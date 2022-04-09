Godrej Appliances unveils TVC with Ayushmann Khurrana

The TVC campaign has been conceptualised and created jointly with Creativeland Asia

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 9, 2022 8:36 AM  | 2 min read
Godrej

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Appliances has launched its new television campaign featuring superstar Ayushmann Khurrana, to showcase its air conditioning expertise.

The TVC showcases Ayushmann Khurrana bearing the brunt of poor air conditioning – be it an AC that fails in sweltering summers, to a power guzzling AC, to an AC that doesn’t understand him and finally getting a solution in the form a thoughtfully made Godrej Air Conditioner.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Swati Rathi, Head – Marketing, Godrej Appliances said, “Godrej has invested heavily in state of art manufacturing of Air Conditioners and the new portfolio has a lot to offer. The versatile offerings needed focused storytelling and the multi edit campaign brings alive the brand philosophy of Soch Ke Banaya Hai or Things Made Thoughtfully in an engaging manner with Ayushmann Khurrana playing the protagonist.”

The TVC campaign conceptualized and created jointly with Creativeland Asia is being aired on TV and digital platforms across India capitalizing on the IPL eyeballs and beyond as well. Adding some thoughts, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia said, "Air-conditioners are great to have. But, sometimes they come with their own set of problems. Godrej ACs have a solution for each one of them. The idea was to make short, quirky and highly impactful ads that highlighted the problem and showcased the solution that Godrej ACs have for you.”

