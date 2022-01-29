JSW Paints' new campaign encourages people to connect with colours that form India

JSW Paints, rolled out the ‘Har rang mein hai desh ka rang’ campaign on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India. The campaign is an attempt to take the viewers on a journey beyond various geographies of India and portray how colours are defined at every event and occasion.

Conceptualised and executed by ABP Uncut, a premium digital millennial content company, the campaign aims to bring out the brand essence, which is to encourage the masses to connect with the colours of India.

Republic Day is one such event that celebrates the various colours and diversity of India which is why the brand chose to launch the campaign on January 26.

JSW Paints: “JSW Paints wanted to bring out the brand essence which is encouraging everyone to Think Beautiful and connect it with colours that form India. India being a diverse nation has many colours associated geographically. We wanted to go beyond the colours of geography and showcase how colours define an event or an occasion. What better way to start 2022 with an important day with national significance!”

ABP Uncut’s Statement: “The idea was to take forward the thought of celebrating colours of India by JSW Paints. We wanted to create something that nurtures the sentiments behind the product and the values that the organisation believes in. They wanted a creative that doesn’t just talk about the product but can dive deeper into the emotion of celebrating the colours of India. It allowed us to bring a big canvas where we could pour the poetic colours as an ode to the sentiments of common people. We wanted to put together the essence of colours of unity in diversity, true patriotism and celebrate the colours and the diversity of the country, the richness that we are proud of as a nation”

