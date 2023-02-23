Sanjay Sharma steps down as Bharat Express CTO

Havas has announced the return of James Wright to Australia as CEO of Havas Creative Network.

He will be responsible for agencies, including Host/Havas, h/commerce, Red Havas, Havas Blvd, One Green Bean and Organic.

Wright will continue in his role as Global CEO Red Havas and Global Chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

Gayle While has been appointed CEO at Host/Havas, and will report to Wright. While joins from Dentsu where she was Chief Client Officer and previously had been CEO at Clemenger BBDO.

Wright said: “Whilst I have always kept close to the Australian market and teams during my time in New York, I am delighted to be back in my spiritual home where we have a world class roster of agencies, talent, clients, and opportunity. I am looking forward to working with our senior management teams in the Havas Village to forge an exciting new chapter for the Group.”

On his appointment, While said: “I'm excited to join a creative agency with such an enviable legacy, and humbled to play a part in continuing to propel the team and work forward. There is a phenomenal team, and it's the combination of their passion with access to the talent, innovation and collaborative spirit across the Havas Village that makes this such an incredible opportunity.”

“Getting to know James through the process, it became clear there’s a genuine ambition and commitment to take the business to another level, and I can’t wait to work with the team to build on its successes, and continue to make a meaningful difference to our clients.”

Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative and Havas Health & You, said: “James has a unique understanding of the Australian market and has an outstanding track record across the group of building successful global and local agencies. His PR and creative expertise are a powerful combination. Add to that the talents of Gayle who has an incredible creative, digital and data background we are confident in achieving our strategic growth plan.”