – of strategy and head of the agency’s Delhi office.

Sharma has been with Publicis since 2007 and with BBH since 2009. Burman joined BBH in 2020. Sharma, who has served BBH India for over 14 years, is stepping down to pursue his entrepreneurial passions outside the advertising world.

"Sanjay's contribution to BBH has been invaluable. He has embodied the spirit and values of our agency, and in every conversation, he has enriched our understanding of what it means to be at BBH. We wish him the best in future endeavours," said a BBH India spokesperson.

They added, "Radhika has also played an integral role in our growth and success. We thank her for her contributions and wish her all the best in future endeavours.”



Both Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman will continue in their respective roles until the end of 2023 to ensure a seamless transition for the agency's leadership, current teams, and clients.



