FreshToHome unveils ‘Fresh or Free’ campaign featuring Jimmy Sheirgill

Online meat and seafood player FreshToHome (FTH) has launched a customer awareness campaign called ‘Fresh or Free’ featuring Jimmy Sheirgill as the lead protagonist. The campaign focuses on FreshToHome.com’s core brand promise - offering fresh meat and seafood sourced directly from farmers and fishermen, and made available to customer within 24 hours.

As part of its customer outreach, FreshToHome has developed two 20 second films with quirky yet relatable narratives. The films revolve around the insight that promises are often made to be broken. The first film shows a boss who never delivers his promise of a promotion. The second film features a humorous banter between a young boy and his father regarding failed weather forecasts. The key takeaway is, unlike the situations in the film, FreshToHome always keeps its promise of freshness.

Shan Kadavil, Founder, FreshToHome said, “At FreshToHome, we have always endorsed fresh, chemical and preservative free food. Thus, we will never sell anything that we believe is not fit to be consumed ourselves. We understand that ‘freshness’ is a huge concern while purchasing meat and seafood online, and we assure this by making available, only products sourced directly from farmers and fishermen, eliminating middlemen. With robust end-to-end cold supply chain in place, freshness remains intact and the products are delivered within 24 hours. The meat and seafood sold on our platform undergoes 100+ quality checks, guaranteeing that the freshest products reach our consumers. We are very confident of our offerings and through the #FreshOrFree promise, we aim to further strengthen consumers’ trust in purchasing meat and seafood online from us – it’s fresh or it’s FREE!”

