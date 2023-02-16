BBH India gets Ashutosh Jaiswal as VP, Strategic Planning

Publicis Groupe India agency BBH India today announced the appointment of Ashutosh Jaiswal as Vice-President of Strategic Planning. In response to the exponential growth and evolving requirements of existing clients, along with several significant new business wins, BBH is continuing to expand its strategic capabilities. Jaiswal will report to BBH India's Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma.

Jaiswal brings over eleven years of experience in integrated planning for leading brands such as Bluestar, Godrej properties, Big Bazaar, Huggies, Disney, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank, to name a few. In his last role as Creative Strategy Director at FCB Interface, he works on Mahindra Mileage Guarantee which ended up reaching 18.5 million people and raking in 16.6k leads in 90 days.

BBH India has fast-tracked into a creative powerhouse with a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential. The agency’s legacy and reputation of iconic, pathbreaking creativity, has translated into creatively brilliant and outstandingly effective work for clients like Disney+Hotstar, Mahindra Racing, Skoda, Uber, Tinder, Garnier, World Gold Council, Audi, OkCupid, Ola Electric and Marico.

Jaiswal will continue to elevate brand strategy at the agency through a keen understanding of consumer needs leading to a more robust brand architecture for BBH's existing clients and driving growth through new business.

Sanjay Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, and MD, BBH India, said, "We at BBH have been providing high-impact solutions to our clients across the entire marketing funnel. Ashutosh Jaiswal along with a deep understanding of consumers and culture also brings expertise in analytics and platforms, which is of great importance in providing new-age marketing and communications solutions. I see him making a great impact on our work."

Ashutosh Jaiswal, VP, of Strategic Planning, BBH India said, "BBH's work amply demonstrates the value they place on strong strategic insights leading to grounded storytelling. This reaffirms my own belief that ideas built on sharp, often simple, cultural truths not only deliver impact but also long-lasting resonance. I eagerly look forward to the great work that is to come from our collaboration."

When not thinking about building brands, Jaiswal enjoys writing poetry and bingeing on Animē.

