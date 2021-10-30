HDFC Life’s digital campaign highlights the ease of buying life insurance online

HDFC Life in its latest consumer awareness campaign, has emphasized on the ease of purchasing life insurance online and its varied offerings for different life stages.

HDFC Life has released six well-crafted films for the #ClickKaroInsureKaro campaign that focus on different life stages of an individual – as a young working professional, a married person, a proud parent, retirement, etc. and associating these life stages with specific HDFC Life products.

#ClickKaroInsureKaro follows the success of the ‘Buy Online’ digital campaign #YeSahiTohLifeInsuranceOnlineKyuNahi that was launched earlier this year. The last campaign focused on the protagonist, Manjot Singh, highlighting the ease of buying life insurance online. In the latest campaign, the same protagonist, Manjot Singh, focuses on life stage based products while talking about the ease of buying online. In this series of films, he portrays the role of his father as well as his son. Through various relatable scenarios such as retirement planning, home renovation and vacation plans, the audience is exposed to the wide range of benefits that HDFC Life insurance plans offer customers.

The past couple of years have been transformative, making digital purchases imperative. The thought behind the campaign was to showcase how a critical financial tool such as life insurance can be purchased online, easily. This in turn would enable individuals to fulfill their long term goals while also securing their loved ones, financially.

Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal - Head-Marketing, Digital Business & E-commerce, HDFC Life said, “Over the last one year consumers have been purchasing most products online. However, the idea of purchasing life insurance online is yet to become popular. It has been our endeavor to convey the benefits of buying life insurance online. There is a wide range of life insurance products that are designed to meet the life stage needs of every individual. These can be purchased via the digital platform in a convenient manner. We hope to be able to drive this message through our latest campaign.”

The campaign was ideated by creative agency partner Logicserve Digital. Providing further insight about the campaign, Manesh Swamy, Vice President – Creative, Social, PR & Marcom at Logicserve Digital, said “After the success of the Buy Online campaign, we wanted to move the consumer from interest to intent via deep-diving more on the plans and the features of the products. Last time the stories revolved around the lockdown phase this time we planned it around the Festive season and unlock phase.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)