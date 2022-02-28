From Ariel's 'Share The Load' to Maaza's 'Dildaar Bana De’: Best ads of the fortnight

The Indian adland is a hotbed of some of the most creative and innovative ads. Every fortnight, exchange4media recognises the best ads that not only strike a chord with the audience but are unique and appealing to creative critics too. This fortnightly collection this time lauds the efforts of gender-sensitive advertising, as displayed by most of the brands listed here.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Amazon Prime ‘India v/s New Zealand Series’

Featuring ace Indian cricketers Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana, Amazon Prime’s campaign for the upcoming India v/s New Zealand series depicts women's cricket with a zeal and passion that is seldom seen for women's sports. Conceptualised by Mirato Media Solutions, the film highlights that the cricket series is a prominent game in India, irrespective of the player on the field.

Ariel “When We #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad’

Conceptualised by BBDO, the latest film in the Ariel #ShareTheLoad series prompts men to see years of unconscious bias and conditioning with a hard-hitting narrative. The film features a married couple, who visit their new neighbours. On looking at the two male neighbours who go about their morning tasks by both contributing equally, she points it out to her husband. The husband then casually recollects how he used to split all chores back in the day with his college roommate.

This incident, along with a few more, makes the woman realise that she is not being seen and treated as an equal. After mulling over it, she takes a stand for herself and shares her realisation with her husband, demanding to be seen as an equal. This conversation makes the husband drop his bias and #ShareTheLoad.

BharatMatrimony ‘Pehle Padhai Phir Shadi’

A creation of Isobar, BharatMatrimony’s latest ad campaign talks about the importance of letting girls choose between marriage and studies in a beautiful manner. The film encourages parents to inspire their daughters with the leeway to think, choose and take charge of their destiny.

The film features Dhoni talking about how different houses in India have diverse art pieces and hand paintings. The film then showcases Dhoni talking about a particular art piece from Jaisalmer where the walls are painted to celebrate the start of every marriage union. Taking this tradition forward, Dhoni shares that BharatMatrimony would like to showcase the choice of a girl on the walls of their house with pride. The film then depicts an art piece with books illustrating how a girl's preference about her future and education should be honoured and celebrated.

Cadbury Perk ‘#PerkDisclaimers’

Conceptualised by Ogilvy and Wavemaker, ‘Cadbury Perk Disclaimers’ highlighted the overly sensitive nature of the online cancel culture in a humorous manner, reiterating the brand’s proposition of ‘take it light’. The film features tongue-in-cheek disclaimers appearing right before popular YouTube videos. The film is s a wacky yet funny play to draw attention to the most trivial things that people may take offence to in today's world.

Maaza ‘#Dildaar Bana De’

Coca-Cola India’s ad film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde for its mango beverage Maaza shows Hegde enjoying a game of cricket with the kids in her neighbourhood. Hegde hits the ball accidentally into Bachchan's house. Bachchan is infamous among the group for never returning any ball that falls into his house. Hegde changes that by throwing a bottle of Maaza for him. This changes Bachchan's mood and he showers the collection of several balls that had ever fallen into his home, over the years. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the film is a nice slice-of-life piece strewn with nostalgia and also breaks gender barriers by showing the girls playing cricket.

