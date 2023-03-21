In new campaign, Rajkummar Rao highlights perils of not having Lay’s at home
Lay’s has launched a new campaign with actor Rajkummar Rao to remind consumers to have ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’!
“At-home experiences and occasions are best enjoyed with friends and family, and a pack of Lay’s makes these moments even better. But running out of Lay’s can interrupt the good times and may even induce last-minute panic to restock. In the campaign, Lay’s has hilariously drawn attention to the outcomes of last-minute restocking trips,” the brand said.
The introduction of the latest TVC under the ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’ campaign speaks to the consumers on the perils of not stocking-up Lay’s at home.
Directed by Vinil Mathew, the TVC film opens with Rajkummar throwing a costume party at home with himself dressed as a burglar. When his girlfriend (played by Dolly Singh) informs him that they've run out of Lay's, Rajkummar nervously heads out to the grocery store, starting a series of comedic mishaps. From being mistaken as a real burglar by the public to getting arrested by the police, his hilarious roller-coaster of misadventures concludes upon his release from jail, when he tells a jail warden curious about his imprisonment that “Mai toh sirf Lay’s lene gaya tha”. The TVC ends on an entertaining note as Rajkummar explains his Lay's misadventures to Dolly and proudly shows off his fully stocked pantry with Lay's, remarking, “Isliye…Ghar pe Lay’s Always!”.
Speaking about being part of the TVC film, Rajkummar Rao, expressed, “For years, Lay’s, with its iconic and irresistible flavours has been my favourite snack. When the brand reached out for their 'At Home' film, I was instantly drawn towards the comical and playful script because I have always related to the frenzy of keeping my home stocked with Lay’s. I had a lot of fun filming the TVC and I am definitely going to have ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’. I hope the audience enjoys the film and ensures Lay’s is a part of all their joyful moments at home.”
Expressing her excitement at the TVC, Shailja Joshi, Director-Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India said, “At Lay’s, we are committed to infuse a sense of joy into our consumers’ lives and uplift their consumption experiences with our distinct offerings and relatable storytelling. Our newest TVC film for ‘Ghar Par Lay's Always’ perfectly captures the central role that Lay's plays during at-home occasions. We're thrilled to have associated with Rajkummar Rao for this campaign and he has fantastically brought this messaging to life in the film. We hope that it will prompt Lay's fans to always keep their favourite Lay’s well-stocked at home and experience fun uninterrupted."
The campaign is created by Leo Burnett.
Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett - South Asia, said, “Lay’s has always been the perfect snack partner and with this film we wanted to reiterate to the audiences to stock up their favourite Lay's at home. With this hilariously exaggerated cautionary tale starring Rajkumar Rao, our film gives people a glimpse into the perils of not having 'Ghar Par Lay's Always'! If you don't have Lays, anything can happen.”
Asian Paints says ‘Shauq Ki No Limit’ in new campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Asian Paints has launched “Budget mein fit. Shauq ki no limit.” campaign. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, in the campaign, the paints are shown to be an ideal solution for homeowners seeking good quality paint within their budget.
The campaign tells a humorous story of a colleague who can fulfil his wishes in his newly painted house, thanks to Tractor Sparc & Ace Sparc Emulsion.
As part of the TVC, the brand has also created a fun, snappy jingle that will stay in consumers' minds and help generate high recall. The jingle conveys Tractor Sparc and Ace Sparc Emulsion's value proposition as high-quality, cost-effective paints that will allow consumers to fulfill other desires through savings on these paints.
Speaking about the new Tractor Sparc & Ace Sparc campaign, Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO, of Asian Paints Ltd., commented, “In our endeavor to offer smart, value-for-money offers to the consumer and truly democratize the home décor market, we continue to innovate and launch solutions which offer customer strong propositions. This customer is willing to upgrade to branded solutions, accompanied by a strong quality and décor promise. The new campaign takes quite an entertaining route to communicate the value-for-money proposition of Tractor Sparc and Ace Sparc emulsions.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Asian Paints Tractor Sparc & Ace Sparc Emulsion are cost-effective paints that promise to offer a rich finish for interior and exterior walls at low cost. Our new campaign highlights the benefit of this feature with an enjoyable take. What the world thinks when they notice the amazing paint job, and also the things that are bought to fulfill the wishes, with the money saved from the cost-effective paint.”
Edelweiss Mutual Funds TVC talks of visibility of returns
The ‘Kitna Milega’ campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Edelweiss Mutual Funds has unveiled its TVC brand campaign ‘Kitna Milega’, which focuses on Mutual Fund products that are designed to provide visibility of returns.
The ad campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach, which offers investors visibility of returns* on their investments provided they stay invested till the maturity of the fund. This campaign will also have presence on print media, outdoor and digital and social media.
Speaking about the campaign, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF said, "Inherently we have heard investors always asking ‘How much return will I make in this product’ before they choose to invest in any financial product/ Mutual Funds. Investors want simple products that provide visibility of returns.
We have picked this insight of ‘Kitna Milega’ to build on the communication for Target Maturity Funds. These funds are structured and designed in a way to give visibility of returns to investors and are simple in a structure like traditional deposits. Investors will be able to understand and invest in this category banking on the growing popularity of Debt Passives and Target Maturity Funds," she adds.
The campaign aims to convey a clear message about returns on investment that investors have while investing in mutual funds.
Tanishq’s Ugadi film celebrates women creating own narratives
The film is a celebration of the brand’s Ugadi collection ‘Vardhini’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
Tanishq has launched a heart-warming digital film for the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.
Tanishq’s first-ever digital film for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is a tribute to every woman who is not only unique in her thoughts and stance but also supports her decisions by being her voice.
The film is a celebration of brand’s beautiful Ugadi collection ‘Vardhini’, which is inspired by rich culture and crafted with precision for the women who prosper and thrive in all their might.
Conceptualised by Tanishq and Mind Your Language, the 75-second digital film showcases a powerful narrative of how a woman of today believes in carving her own path, takes a stand for herself and weaves a magic of her own new narratives. The film is an ode to the progressive women of today who want to create an identity for themselves, strongly believes in the importance of new beginnings and that life after marriage goes beyond motherhood.
Speaking on the launch of the film and the collection, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “Today, women are yearning to carve an identity for themselves and are creators of their own narrative. The film is a tribute to the women who prosper and thrive in all their might and the Vardhini collection is truly a celebration of her extraordinary beauty and beliefs that make her stand apart.”
Deepan Ramachandran, Creative Director- Mind Your Language!, said “Tanishq, like the protagonist Swati in our Ugadi film, has always stood out with their progressive and new thoughts. Their brief to us was to straddle the conventional celebration of Ugadi with the new-age thinking of today’s woman. That’s when we asked ourselves - Why shouldn’t today’s woman dream differently? We found the answer in the story of Swati.”
Mercedes-Benz talks of plans to go all-electric in digital campaign
The campaign ‘tells the story’ of the three-pointed star logo
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 10:50 AM | 1 min read
Mercedes-Benz India has come up with an innovative social media campaign to "tell the story" of the three-pointed star logo and the company's plans to go all-electric by 2030.
Explaining the concept behind the logo, the campaign says that: "The upper blade stands for the air and by the air, we are inspired."
The carmaker has said going all-electric was part of its endeavours to slash its carbon footprint.
Havells urges consumers to #LookUp
Launches new fan campaign conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 4:14 PM | 2 min read
Extending its ‘Hawa Badlegi’ campaign thought, Havells India Limited has unveiled its latest ad campaign for its fan business urging consumers to #LookUp.
Conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign is a montage representing Havells legacy and stitches different situation where consumers look up to their fans – be it for wide air-throw, premium aesthetic designs, Smart Sense technology or energy saving.
The brand resonates with the thought that whenever the consumer felt the need to experience something new from their fans, they have looked up to Havells, a brand that has always delivered industry best experience.
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India said, “Over the years, we have come a long way in becoming the preferred brand for our customers. The campaign is another step towards creating remarkable storytelling of our brand journey to establish how Havells Fan has played a key role in responding and pre-empting changing needs of evolving customers. We are confident that this new campaign through powerful messaging around ‘Look Up’ will bring alive our brand legacy and reinforce the stature that Havells enjoys in the fan category.”
Talking about the campaign, Saurabh Sinha, Vice President, Havells India, said, “We are extremely excited and proud as we celebrate 20-year legacy of our fan business in India. Being a trusted name, Havells enjoys a strong presence in the fan category with its constant progression and focus on driving innovation. From smart sense technology to stunningly designed fans, or BLDC technology, Havells has introduced innovative offerings to enhance customer experience. This campaign gives a unique touch to our product story telling bringing alive the ‘technology and innovation’ narrative through its core message ‘Look up’.”
Commenting on the creative thought, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas said, “With this campaign, we create a dialogue that builds stature and brings forth the category first innovations the brand has fronted by speaking about its legacy. “Look up” very effortlessly sets Havells as the market leader, and how we have always set newer benchmarks for everyone else to catch up. While energy savings is the core proposition, we wanted to land that to build preference in the consumer’s mind on the back of the credentials we have in the last 2 decades.”
The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital, Print, Outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will be aired on major GEC, movie, news, and regional channels across the country.
Bergner launches ‘feel the joy in cooking’ campaign with brand ambassador Vikas Khanna
The campaign video features Michelin star chKhanna showcasing his love language - cooking
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Bergner, a brand in cookware and appliances, has announced the launch of its new campaign, "Feel the Joy in Cooking". This is Bergner’s first brand film, where it showcases its premium range of products. The campaign reveals the secret ingredient of cooking the best meals - cooking it with joy.
“The campaign video features Michelin star chef and Bergner's brand ambassador, Vikas Khanna, showcasing his love language - cooking. It’s this infectious passion of Khanna that is sure to motivate viewers to get into the kitchen and start creating their own culinary masterpieces, with joy!,” the company said.
Cooking becomes easier and convenient when it is accompanied by a range of good cookware, and Bergner does just that. The video highlights the premium and durable range of Bergner’s cookware – its Non-stick Bellini range, Argent Tri-ply stainless steel range, Cast Iron range, and Kitchen accessories to name a few. It beautifully embodies the message of ‘Feel the Joy in Cooking with Bergner’.
