Lay’s unveils ‘Sizzlin’ Hot’ TVC with Ranbir Kapoor & Radhika Madan

Lay’s has unveiled a new TVC campaign to introduce Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot – a part of Lay’s Flamin’ Hot. Featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and actress Radhika Madan, the campaign film is called Too Hot To Stop.

The introduction of Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot platform is based on the insight that there is increasing consumer demand for spicy salty snacks in the country, with ‘chilli’ being one of the top flavour buckets that is growing rapidly in the category. Embracing this growing affinity for spicy palette amongst Indians, Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot creates an elevated yet irresistible experience for the consumers that stimulates their senses and makes it ‘Too Hot To Stop’.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I enjoy working on Lay’s films because each concept is compelling and witty, and the product offerings are simply irresistible. My experience with the newly launched Lay’s Sizzlin Hot was nothing different. The new chips are irresistibly hot, and I couldn’t stop munching on them at the shoot. I hope the fans enjoy the film and more so the Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot chips.”

"Lay's is probably one of the most prominent parts of everyone's childhood of our generation. We have grown up munching on its various exciting, delectable flavours and it has always been interesting to try the new varieties they present. So, when I was offered an opportunity to be associated with the brand for their new launch Lay's Sizzlin' Hot, I grabbed it with both hands. The added bonus has been the delightful experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and Vinil Mathew. I had an absolute blast working on the TVC just like the burst of spices and flavours Lay's Sizzling Hot offers," added Radhika Madan.

Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Anshul Khanna, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “The Indian audience has a strong affinity towards spicy-hot snack offerings. Based on this insight, we have forayed into the ‘chilli’ flavour category and launched Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot which is a part of our globally hit platform – Lay’s Flamin’ Hot. These hottest chips from the house of Lay’s offer a burst of spicy flavours and a sensational twist to any occasion that is fantastically showcased by Ranbir and Radhika in the campaign film as well. We are excited to offer our consumers an elevated yet irresistible chilli experience with Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot and hope that they find it Too Hot To Stop.”

Further discussing the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, expresses, “The new Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot is a chip so spicy that it gives you an unforgettable experience! The mischievous spiciness of the Sizzlin’ Hot chip is brought alive by the fresh pairing of Radhika Madan & Ranbir Kapoor in the new campaign. Watch the spicy chemistry between them and grab your pack to enjoy this new chip on the block.”

