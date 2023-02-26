Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu overcome fears for Mountain Dew
The campaign films show the duo gearing up to perform a never-done-before freefall stunt
Mountain Dew has always maintained that the difference between ‘ordinary’ and ‘extraordinary’ is the decision to move beyond fears and self-doubt.
Continuing its efforts to inspire the youth of India to overcome their fears through gripping and thought-provoking cinematic TVCs, Mountain Dew has two new films with its brand ambassadors, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu.
With larger-than-life, high-octane stunts and an inspiring storyline, the new campaign will extend the brand’s ongoing ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ positioning across its consumers in India.
The adventurous films showcase Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu gearing up to perform a never-done-before freefall stunt in a cargo plane from a supremely high-altitude while being televised across live television. As their crew points at the risk quotient of the stunt, we see a seemingly worried Hrithik and Mahesh as they evaluate the choice in front of them. A resolute look crosses their face as they take a sip of Mountain Dew® and takes the challenge head-on and emerges victorious.
Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2023, the brand acknowledges that every individual has moments of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that this new film will connect with our consumers across the country and relate with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu as they personify a true hero in this campaign.”
Commenting on the film, Hrithik Roshan, said, "It's always a pleasure to associate with Mountain Dew. I connect with the brand's philosophy of conquering one's fear and rising above with courage in the face of challenges. This message of 'Darr ke aagey jeet hai' is a deeply personal belief and I'm happy to have collaborated with Mountain Dew over the years via innovative campaigns that reiterate this core belief. I'm excited for our latest campaign to be showcased to the consumers.”
Brand ambassador Mahesh Babu, said, “Courage over fear, the thrill of the unknown - Mountain Dew's persona has always resonated with me. Excited to be back with the team for this action-packed film that's high on both action and adventure!”
Sainath Saraban, Creative Head and Co-Founder of Studio Simple said, “The common goal was to create a campaign that is jaw-dropping without losing the essence of vulnerability that one experiences right before emerging victorious. You will experience high octane drama in it while it remains human and relatable at the core."
Tiger Shroff's Coca-Cola Zero Sugar spot has a Lata Mangeshkar connection
The campaign has been crafted by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has launched its new campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’. As a part of its latest campaign, the brand has associated with Tiger Shroff who will further aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.
In line with the company’s ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, the product innovation also supports the company’s continued efforts to increase no-and low-calorie beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle yet relish the iconic taste of Coca-Cola.
Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola India said, “We are excited to offer Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, our best offering yet that is closest to the original taste of Coca-Cola with no calories. We want to offer choice so consumers can enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar. For many people, it’s surprising to hear that a zero sugar variant of Coke actually exists, that tastes like the real thing! Well, you will have to try it yourself to find out.”
Tiger Shroff, in the new campaign, brings his own exuberance and freshness to the brand, he is a fitness icon and like most youngsters, would not want to compromise on experiencing great taste. The integrated marketing campaign aims at sparking conversations around Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while highlighting that the taste of the beverage is so good that it’s hard to resist. The campaign is live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.
The dashing Tiger Shroff, Indian film actor and MMA promoter said, “I am ecstatic to partner with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The beverage is a perfect amalgamation of fantastic taste without many calories, making it irresistible.
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “When we told people, it’s zero sugar but has the same great original taste, the reaction we got was, “Really?”. So, we built the whole idea for Coke Zero on this great surprise. It was super fun to collaborate with Tiger to bring this fun idea to life. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste, literally.”
The launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in India builds on the success and popularity of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar globally including regions like North America, LATAM, UK, Turkey, ASEAN and more than 120 markets. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has been available on store shelves nationwide, in packs of 300ml cans and 250ml PET bottles.
Dulquer Salmaan collabs with Wellbeing Nutrition for digital film series
The film explains the tech behind the brand’s melts range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:00 PM | 1 min read
Nutraceutical brand Wellbeing Nutrition has launched its latest Digital AD Campaign to showcase their wide range of products.
The ad film features actor Dulquer Salmaan who shares a strong passion with Wellbeing Nutrition.
The film explains the tech behind their melts range, which uses patented nano technology to convert plant-based ingredients into tiny molecules - aka nanoparticles.
Dulquer expressed his excitement, “Wellbeing Nutrition is a brand with the same ethos as mine and health has always been my first priority. I am beyond happy to be associated with a brand that focuses on innovative ways to fulfill the nutritional requirements which we skip in our busy schedules! This is just another milestone in the long journey that we have ahead of us.”
Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Wellbeing Nutrition, said: “We are superbly excited about our collaboration between Wellbeing Nutrition and Dulquer Salman. We have tried to explain the science behind our products in a way that our users understand. With these ad films, WN also believes there will be a positive impact on the overall brand positioning.”
Anupriya Acharya named jury head for APAC Effie Awards
Unilever’s Dennis Perez is the other head of jury for the 10th edition of the awards
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 10:17 AM | 2 min read
Effie Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO of Publicis Groupe, and Dennis Perez, Digital Marketing, Media and Commerce Lead of Unilever, as the first two Heads of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023.
On her appointment, Anupriya commented, “It’s a great honour to be a Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023. The APAC Effies is the gold standard for brand ideas that can withstand the test of the market and bring in true business results. Advertising is undergoing a massive shift; brands are reinventing how they engage with consumers – be it in their authenticity or the way they use technology. The APAC region has some of the best use cases of this change and I look forward to seeing some of this exciting work.”
Dennis is the Digital Marketing, Media and Commerce Lead for Unilever Beauty and Wellbeing Southeast Asia, where he heads the creation and execution of integrated digital and media strategies in the region.
On his appointment, Dennis said, “As marketing goes into a continuous state of flux, maximising effectiveness means anchoring unmissable creativity to a good and solid strategy. The APAC Effies is a good reminder that creativity starts way before the craft begins. I’m excited to head this year’s jury in celebrating work that embraced bolder bets from the beginning of strategy creation to deliver amazing results at the end. Together with the jury, I’m looking forward to pushing the edges of what creativity means for the industry - with strategy and effectiveness pinning the spectrum of marketing and brand communication.”
WPP India’s Q4 revenue up 8.5%
We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us, says CEO Mark Read
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 4:19 PM | 2 min read
WPP has announced its preliminary results for 2022, and India has once again emerged as one of its top markets.
The network’s Q4 like-for-like (LFL) revenue less pass-through costs for India stood at +8.5%. For other major markets it was: US +3.5%, UK +12.0%, Germany +4.9% and China -8.4%.
The company’s FY LFL revenue less pass-through costs was up 6.9% at 11,799 £ million. The Q4 LFL revenue was +6.4%.
Commenting on the company’s performance, Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, said, “WPP delivered strong growth in 2022, despite the macro challenges, reflecting the priority placed by our clients on investing in communications, customer experience, commerce, data and technology.
“The competitiveness of our offer drove net new business of $5.9 billion in 2022, including new assignments with Audible, SC Johnson, and Verizon among many others and the quality of our work was recognised at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity where WPP was named Creative Company of the Year.
“Our transformation is now delivering measurable results. Over the past three years, WPP has grown like-for-like net sales at a compound average rate of 3.2%, including 3.3% in North America, while improving our headline operating profit margin by 40 basis points. Our adjusted net debt has declined from over £4 billion at the end of 2018 to £2.5 billion, while over £3.4 billion has been returned to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends.
“We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us. While there will no doubt be challenges, the continued need for major companies to build brands, sell products, reinvent and transform their business, understand their data, invest in technology and exploit the potential of AI remains, as does their need for modern partners who can help them navigate this new world.”
Ready-to-cook brands up AdEx to make inroads in India
As acceptance for convenience food is rising, top brands have focussed their marketing on TV and Digital to expand their reach
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 23, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
In June 2021, when McCain Foods India launched its digital campaign “Snack-O-Clock”, its narrative was built on the multiple snacking occasions at Indian households due to the Covid-induced lockdowns.
The marketing strategy of McCain, which is known for its Frozen French Fries, Potato Products and Desserts, evolved quickly expanding to TV, OTT, influencer collaborations and on-ground activations. The brand was the top most advertiser on TV channels in FY22 in terms of advertising spend, according to statistics obtained from TAM.
McCain is not alone. Leading ready-to-eat and frozen food brands in India doubled their advertising spend on TV and digital media between 2020 and 2022, as per the TAM data which analyzed close to 100 advertisers at the request of e4m. Their investment in print and radio remained dismal and static.
Amul, Sri Bajrang Alliance, Godrej Tyson, Elite, Olives from Spain, Baramati Agro were among top advertisers on TV while ID Fresh, Pesca, Nupa, Vezley and Sugna Food ruled the digital domain.
(Top 10 ready-to-cook advertisers in India in FY22)
Strong growth leading to increase in marketing spends
According to the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Services (IMARC) report, the Indian frozen foods market size reached Rs 14,400 crore in 2022 and is likely to reach Rs 35,300 crores by 2028 at 16% CAGR. The market consists of frozen vegetables, fruits, vegetable snacks and meat products.
Changing consumer tastes and increasing adoption of ready-to-cook products are helping fuel the frozen food market in India and the growth trend has continued even after the decline of the pandemic.
While marketing blitzkrieg helped in the penetration of frozen foods across the country, Indian consumers are also increasingly experimental, especially GenZ, who don’t mind spending extra for convenience and innovative food items.
The growth of the frozen food industry is driven by multiple factors like convenience, changes in food habits, growth of modern trade, and increased penetration of refrigerators at retail shops, Saurabh Shrivastava, Senior Client Partner & National Business Growth, dentsu X India.
“The consumers' perception of ‘frozen is not fresh’ is changing.
Besides, development of the cold chain infrastructure in India and constant support are further propelling the market. Observing the potential of the category, many new players are entering the category with a wide range of products with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and this will further accelerate growth,” says Srivastava.
Rapid growth of the frozen food market has also led to an increase in advertising spends of the ready-to-cook brands. With the new and expected entrants into the category, ad spends will see more than 20% growth in the next few years, Srivastava opines.
Visual ads of food more appealing
Several research reports have established that anticipation of the taste and texture through food visuals is extremely important in building desired perception and persuasion in the food category.
That's why television advertising holds a majority of the share in the ready-to-cook brands ad spend, however, digital video is also catching up fast, Srivastava underscored.
“The growth in content consumption across video platforms including OTT and increased engagement with social media amongst millennial moms are making advertisers and media planners rethink their media mix. As occasions are key to driving brand relevance & intent, there is increasing focus on always-on-digital approach and moment marketing,” he noted.
Marketers are also harnessing food bloggers, creating and curating content, along with TVCs to create the brand cut-through and deliver the desired brand message.
‘Merger of Essence & MediaCom has brought a new era of platform-first advertising’
EssenceMediacom South Asia CEO Navin Khemka and South Asia Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Sonali Malaviya talk about the merger and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 22, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Nine months after the official announcement of the merger of Essence and MediaCom, GroupM formally launched its largest agency EssenceMediacom last month. As the new entity enters business, e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman caught up with its South Asia CEO Navin Khemka and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer Sonali Malaviya to understand how the process of coming together of the two agencies has been, what makes EssenceMediacom stand out, their strategy going ahead, and much more.
During the conversation, the duo shared that the agency is looking forward to enter the auto sector soon, and expand to four new markets-- Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad. Talking about IPL, Khemka explained how the splitting of the media rights between two big networks will actually help unlock the true potential of the league.
Catch the full conversation here:
The depth of talent that we have in India is incredible: Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom
Lawson, Global CEO of EssenceMediacom, shares the challenges that the network faced in the past nine months post the merger, the opportunities that he sees for the Indian market, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 21, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
Nick Lawson, the Global CEO of EssenceMediacom who was in India recently, sat down for a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman. In his first-ever interview since the merger of the two GroupM agencies, Lawson shared the challenges that the network faced in the past nine months since the coming together of Essence and Mediacom, what makes the new entity different, the opportunities that he sees for the Indian market, and more.
Lawson, who chose India for his first visit as the Global CEO of the merged company, shared that the country has been the network’s fastest growing market and that the depth of talent here is incredible.
Catch the full conversation here:
