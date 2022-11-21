Hamdard launches new brand campaign for Joshina

Hamdard Laboratories has rolled out a new digital campaign ‘Sardi Ko Kare Knock Out’ for ‘Joshina’.

The campaign stresses the importance of consuming Joshina, especially during season change as it contains an aqueous extract of herbal ingredients that helps in the prevention and treatment of common cold and cough.

Conceptualized by Dentsu, the campaign messaging ‘Sardi Ko Kare Knock Out’ is right off the hook for the change of season.

“Joshina is a very effective medicine and can be consumed by people of all age groups. And trust me this is one brand that is available in every household across SEC’s. Joshina’s formula has been improved over time to relieve symptoms in just a few days. Try it for yourself if you haven’t,’’ said Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing trustee, Hamdard Medical Division.

Commenting on the new campaign, Suman Varma CMO, Hamdard (medical division) said, “With this campaign, we intend to communicate a very simple narrative, of how the product helps in fighting the first signs of a cold. The product is a hero product in our portfolio. We wish to make more and more people try this product.”

