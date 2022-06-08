IPL 15 witnessed 11% increase in ad volume compared to IPL 14: TAM report

The report also stated that the top five categories accounted for 39% of total ad volume in IPL 15, compared to 36% in IPL 14

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 15) witnessed an increase of 11% in ad volume per channel compared to IPL 14.

According to the TAM advertising report, the indexed ad volume growth in IPL 15's eliminator was 17 % higher than in IPL 14's, and indexed growth based on average ad volume in the first and second play-offs of IPL 15 was respectively 11 % and 8 % higher than IPL 14. Meanwhile, ad volumes per channel in the IPL 15 finals increased by 9% compared to the IPL 14 finals. Additionally, this year's IPL had 74 live matches, compared to IPL 14 which had just 60 live matches.

The report also stated that the number of categories, advertisers, and brands dropped by 21%, 13% and 21% respectively, in IPL 15 as compared to IPL 14. There were over 70 categories, 110 advertisers and 180 brands in IPL 15.

Although there were 4 categories among the top five that were common in both IPL 15 and IPL 14. Ecom-Gaming topped in IPL 15, while it ranked second in IPL 14. Whereas Ecom-Education which was on top in IPL 14 slid down to fourth place in IPL 15. During IPL 15, the top five categories accounted for 39% of total ad volume, compared to 36% in IPL 14.

During IPL 15, the top five sponsors contributed 24% of ad volume, while the top five in IPL 14 contributed 20%. Sporta Technologies, Think & Learn and FX Mart were among the top five advertisers that were common between IPL 15 and IPL 14.

Dream11.com was the top advertised brand during both IPL 15 and IPL 14. The top five brands contributed a 21% share of ad volumes in IPL 15, while the top five brands of IPL 14 contributed an 18% share. Tata Neu App, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, Cred, and Meesho App were among the top five brands.

Among the new categories, this year’s match witnessed over 20 new categories compared to IPL 14, and there were 40 categories that did not feature in IPL 15 compared to IPL 14. Among the new categories, Ecom-Auto Rental Services topped the list followed by Shaving System/Razor.

The report also mentioned that 10 to 20-sec ads, followed by 21 to 40-sec ads, were preferred the most during commercial breaks.

