From Bewakoof's 'Never Change' to McDonald’s 'Memory Bites': Best ads of the fortnight

After a slew of festive ads, the ad world came back to regular programming in the past fortnight with a series of product/service-centric ads. Many delightful creative and media attempts impressed the critics, sometimes with their simplicity, sometimes with the out-of-box thinking. Here’s exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads, released between November 05 and November 19 which are being loved by the audience and the critics.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Bewakoof “Stay Bewakoof with Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh”

In a very simple yet cheerful campaign, which in Bewakoof’s signature style picked a slice-of-life moment to seamlessly integrate the brand philosophy, the brand managed to spread many smiles. With the core theme of the campaign “Never Change”, the brand showcased Indians love for cricket and superstitions that many start believing in when a match starts going downhill.

Cadbury 5Star “NothingCoin Bank”

Created by Ogilvy and Wavemaker, Cadbury 5Star’s ‘NothingCoin Bank’ is one of the smartest on-ground and digital activations done in recent times. The brand, in association with Paytm and Reliance JioMart, has launched a new form of currency that can be minted by purchasing the product. They can then use these coins to purchase products from The Souled Store and offers from Paytm, as well as JioMart vouchers, featured on the Do Nothing website.

The aim of the campaign is to have a special appeal with youth-based consumers, as cryptocurrencies have been gaining a lot of momentum. In addition to the brand activation, a 360-degree integrated marketing communication, including digital films, innovative outdoor, and influencer-led activation has been planned.

HDFC Bank “#MuhBandRakho”

After the tremendous success of its Mooh Band Rakho campaign in 2020, HDFC Bank Ltd., announced the launch of the second edition in support of International Fraud Awareness Week 2021. The ad tells the story of Mr. Nagmani, who humorously is open to sharing all the secrets about him but, rightfully, not the sensitive banking information. The script, the acting, and the message all land on point with this interesting ad film.

McDonald’s “Memory Bites”

To mark its 25th year in the Indian market, McDonald’s west & south rolled out an initiative 'Memory Bites' with a beautiful ad film. Conceptualised by DDB, the ad film showcases memories that people have created with McDonald’s over the years and announces the offer wherein people can share those memories with the brand for discounts on special occasions.

Zepto “Groceries delivered in 10 minutes”

Created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Zepto’s first campaign clearly projects its value proposition, which is delivering groceries in 10 minutes. Directed by Amit Satyaveer Singh, the ads take real-life situations and integrate the service into them in a no-nonsense manner. The first film features a late riser rushing towards the washroom to brush his teeth, only to find his toothbrush in the mouth of his dog. The film ends with the boy ordering from Zepto and getting a toothbrush within 10 minutes.

The second film showcases a lady speaking on the phone on her terrace when suddenly she remembers she kept milk on the stove. When she rushes to the kitchen, she finds the milk has spilled and orders a new packet of milk from Zepto.

In the third film, a mother and father are changing their baby's diaper. When the father digs into the baby's duffel bag he can't find a new diaper. The parents start scooping out every nook and cranny for a new diaper but don't find a single one. They eventually order a new one from Zepto and receive it within 10 minutes.

