In Greenply’s festive film, table plays the central role in bringing family together

Greenply Industries Limited has launched a short film ‘The Table’ as a part of its festive campaign. The film revolves around the emotional connect of a mother with a table at her home and how the table becomes the fulcrum of a family reunion during a festive occasion. The short film stars Dhritiman Chatterjee and Zarina Wahab in the lead. The hashtag of the campaign is #YahanRishteBasteHain.

“A piece of furniture is just not a piece of furniture. A bed is a central piece of a bedroom where the love flourish. A dining table is the centre of a family bonding. A study table is a bitter-sweet relation between siblings. Furniture witnesses the growth, shift of generations, they are the part of a family. We keep hosting Diwali dinner on the same dining table year after year. This shows the longevity and the persistence presence of that piece of furniture which just doesn’t remain a piece of furniture,” the company said.

The film centres around the emotions of a mother and her relationship with a dining table which is there in her family for years. The table has witnessed the growth of their family from a couple to a family to now grandparents. The table symbolizes the feelings of a mother. The mother keeps reminiscing about the moments. How the table slowly becomes ‘full’ of their expanding family. She rues the fact that how for the last many years the table remains empty as the children have left the nest. Her anguish comes in the form of her demand to her husband to sell off the table as its big in size and their family now is limited to just two of them. Her husband understands the underlying emotion and knows that it’s just an expression of her sadness and she doesn’t mean it. The story revolves around this emotional connect of the mother with the table and how the table again becomes the fulcrum of a family reunion on the festive occasion.

Talking about this campaign, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd said “Greenply is a brand that has care at its core. The brand acts as a fulcrum of activities in a family. With its durability and quality as core promise, the brand remains with the family for the longest period and slowly becomes the part of a family than just a piece of a furniture. Through this campaign we want to connect emotionally with our audience and bring out the role which our brand plays in the consumers’ life.”

The promotions of the campaign will be led through the digital platforms. Through this campaign Greenply is looking to establish a deeper connect with the audience.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)