Gritzo’s film with Lara Dutta talks about significance of right nutrition for a child
The digital film underscores the crucial role mothers play in ensuring the optimal growth of their children during their formative years
Gritzo, a brand of nutrition drink from Healthkart, has unveiled an educational digital film featuring Lara Dutta Bhupati. The digital film, conceptualized and executed internally by the team, will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
In the digital movie, Lara emphasizes the importance of nutrition for every growing child. While Lara continually receives guidance from her mother regarding special and nutritious recipes, she conveys her reliance on Gritzo Supermilk to fulfill the daily nutritional requirements of all children. Supermilk is enriched with essential macro and micronutrients such as protein, calcium, vitamin D3, Ashwagandha, zinc, iron, and Amla, all of which are crucial for the early development of children. Lara enthusiastically shares her preference for Gritzo Supermilk Height Plus for children, celebrating each mother's distinct approach to nurturing their offspring. Lara also touches on her personal journey, recalling how her height played a pivotal role in her path to becoming Miss Universe, emphasizing that height can be a valuable asset with the potential to influence various aspects of life.
On her association with Gritzo, Lara Dutta Bhupati commented, "Motherhood is undeniably the most rewarding role I've embraced in my life, yet it comes with a profound sense of responsibility. In a market abundant with numerous nutritional options, the task of selecting the perfect nourishment for a growing child becomes a top priority. This is where Gritzo Supermilk Height Plus comes into play as my dependable preference. It represents the nutrition I have confidence in for the growth of every child. Packed with essential milk proteins, crucial nutrients, and minerals, Gritzo SuperMilk Height Plus stands out as the ideal selection for mothers aiming to promote their child's optimal growth and development. What distinguishes Gritzo is its remarkable adaptability, enabling mothers to tailor the SuperMilk according to their child's specific needs, including age, gender, and health objectives”.
Speaking about the association and the unveiling of the digital film, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Business Head at Gritzo commented, “We are thrilled to have Lara Dutta on board and join us in the journey of spreading awareness on the relevance of nutrition for growing children. At Gritzo, we recognize the uniqueness of every child, which translates into varying nutritional needs. Gritzo, with its capability to deliver essential nourishment at each stage of a child's development, has become the most trusted companion for parents in their parenting journey. We extend a warm welcome to Lara and express our gratitude for her belief in our product."
MobiKwik's film with Manoj Bajpayee showcases ease of credit card bill payments
The campaign is conceptualized by Famous Innovations
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Simplilearn launches film sharing Learners and their inspiring upskilling journeys
#GetAheadWithSimplilearn campaign is created by Wondrlab Network
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:42 PM | 3 min read
JSW Inspire weaves a story of India's craft heritage
The activewear company has launched a brand film to showcase Team India's jersey for Asian Games
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:41 PM | 3 min read
JSW Inspire, an activewear company owned by the JSW Group, who is the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) sports performance and lifestyle partner for the Asian Games 2022, launched Team India’s kits at an event, in New Delhi, last week.
JSW Sports Founder and Director Parth Jindal said he was pleased that the playing kits of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, designed by one of the leading names in sports apparel design, Aaquib Wani, has been well received by the Indian sports fraternity.
“It gives us immense pleasure to see and hear the reviews that the Team India kits have been getting. We have always wanted our athletes to wear top-of-the-line apparel, designed and manufactured by and in India, at the world stage. To know that over 900 athletes, coaches, and support staff will don kits of an Indian performance wear brand, JSW Inspire, in the biggest sporting event of the year, gives me great joy.
“It has been our mission to leave no stone unturned to help India become a sporting nation that competes with the best on every front. These are uniforms that represent the greatness of our country, and it is something we are all proud about. What’s exciting is that fans and supporters of Team India can now easily purchase the colours that their champions will wear, and be a part of this movement,” Mr. Jindal said.
Wani has brought alive the diversity of the varied craft forms of India, representative of the country’s rich history and culture. While taking inspiration from century-old craft forms, the design amalgamates into an artwork that tells the story of India’s core fabric of ‘Unity in Diversity’.
Synonymous with ushering in a new design thought in the Indian sports apparel industry, Wani said he had delved deep into India's rich tapestry of crafts to come up with the design. “Each thread, each motif weaves a story of our shared heritage, connecting us across states, cultures, and centuries. Through the apparel, we celebrate this unbreakable thread that binds us in diversity.”
Indian Olympic Committee President Dr. PT Usha lauded JSW Group’s commitment to Indian sport. “We are happy they introduced their line of athlete and performance wear. The thought behind the line for the Asian Games excited us. We are looking forward to our athletes donning an inspirational Indian brand and delivering memorable performances,” she said.
The brand has released a campaign film for the occasion that captures the essence of India's varied craft forms as patterns on the country's jersey.
Magicrete’s film is a humorous take on challenges people face while building house
The campaign has four films
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:55 AM | 2 min read
Magicrete, a construction chemicals & precast construction company, has launched a new digital ad campaign “Kyunki Naya Ghar Banta Hai Magicrete se”. The campaign, featuring four digital ad films, communicating the key benefits of AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) blocks such as faster construction, high thermal insulation, moisture barrier and durability.
The ad films highlight the paramount features of AAC blocks that can help people build their homes better and faster by using innovative construction technologies. The films are humorous take on mundane challenges that people go through during and after the construction of their new homes.
Announcing the campaign, Sourabh Bansal, MD, Magicrete, said, “In India, buying a house is considered a major milestone. People invest their hard-earned life savings to make a home of their dreams. But it can become an expensive and regrettable decision if they end up building one with traditional methods that lack efficacy & durability. Understanding the emotions that one associates with building a house, we strive to deliver quality solutions to help create a durable and strong foundation for their home. Through these films, our idea is to raise awareness about the issues people face while building or living in a home. We aim to help them understand alternatives, such as AAC blocks, which not only offer solutions to these problems but are also sustainable”.
Curated by Cellar Door Productions, the campaign resonates with the company’s motto - ‘enabling Green construction via modern construction technology’ and highlights the fact that Magicrete offers uncompromising green building materials to ensure that nothing comes in between you and new house.
Talking about the concept, Rishav Rastogi, Director, Cellar Door Productions, said “It was quite serendipitous to find a client like Magicrete, with whom our wavelength matched instantly. Both of our teams wanted to make something which hits the right nerve as building a home is a very emotional moment in one’s life. A moment of pride. But what if your new home is build the old way? Is it still new? And with “Naya Ghar Banta hai Magicrete se”, we have tapped into all this. With relatable and fun puns and wordplay, we wanted to convey that a truly new home in these new times is no longer supposed to be made with bricks but with AAC blocks.”
Club Mahindra's new film explores vacations through child’s lens
The #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies campaign has been launched during Asia Cup
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has launched a new brand film, showcasing amazing holiday experiences from a child's lens.
“In line with the brand's commitment to deliver magical family holiday experiences, the new campaign, titled #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, places a special emphasis on providing children with enriching and enjoyable adventures alongside their families, all while discovering the beauty of India,” stated a press release.
The film opens with two school friends, where one fondly recalls her thrilling vacation and adventures, while the other imagines and lives through it. With children as the protagonists, the film beautifully encapsulates the significance of travel in a child's life and their innate curiosity to explore new experiences.
The campaign was launched during the Asia Cup Series in September.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, says, "Our new campaign, #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, not only celebrates the incredible moments families can enjoy at our resorts but also recognizes the power of children as storytellers. At Club Mahindra, we prioritize creating magical experiences for children and reimagining their holiday adventures. We firmly believe that when children are content, families find happiness, and this campaign exemplifies that sentiment."
Club Mahindra has consistently been at the forefront of offering unique and memorable vacation experiences for families across India. With 125+ resorts spread across mountains, deserts, beaches, jungles, and back waters; Club Mahindra offers magical family holidays. The resorts’ in-house activity center - Happy Hub, is driven by the philosophy ‘Do, Learn, Connect,’ and offers exciting games, adventure, and fun learning for kids, thus enhancing the overall holiday experience.
Dentsu Creative wins mandate for two Torrent Pharmaceuticals brands
The accounts are for Shelcal and Unienzyme
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:19 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Creative India has won the digital creative mandate for two prominent healthcare brands - Shelcal and Unienzyme, which fall under the umbrella of Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will play a pivotal role in enhancing and expanding the digital presence of these brands by implementing a highly innovative and aggressive creative growth strategy. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for these brands as they make their debut in the OTC (Over-the-Counter) market, presenting a significant opportunity to establish their presence and reach a broader audience.
The collaboration between the agency and the brands goes beyond conventional approaches. The aim is to delve into lesser-known health topics in India, particularly focusing on calcium deficiency and gut health. The shared objective is to develop effective communication and educational campaigns that not only attract new customers but also cultivate stronger brand loyalty among existing ones.
Sahil Shah, President - Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India said, “With Torrent Pharmaceuticals venturing into the OTC segment with significant plans, we felt it was the right time to partner up and address their digital creative activations. Together, we have embarked on a journey to revolutionize their digital marketing in this 'waiting to innovate' OTC healthcare domain. I am grateful for their trust in Dentsu Creative and confident that we will blend innovation and creativity to craft messages that truly resonate, fostering meaningful connections with audiences."
Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, Dentsu Creative India added, “Torrent Pharma’s digital creative mandate is a step forward in strengthening Dentsu Creative's portfolio within the pharmaceutical category of brands. We are thrilled about this new victory and look forward to a stronger and fruitful partnership with lots of exciting work inspired by Modern Creativity in the near future.”
Best ads of the fortnight: JSW Paints brings back 'Sawalia', NBA beckons basketball lovers
Creative spots that caught our eyes
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 8:31 AM | 3 min read
Indian adland has no dearth of creativity, delighting us with brilliant spots week after week. The fortnight between August 16 and 31 saw some creative ads centred on humour and star power. We saw the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, SRK, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khuranna and Karan Johar starring in some memorable ads for brands such as Asian Paints, D'Decor, NBA and more. Here's a round-up of some of the best ads of the fortnight.
Asian Paints
Deepika Padukone stars as an action girl, kicking bad guys to the curb in this Asian Paints ad. After roughing up the rowdies and throwing them against the walls, Deepika is revealed to be shooting for a scene. Director Karan Johar breaks into applause seemingly for the "incredible, amazing, mind-blowing and fantastic" shot. Much to Deepika's chagrin, he was referring to the walls which endured all the blows but stayed shiny till the end.
Cycle Pure Agarbathi
Cycle Three-in-One Agarbathi campaign finally reveals what the "three" stands for: the trifecta of health, wealth and happiness. Through a series of four films, creative boutique, Cut The Crap, encapsulates the idea of combining three agarbathies into one, representing a trinity of blessings. Each film has a distinct tone with a kernel of humour.
D’Decor
Home furnishing company D'Decor brought together acting powerhouses Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan for an entertaining spot for the brand's high-performance upholstery fabric, FabriCare. The campaign aims to allay customers' anxiety arising from the fear of tarnishing furnishings. A bunch of sophisticated goons try to attack Shah Rukh only to realise that the star's real weakness is his upholstered furniture. After being roughed up by SRK, the goons turn their attention to his prized furniture and try to wreck it. An aghast SRK is then assured by Alia that the furniture is protected by FabriCare and he can go back to thrashing the goons. The spot also captures the terrific chemistry between the two leading stars.
NBA
Ranveer Singh has had a long-standing association with the National Basketball Association (NBA), which brought out the #ThisIsBasketball campaign. The film spotlights basketball as a sport and what it means to its enthusiasts, including Ranveer, highlighting its values and impact on the culture. The campaign aims to highlight the different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game. The video also features professional Indian players such as Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former member of the India senior men’s basketball team Lalrina Renthlei.
JSW Paints
Alia Bhatt reprised her "Sawalia" persona for JSW Paints' new ad for its Pixa campaign. The character has a strong commitment towards empowering Indian consumers with the right information while making their paint choices. Given that paints are a low-involvement category for consumers, many make mistakes while choosing the right paints for their homes. An exasperated "Sawalia" asks all the right questions on behalf of the consumer so that they get their paints right. TBWA/India has crafted this campaign. The film also stars Ayushmann Khuranna.
