Hamdard launches campaign for Safi with Kriti Sanon

Hamdard Laboratories has unveiled its new campaign, ‘Safi Har Ghar Ka Skin Specialist’ with actor Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur.

The 360-degree media campaign film has been conceptualised and written by Dentsu, Delhi. The campaign will be visible across GEC channels, Digital & social media, and have an outdoor presence in SAFI’s markets.

“The first thing we notice about people when we meet them, is their personality and their skin. Bright skin always adds to one’s aura. Safi aids not just in treating acne /pimples, but its usage over time gives one glowing skin.It removes dark spots, and eliminates toxins from the body and gives bright glowing skin naturally. SAFI is your SKIN Expert. Try it for yourself to know its benefit”, says Suman Varma, CMO of Hamdard Laboratories.

Natural herbal remedies are always beneficial, opines Abdul Majeed, Chairman, and Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division). “Health and wellness deserve the highest priority today. Today’s people are conscious of their health and outer appearances alike. It is my belief that when people eat well, sleep well, and keep their bodies cleansed of impurities the result is not just great. It is miraculous”.

