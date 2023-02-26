Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu overcome fears for Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew has always maintained that the difference between ‘ordinary’ and ‘extraordinary’ is the decision to move beyond fears and self-doubt.

Continuing its efforts to inspire the youth of India to overcome their fears through gripping and thought-provoking cinematic TVCs, Mountain Dew has two new films with its brand ambassadors, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu.

With larger-than-life, high-octane stunts and an inspiring storyline, the new campaign will extend the brand’s ongoing ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ positioning across its consumers in India.

The adventurous films showcase Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu gearing up to perform a never-done-before freefall stunt in a cargo plane from a supremely high-altitude while being televised across live television. As their crew points at the risk quotient of the stunt, we see a seemingly worried Hrithik and Mahesh as they evaluate the choice in front of them. A resolute look crosses their face as they take a sip of Mountain Dew® and takes the challenge head-on and emerges victorious.

Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2023, the brand acknowledges that every individual has moments of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that this new film will connect with our consumers across the country and relate with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu as they personify a true hero in this campaign.”

Commenting on the film, Hrithik Roshan, said, "It's always a pleasure to associate with Mountain Dew. I connect with the brand's philosophy of conquering one's fear and rising above with courage in the face of challenges. This message of 'Darr ke aagey jeet hai' is a deeply personal belief and I'm happy to have collaborated with Mountain Dew over the years via innovative campaigns that reiterate this core belief. I'm excited for our latest campaign to be showcased to the consumers.”

Brand ambassador Mahesh Babu, said, “Courage over fear, the thrill of the unknown - Mountain Dew's persona has always resonated with me. Excited to be back with the team for this action-packed film that's high on both action and adventure!”

Sainath Saraban, Creative Head and Co-Founder of Studio Simple said, “The common goal was to create a campaign that is jaw-dropping without losing the essence of vulnerability that one experiences right before emerging victorious. You will experience high octane drama in it while it remains human and relatable at the core."

