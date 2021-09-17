Lions Creativity global ranking: dentsu, Ogilvy, DDB named top 3 regional networks in APAC

Lions has released the global Lions Creativity Report, which benchmarks creative success across the industry. This year, the report is extended and the official rankings are presented alongside trends, analysis, and interviews with Lion-winning creators, uncovering what it takes to produce the highest-ranking work in the world.

The global rankings within the Lions Creativity Report record the performance of the world’s most creative companies, people, and regions. The rankings are compiled using data from Lion-winning and shortlisted work across 2020 and 2021, including PwC as the process integrity partner at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity since 2013.

The Lions Creativity Report presents four Regional Network of the Festival awards and 11 global awards: Holding Company, Network, Agency, Independent Agency, Creative Brand and Palme d’Or, as well as Health Network, Health Agency, Media Network, Agency by Track, and Independent Agency by Track of the Festival. The creative rankings also include the Festival’s top performing Director, Art Director, Creative Director and Copywriter.

The official rankings were revealed at Lions Decoded, a one-day broadcast designed for international Lions Members to learn and be inspired.Tuning in from across the globe, Decoded audiences saw 11 multi-Lion-winning ideas deconstructed and brought to life. Lions Decoded is now available to watch on the Lions Membership platform.

The Lions Creativity Report is available to all LIONS Members and an expanded version is available to subscribers of Lions’ insights and intelligence platform The Work.

Simon Cook, Managing Director, Lions, comments: “Alongside the definitive rankings, the LIONS Creativity Report contains actionable insights that can support the creative community to learn from the global talent behind the world’s highest ranking creative work. The report spotlights the companies and people producing game-changing work and sets the benchmark for the future of creativity.”

Susie Walker, VP, Insight & Awards, Lions, added: “Ranking in the LIONS Creativity Report is an immense achievement and we’re delighted to celebrate the creative success of the people and companies behind the work, within this report. The stories and insights demonstrate how creative excellence and effectiveness is impacting brands and businesses right across the globe.”

The official rankings are announced as follows. Full rankings are found within the report:

Creative Location Rankings:

USA United Kingdom Brazil

Creative City Rankings:

New York London São Paulo

Creative People of the Festival Rankings:



Director of the Festival:

Nisha Ganatra, CHELSEA PICTURES, New York, USA Markus Ahlm, COLONY, Stockholm, Sweden Similar But Different (Charlotte Fassler / Dani Girdwood), SMUGGLER, London, United Kingdom

Creative Director of the Festival:



Jean Zamprogno / Fernando Pellizzaro, DAVID, Miami, USA Niels Sienaert / Tim Schoenmaeckers, FCB CHICAGO, Chicago, USA Jim Hilson / Toby Allen, AMV BBDO, London, United Kingdom



Art Director of the Festival:

Felipe Antonioli, DAVID, Madrid, Spain Andy Tamayo, DAVID, Miami, USA Dwight Williams / Mateus Cerqueira, FCB CHICAGO, Chicago, USA

Copywriter of the Festival:

Luis Giraldo, DAVID, Madrid, Spain Alexander Allen, DAVID, Miami, USA Jared Schermer, DAVID, Miami, USA

Regional Network of the Festival - Asia Pacific:

DENTSU OGILVY DDB WORLDWIDE

Regional Network of the Festival - EMEA:

PUBLICIS WORLDWIDE BBDO WORLDWIDE OGILVY



Regional Network of the Festival - Latin America:

DDB WORLDWIDE AKQA OGILVY



Regional Network of the Festival - North America:

1 FCB

2 OGILVY

3 McCANN WORLDGROUP

