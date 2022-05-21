KFC says ‘Scream and Win’ in Howzzat campaign

It’s that time of the year when we are all divided over jersey colours, but united over a Bucket of KFC chicken. And who would’ve thought all that loud cheering and screaming (even over the last piece of KFC Chicken) could win you more of your KFC favourites?

Now exercise those vocal cords and give it your best shout, with the first-ever voice-activated mega offer on the KFC App - Howzzat! Download the KFC app, click on the ‘Howzzat’ banner on the home screen and shout “Howzzat” as loud as you can; because the louder you cheer, the bigger the offer. Now it doesn’t get bigger than this, but you could get louder for sure.

Talking about the App-solutely new feature, Moksh Chopra, CMO, KFC India said, “We all know how KFC is the perfect companion for cricket matches. And now we’ve taken this partnership a notch, or rather, few decibels higher. A first for the QSR category, we have introduced an app-exclusive voice enabled offer that encourages fans to shout ‘Howzzat’. The louder they cheer, the higher the discount. This unprecedented tech disruption is yet another step in strengthening our new App. So, cheer on your favourite teams and ‘Howzzat’ your way to amazing offers on the all-new KFC app.”

Developed in partnership with Isobar, the Howzzat feature is now available on the KFC app up to 29th May.

Talking about the feature Aalap Desai, CCO Isobar & Taproot India added, “Increasingly voice marketing is forming an integral part of any digital marketing comms. While we had fun working on it with KFC, the idea was to ensure consumers have as much fun while ordering their favourite KFC chicken. Using technology, we enabled consumers to use the power of their voice to win discounts – the louder they cheered, the bigger the discount.”

