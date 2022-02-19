In Aurelia’s campaign, Alia inspires women to be effortlessly themselves

Aurelia, an ethnic wear brands by TCNS Clothing Co Ltd, has launched its first-ever digital campaign ‘Be Compliment Ready’, featuring actor Alia Bhatt. The campaign has a series of engaging digital films with subtle quirks emphasizing the beauty of effortless styling. The campaign inspires women to feel compliment-ready in any situation.

“The campaign is an amalgamation of the vivacious personality of Alia and the elegance of brand Aurelia. Each film has a short story that’s conveyed beautifully only through Alia’s expressions and leaves the viewer with a sweet feeling that makes it endearing to watch. The flurry of compliments in unexpected situations is a unique way of letting the wearer know that with Aurelia you are bound to get compliments,” the brand said.

Talking about the campaign, Anant Daga, Managing Director - TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. said,

“Be compliment ready aims to inspire women to be effortlessly themselves. It is about feeling confident and beautiful in your skin at all times. The campaign brings about this emotion seamlessly. Alia’s contagious personality and Aurelia’s elegance rolled into one gives the viewer a sense of vibrancy, fun and delight.”

Applauding the concept of the campaign, Alia Bhatt said, “I love the simplicity with which Aurelia shows that one doesn’t have to try hard to look beautiful. With Aurelia, you feel confident that you are looking good, and this campaign shows that in a very endearing way. ‘Be compliment ready’ is Aurelia’s way of asking girls to be confident and I am proud to be associated with the same.”

