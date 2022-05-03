JK Tyre launches #HawaNahinNiklegi campaign with rapper King

JK Tyre has launched a campaign titled ‘Hawa Nahin Niklegi’ and has roped in the popular Indian rapper and singer, King to create a catchy anthem that talks about the brand’s new Puncture Guard technology. This is a ground-breaking feature which helps tyres to self-repair themselves from punctures up to 6 mm in the tread area instantly.

Choosing King for this collaboration was a bold move for a major player in this segment. With an aim to target younger audiences, the rap star’s stronghold on the youth helped JK Tyres tap on this massive user base. This is seen through King’s lively, upbeat anthem that has gone viral on social media. It has further expanded by releasing the song in short video formats such as Instagram Reels, making it easier for netizens to consume this content.

Amit Gujral, CMO, JK Tyre, said, “The New India, The New Age Millennials of India are presented with a new age tyre solution called – JK PUNCTURE GUARD.As the name expressed, PNCTURE GUARD is the latest innovation from the house of JK TYRE for Car tyres where the SELF HEALING Technology deployed on Puncture Guard tyres makes them self-reliant against punctures. Punctures being a slice of life problem, young India was connected via this wonderfully coined Anthem by King in line to today’s youth likeliness of content consumption. Audiences at large appreciated the content rolled out and it has struck a good chord with them. Wishing team Digitale and Music Boutique Success in their endeavors.”

Here's the ad film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JK Tyre (@jktyrecorporate)

Mrinal Lunia (Founder & CEO at Digitale), “We are ecstatic to have been at the forefront of this collaboration. Being a rising star, KING helped bring our new feature to life in a low engagement category. This association helped us utilize the power of new-age influencers to create buzz and break the clutter with the next generation audience that is always looking for more.”

According to Arnab Samanta, (Creative Director at Digitale), “The buzz has only been getting louder from the teaser to the release of the anthem of #AbHawaNahinNiklegi. We wanted to translate the product’s offering in a youthful & fun way amongst the millennial. The impact and response have been resounding and we hope to continue doing more such collaborations with JK Tyre going forward.”

