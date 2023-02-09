Gaming & Metaverse mark entry into Cannes Lions 2023
The festival slated to be held from June 19 to 23 will focus on inclusivity and sustainability
The year 2023 marks the entry of gaming and metaverse in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which is slated to be held in France from June 19 to 23.
A new category “Entertainment Lion for Gaming” has been introduced this year with an aim to celebrate creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay.
Organizers announced, “Entries will need to demonstrate how brands successfully tapped into complex gaming communities and seamlessly added real value to the overall gaming experience while driving commercial success.”
Opening the doors to the buzzy Metaverse as well, the organizers have expanded the category of “New Realities and Emerging Tech”. The use of Metaverse has been defined as ‘the creative application of immersive experiences which creatively push the boundaries of technology’.
The developments have come at a time when the gaming ecosystem with nearly three billion users is becoming more and more attractive for advertisers. An Accenture report estimated that the full value of the global gaming industry crossed $300 billion by 2021, more than the combined markets for movies and music, driven by a surge in mobile gaming.
Metaverse has also seen a massive increase in popularity in the last two years. With brands increasingly using metaverse with AR and VR to woo GenZ and Facebook rebranding itself as Meta, Bloomberg has projected the metaverse to be valued at $800 billion by 2024.
Industry experts hailed the move.
According to Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP India, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech at GroupM India, "The inclusion of gaming and metaverse at Cannes Lions 2023 reflects the changing nature of the creative and advertising industries, and the importance of staying on top of emerging trends and technologies."
"Gaming and metaverse represent new frontiers for creative expression, engagement, and monetization. They offer new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers, create immersive experiences, and tell engaging stories. As the gaming and metaverse markets continue to grow, they are likely to have a significant impact on the advertising and creative industries."
Sharing his perspective for advertisers, Ruparel said: "Given gaming is one of the key applications of the metaverse, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for advertisers.
In the future, metaverse gaming is likely to become an even more significant part of the entertainment landscape, and advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large and engaged audience through these virtual worlds. Advertisers can create branded experiences, such as virtual product placements or branded games, that allow consumers to interact with their products in a fun and engaging way. They can also use data and analytics to better understand consumer behavior and preferences, and tailor their advertising efforts to deliver more personalized and effective experiences."
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter- Gaming and eSports content platform, says that we are excited to see how brands are creatively exploring this.
“Gaming and Metaverse getting the spotlight at Cannes Lions 2023, is a truly breakout moment for the $500 Bn Gaming industry and a testament to its growing popularity among brands, creators and consumers. Building gameplay into storytelling, is a great example of how synergies between gaming content and brand marketing can lead to memorable user experiences”, Kumar said.
Inclusion & diversity in focus
This year, entrants will be asked to provide information about the composition of the teams involved ‘behind the camera’ and their approach towards diversity and inclusion.
“This move builds on the objectification and harmful stereotypes criteria introduced in 2017 and will contribute to the ongoing partnerships by continuing to work closely with the Geena Davis Institute for Gender in Media, and the Unstereotype Alliance,” the organizers say.
The organizers however clarify that this information won’t be part of the written submission, and so won’t contribute towards judging. It is just aimed at measuring progress and the findings will be presented (anonymously) back to the industry in the form of an annual report.
Sustainability criteria
Starting this year, all entrants will be encouraged to provide information that outlines their C02 emissions as part of the production process, using AdNet Zero’s five-point Action Plan as a guide.
“This information is not compulsory and will not be used as part of the judging process. It will be used by LIONS to establish a benchmark of current practices,” the organizers clarify.
Changes in some Lions, CCO and CMO rankings
The Media Lions, B2B and Pharma Lions have undergone a refresh for 2023 with new criteria and addition of subcategories.
Besides, two new rankings-CCO and CMO- have been added to the Global Creativity Report for 2023. Both are based on points accumulated from the Lions Awards.
The Regional Network of the Year Award has been expanded from four regions to seven. EMEA will now be awarded across three regions: Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and MENA. APAC will be awarded across both Asia and Pacific. North America and Latin America will remain as in previous years.
It is noteworthy that year 2022 had turned out to be a gala affair for the Indian ad world which clocked its best performance thus far at the French Riveria. With five Grand Prix wins and first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent got home a record 47 metals last year.
CavinKare’s Indica launches TVC for new shampoo
The campaign will run across digital platforms and TV channels in Hindi and regional languages
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
CavinKare, Indica, has announced the launch of its new TVC titled “Be Always Ready with Indica Easy- #Alwaysready”.
The latest TVC talks to consumers and presents the brand’s great proposition of 10 minutes hair coloring, which will enable them to be always ready for any opportunities and occasions with complete confidence.
It showcases a light-hearted conversation between two young women. The TVC envisions addressing the challenge of messy, time-consuming hair coloring formats while offering a simplified and effective solution to hair color users. The campaign will run across digital platforms and mainstream television channels in Hindi and regional languages.
Commenting on the TVC, Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Since its inception, Indica Easy has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embody great quality and value. This new TVC campaign is a product of the aspiration to recognize the growing needs of the customers, which helped us understand a new set of challenges faced by people today, in the self-grooming arena. I congratulate the team for delivering a powerful yet memorable message through this TVC and putting a stronger emphasis on being always ready for any given opportunity. We are confident that this new campaign will further strengthen Indica Easy’s market leadership position of being No.1 in the shampoo hair color segment and build a memorable connection with our consumers, whilst encouraging them to live life in confidence.”
Investment platform Inflection Point Ventures launches ad campaign with Shark Tank India
The ad campaign is currently running during Shark Tank India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
CXO-driven angel platform Inflection Point Ventures has launched its maiden ad campaign ‘Main Bhi Angel’.
The ad campaign, which is currently running during Shark Tank India on SonyLIV, is aimed at professionals and other potential investors of all ages who are keen to start their asset allocation journey with a small ticket size of Rs 1,00,000 a year.
Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV, says, “We are a big believer of the Indian startup ecosystem story. Indian startups tech prowess has put India on the global map. However, investing in startups remained a bastion of a few. IPV aims to change that by bringing in more first time investors backing world-class startups. Currently, over 80% of our investors base comprises first time investors. With the launch of Main Bhi Angel, we want to accelerate the adoption of startup investing as an asset class and a credible wealth creation tool.”
Commenting on the ad campaign, Ankur Mittal, Co founder IPV, says, “There can’t be a better platform than Shark Tank India for IPV to launch their first campaign. Shark Tank India has democratised the stories of entrepreneurs of India - each and every household in India has access to understanding how startup funding happens, what metrics are looked at and how funding decisions are made. Our campaign is also attempting to explain the whole process which otherwise may sound complicated to first time investors.”
Flipkart assigns digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Flipkart has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy.
Commenting on the win, Preetham Venkky, President - 22feet Tribal Worldwide & Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”
Ogilvy wins creative mandate for Eveready India
The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Eveready has appointed Ogilvy India as their creative partner. The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head - Battery & Flashlight, said: “The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.”
Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, said: “Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.”
On the win, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “From growing up with these batteries firing up my imagination by bringing all my toys to life to being able to partner the team in charting the next journey of ‘Give me Red’ is truly humbling. My team and I are super excited about this win, and we can’t wait to partner and create work that captures the imagination of everyone.”
ASCI scans 45,000 digital ads every month: Manisha Kapoor
As controversies and violations of the ASCI code rise in tandem with digital advertising, ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor calls for brainstorming within the creative industry
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 7, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
As digital advertising has witnessed an exponential rise over the past couple of years, the challenges of the advertising standard council of India (ASCI) have also gone up.
Tracking misleading campaigns across the digital universe is far trickier than scrutinising those on mainstream TV and print media.
While a large number of brands, especially startups and SMBs, advertise on social media only, making the sheer number of digital advertisers huge, digital ads are created and replaced quickly, making ASCI's job even more challenging.
The self-regulatory organization has deployed AI-based software that identifies a whopping 45,000 digital campaigns a month for violations of various codes. This is almost double compared to the numbers two years ago.
“Out of 45,000, on average 500 ads are taken up for further probe every month,” says Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of the industry’s self-regulatory body.
Besides proactive monitoring, ASCI also receives plenty of consumer complaints against misleading ads on digital platforms, thanks to increasing awareness and sensitivity among Indians.
“Digital ads account for almost half of the cases that ASCI deals with, followed by Print (47%) and then TV (3%). Radio and outdoor campaigns rarely land in trouble as they are much smaller platforms compared to others”, Kapoor points out, highlighting the scale and scope of ASCI’s work in the expanding digital ad market in India.
How does the AI software work?
Meta library lists all ads on the meta platform. The AI-based software red flags only those ads which use certain keywords that are generally used by advertisers to mislead consumers.
Kapoor explains, “For instance, in the food category, the software can track ads that carry the 'immunity booster' phrase. Similarly, in the education category, '100 % jobs' is the catchword. Unless the brands submit solid evidence to prove their claims, such ads are considered misleading.”
Instagram tops in misleading ads
Over 80 percent of misleading ads were floated on leading social media platforms led by Instagram (43%), followed by YouTube (28%), Twitter (6%) and Facebook (3%), ASCI’s data reflects. Websites (18%) also contribute to propagating misleading ads, Kapoor explains.
Kapoor adds that disguised advertising on social media is another challenge for the self-regulatory body, “Many digital ads mimic content. Influencers and blog writers are making ASCI’s jobs even tougher.”
The software also has a certain limitation when it comes to audio ads. “Audio and outdoor are much smaller platforms. Even though our software can’t scan audio ads, we take consumer complaints in this regard,” Kapoor insists.
The majority of advertisers caught by ASCI are D2C brands. Education (26%), Healthcare (15%) and personal care (12%) categories are the top violators. Content violation and Influencers' non-disclosure violations have gone up two-fold over the last four years in the beauty and personal care segment alone, ASCI has found.
Resources
Does the ASCI have enough resources to do a fair job considering its workload and the challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem?
“Even if you have a full army with you, it is difficult to track digital ads. We use filters to prioritize our work. For instance, from April to June, we divert our resources to track education ads and December-January we keep a close tab on skincare and moisturizer ads. This allows us to make a shortlist and then we go through ad by ad. Some violations may be nuanced that require human intervention. Those are taken up by our expert panel,” Kapoor explains.
In two years, the number of ad violations has shot up by 80 percent. We are able to handle the work with the same physical infrastructure and resources. We are smart and quick about what we are tracking, she tells with pride.
Advice to advertisers
Every year, a lot of advertisements land in political controversies, are trolled by social media armies and are sometimes retracted by brands. What advice would she like to give the brands to avoid such troubles?
Kapoor says frankly, “Go all out and be creative as long as you are complying with the ASCI code. We would like to see successful advertising. It's a very vibrant field and has been part of our life and culture. Great advertising must be great for consumers and all stakeholders. We have seen some great advertising that is compliant. We would love for them to be interesting, and entertaining and use more formats. Brands should not take up social issues without understanding nuances.”
Such brands are neither thoughtful nor seek advice from domain experts. Hence, they are caught on the wrong foot. If a brand wishes to steer clear of controversy, it has to be more mature and meaningful. Our report “What India takes offense to' released in 2022 has given enough insight into what triggers people. Obvious pitfalls can surely be avoided, Kapoor advises.
“However, a few controversies can't be predicted as people always have their points of view. That is the cost of doing business. If your work can get trolled in a healthy way, it's fine. It should not become a law and order problem,” Kapoor says.
“We are living in a hypersensitive world. People are becoming more and more sensitive, not only in India but across the world and rightly so. It's a difficult time for the industry to navigate these issues but there is no choice. Brainstorming is the need of the hour”, she opines.
Adequate diversity needed
Adequate diversity in creative advertising is very crucial. It will help advertisers and agencies have a more rounded approach while making campaigns. Besides, brands should back the ad they have put out. Companies can come to us and seek advice about potential violations before making an ad.
GREY Group India & Netmeds celebrate the courage of cancer fighter Anchal Sharma
‘The Girl In Red Lipstick’ campaign has been conceptualised by GREY group India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
This World Cancer Day (4th February), Netmeds is celebrating the courage of Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter.
The film conceptualized by GREY group India is based on the true story of Anchal Sharma called, “The Girl in Red Lipstick”. The film aims to spread the message for cancer fighters and caregivers #SilenceCancerNotTheFight
Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter, used red lipstick as her weapon to find courage and fight the struggles of cancer treatment. Not only did she keep her head held high, but also used the lipstick to spread her positivity among other fighters. The bright hue on her beaming smile is what stood out for everyone around her as a constant reminder to not give in and keep fighting.
Speaking about this film, Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, GREY group India said, “In Anchal’s story we saw something that could truly inspire everyone who takes on cancer. It’s a story that needs to be shared so we all can get a bit of her courage and that incredible zest for life.”
Shantanu Saha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharma Business, Reliance Retail, said, “The thought behind this film stemmed from the fact that Netmeds, as an empathetic intermediary between the care receiver and the caregiver, has so many humane stories to tell. These stories are stories we are exposed to on a daily basis. Stories that come back to us from our delivery staff, our customer service staff and from our own networks of friends, colleagues and family. Why not share a few of these stories of healing, courage, wellness & hope with our audience, through the medium of short stories with real-life protagonists. This World Cancer Day, we share the story of Anchal Sharma. A story of sheer grit, positivity and the willpower to want to live life and spread hope, on her own terms. It sits well with our Brand Purpose, which is to provide genuine medicines, at a reasonable price and on time, to the caregivers and care receivers who buy from us. By doing this, we attempt to help deliver, in our own small way, wellness and hope to everyone across the whole nation. We are after all ‘India ki Pharmacy’.”
Otrivin & Wunderman Thompson create ‘non-toxic’ pencils for school kids
Pioneering project initiated by Haleon brand and Wunderman Thompson Singapore installs air purifiers in schools to collect toxic air particles and turn them into ‘Otrivin Pollution Capture Pencils’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:22 PM | 3 min read
Nasal health brand Otrivin has launched a pioneering clean air initiative called ‘Otrivin Pollution Capture Pencils’. The innovative project collects pollution by-products and uses them to make (certified non-toxic) pencils for underprivileged children in Bengaluru, India.
Developed in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Singapore as part of WPP Team GSK/Haleon for the Otrivin Actions to Breathe Cleaner programme, the project has focused on Bengaluru.
For this initial phase of the project, twenty-two air purifiers, with the ability to wipe out up to 74% air-borne pollutants, were installed both inside and outside the school buildings to improve air quality for over 1,500 young students.
Over two months, the specially designed purifiers, which use revolutionary soot cleaning technology developed by Indian innovation company Panjurli Labs, and cleaned over 2 billion cubic feet of toxic air.
The resulting pollution residue was gathered and mixed with graphite to create the core of 10,000 custom-designed pencils. Certified non-toxic, Otrivin’s Pollution Capture Pencils were distributed to students, and will also act as fundraising tools for the installation of more air purifiers in local schools – thereby creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for change.
Farhad Nadeem, Global Marketing & Digital Director, Otrivin, said: “We at Haleon and our creative partners are led by our purpose – to help people breathe cleaner. The Otrivin Actions To Breathe Cleaner initiative is built on the premise that no action is too small when it comes to reducing our exposure to air pollution. The Otrivin ‘Pollution Capture Pencils’ pilot in India is one such action that attempts to convert air pollution into positivity. We hope that this initiative, while not solving India’s pollution challenge, inspires people to take simple actions to make the world a better place to live in and breathe.”
The collaboration is supported by a launch campaign developed by Wunderman Thompson Singapore, working in conjunction with a wider team at WPP including Wunderman Thompson India and Grey London.
Wunderman Thompson Singapore’s Creative Director, Aarti Nichlani, who has been involved with the project from the start, says: “Air pollution is not going away in a hurry. Meanwhile, it’s the poorest children who bear the greatest burden. An innovation like Pollution Capture Pencils helps make a change at a time when children need it most… today.”
Wunderman Thompson Singapore’s Chief Creative Officer, Mateusz Mroszczak, says of the project: “The biggest reward for any creative agency is to deliver an idea that works both for the client and the greater good. An opportunity like this doesn’t come by often. We’re really proud to have partnered with Otrivin to take a small, but meaningful step to help bring cleaner air to India’s children.”
