From PGI's #PutLoveFirst to upGrad's 'Blockchain Kiran': Best ads of fortnight

From refreshing summer campaigns to emotional mother’s day ads, the past fortnight showcased a range of creative endeavours from the Indian adland. While some ads won the hearts of viewers with impeccable writing skills, some left them chuckling with a heartwarming treatment. Here is e4m's fortnightly collection of the best ads for the time period between May 01 and May 13, 2022.

Please note, that this is not a ranking in any manner and the brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Ozone ‘Hum Sab Sambhal Lenge’

Architectural hardware and security solutions company, Ozone Overseas, has launched a campaign titled ‘Hum Sab Sambhal Lenge’ (we’ll take care of everything), to highlight how its range of hardware is a perfect fit for an Indian kitchen. Conceptualised by ​​Dentsu Impact, the films showcase the things that Indian kitchens go through, on a daily basis.

Parle Magix ‘Magix Andar Masti Bahar’

Conceptualised by thought blurb Communications, the latest campaign by Parle for its cream biscuits Magix highlights how children can be imaginative and encourages them to pursue their curiosity within.

PGI ‘#PutLoveFirst’

Conceptualised by VMLY&R for Platinum Guild of India’s annual retail activation, the three-film campaign brings together three brands of Platinum to celebrate choosing love first as we move forward into a post-pandemic future. The films depict a glimpse into the life of the protagonists and showcase their journey while capturing ordinary yet poignant moments from their lives, where they choose what truly matters to them and hold it as their north star as they move forward.

Tanishq ‘The Interview’

Tanishq’s ‘The Interview’ showcases the nervousness that mothers go through while getting back on their professional feet after a maternity break. In the first piece of work conceptualised by Talented, the film aims to encourage mothers to return to work with their heads held high. The film was created in partnership with Superfly Films.

upGrad ‘Blockchain Kiran’

Showcasing the value of upskilling across various technology domains, upGrad’s latest ad campaign created by The Womb takes a quirky root to establish how important technically skilled employees are for modern organizations. The film showcases the mayhem that ensues when there is a fire in the office and how the team decides to rescue Kiran, a skilled blockchain technology employee.

