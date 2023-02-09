Kriti Sanon is brand ambassador of Parle Agro's Appy Fizz
Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz
Indian beverage major, Parle Agro has signed actor, Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for the beverage brand, Appy Fizz.
Recently, Appy Fizz refreshed its look and unveiled its new packaging, adding a new dimension to the brand and broadening its bold and edgy appeal. Kriti Sanon has been signed in sync with the new look, as her ultra-modern personality emphasizes Appy Fizz’s confident, bold & distinctive brand persona. She joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jr. NTR and will be the face of the brand alongside the superstars.
Speaking about the brand ambassador, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said “It is exciting to have Kriti Sanon join the Appy Fizz family. Our goal is to keep the brand relevant to its customers and to inspire them to connect with it. Kriti is a fantastic youth icon and has a lot in common with the essence of our brand, particularly in light of the recent release of Appy Fizz’s fresh style and packaging. We are hoping our consumers enjoy the new avatar and show great love for our brand’s new face”.
Commenting on being the face of Appy Fizz, actor Kriti Sanon shared “Appy Fizz is such a distinctive and bold brand. I am a fan of their iconic ads and the fact that I get to represent and be a part of a much-loved product makes me so happy. I’m thrilled to join my famous co-brand ambassadors too.”
Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz. Known for their glamorous, striking and bold TVCs, consumers should be excited to see what the brand has in store for them with their favourite actor.
Arbaaz Khan or Roger Federer? SuperteamDAO ad revisits old meme, breaks the internet
The campaign has been rolled out ahead of the Solana Hackathon, inviting coders to participate for the cash prize
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
Actor Arbaaz Khan has always been called the doppelganger of legendary tennis player Roger Federer. Blockchain community Superteam which handles the blockchain foundation Solana has recently rolled out their advertising campaign featuring Khan as Roger Federer where he is talking about how he became the greatest player in the world.
The campaign is launched in order to promote coders and invite them to take part in the Solana Hackathon and win prizes worth 5 million dollars. The internet is finding this idea hilarious, while some are laughing it off, others are questioning the credibility of the blockchain industry basis Federer isn’t real here. Amazon Prime, taking the advantage of the concept by SuperteamDAO tweeted about ‘Farzi Federer’ with an intention of promoting their latest webseries Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor. People applauded the plug and found it on point.
Amazon Prime tweeted -
Farzi Federer can still be the best ‘player’ once he watches #Farzi, streaming from 10th Feb, on Prime Video ?— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 6, 2023
While some people have found it hilarious, others are and calling out th move by the company. The blockchain industry is one emerging technology, meant to create a safe environment to share digital information and as a secure mode of communication for monetary transactions.
Here’s how the netizens are reacting -
While this is very witty and attention grabbing; isn't it anti-branding. Esp for blockchain company which promises trust, here we are showing an actor faking a legend. Marketeers thoughts ?— Lalit Lohia (@LOLiePoop) February 6, 2023
Blockchain aren't about trust, they're about everyone's ability to verify what's true and what's not— Austin Federa (@Austin_Federa) February 6, 2023
Witty and fun but on borderline of impersonation of a personal brand.— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 6, 2023
Bhai tumhara aur coding ka kya lena dena— Rhody (@Little_Rh0dy) February 6, 2023
Client expectation - Roger Federer— Rama Tripathi (@RamaTripathi) February 7, 2023
Delivery to client - Arbaaz khan ?
Roger Federer be like : pic.twitter.com/denS4ECtMK— Jivendra Singh (@Jivendr) February 6, 2023
Chalo aap tak meme pahuch hi gaya tha!— नबील भट्टाचार्य | Nabeel Bhattacharya (@Nabeelfish) February 6, 2023
Arbaaz mein potential hai - good he is using it!
You weren't meant to take those memes seriously ??— Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) February 6, 2023
Best ad of the year ,decade, century ?— Boogie-woogie (@_BoogieWoogiee_) February 6, 2023
Meme got real. ??? pic.twitter.com/0in2Nhhsj9— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) February 6, 2023
CavinKare’s Indica launches TVC for new shampoo
The campaign will run across digital platforms and TV channels in Hindi and regional languages
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
CavinKare, Indica, has announced the launch of its new TVC titled “Be Always Ready with Indica Easy- #Alwaysready”.
The latest TVC talks to consumers and presents the brand’s great proposition of 10 minutes hair coloring, which will enable them to be always ready for any opportunities and occasions with complete confidence.
It showcases a light-hearted conversation between two young women. The TVC envisions addressing the challenge of messy, time-consuming hair coloring formats while offering a simplified and effective solution to hair color users. The campaign will run across digital platforms and mainstream television channels in Hindi and regional languages.
Commenting on the TVC, Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Since its inception, Indica Easy has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embody great quality and value. This new TVC campaign is a product of the aspiration to recognize the growing needs of the customers, which helped us understand a new set of challenges faced by people today, in the self-grooming arena. I congratulate the team for delivering a powerful yet memorable message through this TVC and putting a stronger emphasis on being always ready for any given opportunity. We are confident that this new campaign will further strengthen Indica Easy’s market leadership position of being No.1 in the shampoo hair color segment and build a memorable connection with our consumers, whilst encouraging them to live life in confidence.”
Investment platform Inflection Point Ventures launches ad campaign with Shark Tank India
The ad campaign is currently running during Shark Tank India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
CXO-driven angel platform Inflection Point Ventures has launched its maiden ad campaign ‘Main Bhi Angel’.
The ad campaign, which is currently running during Shark Tank India on SonyLIV, is aimed at professionals and other potential investors of all ages who are keen to start their asset allocation journey with a small ticket size of Rs 1,00,000 a year.
Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV, says, “We are a big believer of the Indian startup ecosystem story. Indian startups tech prowess has put India on the global map. However, investing in startups remained a bastion of a few. IPV aims to change that by bringing in more first time investors backing world-class startups. Currently, over 80% of our investors base comprises first time investors. With the launch of Main Bhi Angel, we want to accelerate the adoption of startup investing as an asset class and a credible wealth creation tool.”
Commenting on the ad campaign, Ankur Mittal, Co founder IPV, says, “There can’t be a better platform than Shark Tank India for IPV to launch their first campaign. Shark Tank India has democratised the stories of entrepreneurs of India - each and every household in India has access to understanding how startup funding happens, what metrics are looked at and how funding decisions are made. Our campaign is also attempting to explain the whole process which otherwise may sound complicated to first time investors.”
Flipkart assigns digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Flipkart has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy.
Commenting on the win, Preetham Venkky, President - 22feet Tribal Worldwide & Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”
Ogilvy wins creative mandate for Eveready India
The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Eveready has appointed Ogilvy India as their creative partner. The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head - Battery & Flashlight, said: “The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.”
Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, said: “Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.”
On the win, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “From growing up with these batteries firing up my imagination by bringing all my toys to life to being able to partner the team in charting the next journey of ‘Give me Red’ is truly humbling. My team and I are super excited about this win, and we can’t wait to partner and create work that captures the imagination of everyone.”
ASCI scans 45,000 digital ads every month: Manisha Kapoor
As controversies and violations of the ASCI code rise in tandem with digital advertising, ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor calls for brainstorming within the creative industry
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 7, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
As digital advertising has witnessed an exponential rise over the past couple of years, the challenges of the advertising standard council of India (ASCI) have also gone up.
Tracking misleading campaigns across the digital universe is far trickier than scrutinising those on mainstream TV and print media.
While a large number of brands, especially startups and SMBs, advertise on social media only, making the sheer number of digital advertisers huge, digital ads are created and replaced quickly, making ASCI's job even more challenging.
The self-regulatory organization has deployed AI-based software that identifies a whopping 45,000 digital campaigns a month for violations of various codes. This is almost double compared to the numbers two years ago.
“Out of 45,000, on average 500 ads are taken up for further probe every month,” says Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of the industry’s self-regulatory body.
Besides proactive monitoring, ASCI also receives plenty of consumer complaints against misleading ads on digital platforms, thanks to increasing awareness and sensitivity among Indians.
“Digital ads account for almost half of the cases that ASCI deals with, followed by Print (47%) and then TV (3%). Radio and outdoor campaigns rarely land in trouble as they are much smaller platforms compared to others”, Kapoor points out, highlighting the scale and scope of ASCI’s work in the expanding digital ad market in India.
How does the AI software work?
Meta library lists all ads on the meta platform. The AI-based software red flags only those ads which use certain keywords that are generally used by advertisers to mislead consumers.
Kapoor explains, “For instance, in the food category, the software can track ads that carry the 'immunity booster' phrase. Similarly, in the education category, '100 % jobs' is the catchword. Unless the brands submit solid evidence to prove their claims, such ads are considered misleading.”
Instagram tops in misleading ads
Over 80 percent of misleading ads were floated on leading social media platforms led by Instagram (43%), followed by YouTube (28%), Twitter (6%) and Facebook (3%), ASCI’s data reflects. Websites (18%) also contribute to propagating misleading ads, Kapoor explains.
Kapoor adds that disguised advertising on social media is another challenge for the self-regulatory body, “Many digital ads mimic content. Influencers and blog writers are making ASCI’s jobs even tougher.”
The software also has a certain limitation when it comes to audio ads. “Audio and outdoor are much smaller platforms. Even though our software can’t scan audio ads, we take consumer complaints in this regard,” Kapoor insists.
The majority of advertisers caught by ASCI are D2C brands. Education (26%), Healthcare (15%) and personal care (12%) categories are the top violators. Content violation and Influencers' non-disclosure violations have gone up two-fold over the last four years in the beauty and personal care segment alone, ASCI has found.
Resources
Does the ASCI have enough resources to do a fair job considering its workload and the challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem?
“Even if you have a full army with you, it is difficult to track digital ads. We use filters to prioritize our work. For instance, from April to June, we divert our resources to track education ads and December-January we keep a close tab on skincare and moisturizer ads. This allows us to make a shortlist and then we go through ad by ad. Some violations may be nuanced that require human intervention. Those are taken up by our expert panel,” Kapoor explains.
In two years, the number of ad violations has shot up by 80 percent. We are able to handle the work with the same physical infrastructure and resources. We are smart and quick about what we are tracking, she tells with pride.
Advice to advertisers
Every year, a lot of advertisements land in political controversies, are trolled by social media armies and are sometimes retracted by brands. What advice would she like to give the brands to avoid such troubles?
Kapoor says frankly, “Go all out and be creative as long as you are complying with the ASCI code. We would like to see successful advertising. It's a very vibrant field and has been part of our life and culture. Great advertising must be great for consumers and all stakeholders. We have seen some great advertising that is compliant. We would love for them to be interesting, and entertaining and use more formats. Brands should not take up social issues without understanding nuances.”
Such brands are neither thoughtful nor seek advice from domain experts. Hence, they are caught on the wrong foot. If a brand wishes to steer clear of controversy, it has to be more mature and meaningful. Our report “What India takes offense to' released in 2022 has given enough insight into what triggers people. Obvious pitfalls can surely be avoided, Kapoor advises.
“However, a few controversies can't be predicted as people always have their points of view. That is the cost of doing business. If your work can get trolled in a healthy way, it's fine. It should not become a law and order problem,” Kapoor says.
“We are living in a hypersensitive world. People are becoming more and more sensitive, not only in India but across the world and rightly so. It's a difficult time for the industry to navigate these issues but there is no choice. Brainstorming is the need of the hour”, she opines.
Adequate diversity needed
Adequate diversity in creative advertising is very crucial. It will help advertisers and agencies have a more rounded approach while making campaigns. Besides, brands should back the ad they have put out. Companies can come to us and seek advice about potential violations before making an ad.
GREY Group India & Netmeds celebrate the courage of cancer fighter Anchal Sharma
‘The Girl In Red Lipstick’ campaign has been conceptualised by GREY group India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
This World Cancer Day (4th February), Netmeds is celebrating the courage of Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter.
The film conceptualized by GREY group India is based on the true story of Anchal Sharma called, “The Girl in Red Lipstick”. The film aims to spread the message for cancer fighters and caregivers #SilenceCancerNotTheFight
Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter, used red lipstick as her weapon to find courage and fight the struggles of cancer treatment. Not only did she keep her head held high, but also used the lipstick to spread her positivity among other fighters. The bright hue on her beaming smile is what stood out for everyone around her as a constant reminder to not give in and keep fighting.
Speaking about this film, Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, GREY group India said, “In Anchal’s story we saw something that could truly inspire everyone who takes on cancer. It’s a story that needs to be shared so we all can get a bit of her courage and that incredible zest for life.”
Shantanu Saha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharma Business, Reliance Retail, said, “The thought behind this film stemmed from the fact that Netmeds, as an empathetic intermediary between the care receiver and the caregiver, has so many humane stories to tell. These stories are stories we are exposed to on a daily basis. Stories that come back to us from our delivery staff, our customer service staff and from our own networks of friends, colleagues and family. Why not share a few of these stories of healing, courage, wellness & hope with our audience, through the medium of short stories with real-life protagonists. This World Cancer Day, we share the story of Anchal Sharma. A story of sheer grit, positivity and the willpower to want to live life and spread hope, on her own terms. It sits well with our Brand Purpose, which is to provide genuine medicines, at a reasonable price and on time, to the caregivers and care receivers who buy from us. By doing this, we attempt to help deliver, in our own small way, wellness and hope to everyone across the whole nation. We are after all ‘India ki Pharmacy’.”
