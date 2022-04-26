KFC unveils new TVC ‘Cricket Hai, Let’s KFC'

KFC has come up with a new TVC Cricket Hai, Let’s KFC. KFC’s new TVC shows the heartwarming interaction between two cricketing fans - a grandmother and grandson - who unite over the love of the game but could easily fight it out over a Bucket of their fav KFC chicken.



Speaking about the TVC, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “Whatever be the occasion, KFC is the perfect partner to induce that extra ‘crispiness’ into the celebration. Cricket is one such occasion that unites fans across age or gender, as they give into the excitement of the game and cheer on. Add a Bucket of KFC chicken to that and you have a match winner! Aptly demonstrated in this film with the quirky interplay between a grandmother & grandson; their banter over the match and fight over a piece of KFC chicken is as real as it gets. So put on your game face, and let’s KFC."



Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy said, “We’re super excited about our new ‘Let’s KFC’ campaign. It beautifully illustrates how KFC fits in deliciously with every occasion. In fact, every occasion is even more special when you have KFC around. The first in the series is ‘Cricket Hai. Let’s KFC.’ Like cricket is celebrated across India by entire families from grandparents to grandchildren, so is KFC. The film is a must-watch and KFC is a must-eat. Don’t forget, shaam ko match hai, let’s KFC.”

