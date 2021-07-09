Here’s the only recorded ad that late Dilip Kumar ever did

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ishaan Khatter and from Madhuri Dixit to Ananya Pandey, the actors are also known for their brand endorsements as much as they are for their film careers. There would have seldom been an actor in the past three decades or so, who hasn’t appeared in any advertisement.

But it was not very common for the early starters in Bollywood, and in fact regional film industries before. As an industry veteran, Ambi Parameswaran wrote in his book ‘Nawab, Nudes, Noodles: India Through 50 Years of Advertising’ -- “From the ‘50s to the 80s, if at all a male star featured in an advertisement, it was an exception... I suppose they felt that their fans would see them as pure ‘commercial artists’ if they did endorsements for money. You should remember that in the south, the film stars had socio-political leanings which may have prevented them from embracing capitalistic brands.”

However, one of the rare occasions, when a big film star endorsed a brand, was when the late Dilip Kumar appeared on the bottles of eponymous pickle range. It is probably the only recorded advertisement that Kumar was a part of.

A legendary actor and one of the finest stars Bollywood ever had, Dilip Kumar succumbed to age-related issues on July 7 at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu, who is also one of the most successful actresses of her time.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)