Godrej aer matic unveils new TVC 'If rooms could talk'

Godrej aer, a bathroom, car and home fragrance brand, unveiled its TVC campaign, ‘If rooms could talk’ for Godrej aer matic, its automatic fragrance diffuser range. The campaign emphasizes that if rooms could indeed talk, they would only ask for Godrej aer matic, as it keeps the room fresh through automatic sprays of delightful fragrance. Each refill unit lasts up to 2200 air sprays and keeps the room fragrant 24x7 for up to 60 days. All this with a flexi-control timer that sprays every 10, 20 or 40 minutes, allowing users to control fragrance interval.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the TVC explores the significance of fragrances for relaxation, but with a quirky element, and ascertains that ‘rooms can talk’ by showing a conversation between non-living objects. It begins with a vacuum cleaner, a sofa, a television remote and a wall clock placed in the living room. The objects are talking and panicking amongst themselves that it is family movie night and they need to be ready for it. This is when the Godrej aer matic placed in the room diffuses a refreshing fragrance, which relaxes and lifts the spirits of the other objects in the room.

Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said, “There’s nothing more relaxing than spending quality time with your family and fragrance plays a key role in uplifting the mood. Godrej aer matic's fresh fragrance creates happy & relaxed family moments. This smart fragrance plans its day around yours and lets you create custom spray schedules like every 10, 20, or 40 minutes. The new TVC emphasizes these key features of the product with the help of smart VFX making it more interesting for consumers to watch. There is also a smart matic version which is bluetooth enabled”

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “If rooms could talk” is a fertile space for a brand that has always been quirky in its communication. In this ad, we’ve pretty much demonstrated what would happen if objects in a living room were to actually prep themselves for a family movie night. Just the perfect stage for aer matic to make a grand entry and settle the chaos. A word on the actors, they were an absolute riot and wouldn’t stop talking.”

