Russell Barrett is TBWA/India's Chief Creative Experience Officer

TBWA\India has appointed Russell Barrett to the newly created position of chief creative experience officer, a further nod to the agency’s commitment to delivering disruptive brand experience solutions for its clients



Previously at BBH India, Barrett brings close to 27 years of experience creating some of the markets most impactful work for brands like Abbott, Google Chrome, Red Bull, Audi, Skoda, Uber, Mahindra Racing, Marico, UNIQLO and Johnny Walker to name a few.



Barrett will be charged with setting the creative vision and delivering TBWA\India’s total brand experience approach to the agency’s portfolio of clients. Barrett will work closely with the key management team in India and the global creative leadership to drive the global ambition for TBWA’s creative product.

Said Govind Pandey, chief executive officer: “There is a need to deliver modern brand experiences to our clients, and I’m confident Russell will elevate our disruptive creative thinking that our environment and our clients demand. His depth of experience and varied skill set will sharpen our creative thinking and deliver ongoing value across the entire brand experience for our clients.”



A multi award winning creative, Barrett will draw on his multidisciplinary experience, having worked across traditional, design, content, digital, consulting, and experimental, to ensure TBWA\India’s client partners are showing up authentically and in new and interesting spaces.

Said Sean Donovan, president, TBWA\Asia: “India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world. And having a total brand experience approach to marketing has become critical for all brands. With Russell on board, we will be accelerating our collective mission to provide category-defining solutions that defy convention while delivering meaningful business impact.”

Russell Barrett said: “TBWA is a brilliant brand globally with a sharply defined culture of creativity and innovation. The opportunity to create brand experiences rather than just another campaign speaks directly to my own creative ambitions. Through conversations with the TBWA leadership, it is clear we’re chasing the same goals.”

“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my creative journey with folk I know, like, respect and trust.”



Said Ben Williams, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\Worldwide: “A changed world requires a changed approach to creative work. With Russell joining the collective, I look forward to seeing him bring his unique perspective and experience to the table in crafting disruptive work with brand experience at its core.”

