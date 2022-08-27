Housing.com’s new campaign promises maximum choices for all

Online real estate company Housing.com has announced the launch of its latest TV and digital advertising campaign, Parr...se Perfect.

“In its quest to simplify the home-buying, renting and selling journey, with this new campaign, the company acknowledges the fact that home buyers/renters or homeowners could end up not making a final decision to rent, buy or sell for reasons that could be very idiosyncratic and personal,” the company said.

Featuring various artists, the Housing.com ad campaign showcases the real estate company’s basic principle of providing the maximum choices for homebuyers, owners, and tenants.

Each ad film represents modern-day people, with their new-age requirements and expectations.



“We are really excited about our new ad campaign that captures the ethos on which Housing.com has been built - to facilitate the search and discovery for everyone till they find their perfect home. Our brand aspires to be a part of the consumer's journey and provide them with maximum options so that they don’t have to settle for anything less than perfect,” says Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com.



Snehil Gautam, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com, elaborates: “Through our brand-new ad campaign, we plan to send across a message to our audience that it is okay to have doubts when it comes to buying, selling or renting a home. We all have doubts and we shouldn’t bury them. At Housing.com we are celebrating even the smallest of doubts as we are committed to providing maximum property options to home seekers and maximum customers to sellers and landlords.



A 360-degree campaign, by Housing.com, will help the company leverage high-impact TV, digital, and OTT platforms to grab more eyeballs with a blended media strategy, said the company.

The series of four ads has been created by advertising company McCann Erickson.

To be featured across live cricket and prime-time programmes on TV including the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, India Vs Australia series, the Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Khatron ke Khiladi, Indian Idol, Superstar Singer and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, the campaign will also leverage social media for a multiplier effect.

Earlier ad campaigns of Housing.com include ‘Yahaan Search Khatam Karo’ featuring Bollywood stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao (in 2021), and ‘Ghar Dhoondhna Koi Inse Seekhe’, starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani (in 2018).

