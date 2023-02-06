For Valentine’s Day, CaratLane shares stories of love in #KhulKeKaroExpress campaign
The campaign is created by BBH India
CaratLane, an omni-channel jewellery brand, has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign, “Khul Ke Karo Express”. Building on the brand’s core purpose to help consumers express themselves, the campaign brings forward multiple stories inspired by real CaratLane customers sharing their emotions. While spouse gifting is still the majority of the gifting orders during Valentine’s Day, the brand has also seen other relationships like mother-daughter, self-gifting, and sibling-gifting emerging in a big way. The campaign video showcases the roller coaster dynamic between a father and daughter, the unsaid love story of a husband and wife, and the affection shared by a son and mother. The video subtly captures the narrative of how sometimes we are caught in the monotony of life and miss expressing our love to our loved ones. The #KhulKeKaroExpress campaign has been conceptualised and executed by “BBH India (a Publicis Groupe agency)”.
To bring this campaign to life, CaratLane has also introduced an exclusive message card in their gift box. This card has a QR code to add a personalised message, integrated with AR activation in-stores. This allows consumers to express their message without hesitation and adds to a customised jewellery experience to make Valentine’s gifts truly unforgettable.
Talking about the campaign, Jennifer Pandya, VP Marketing of CaratLane, said, “We are very excited to launch this campaign in time for Valentine’s Day. We know that the brand plays a big role in enabling people to express their emotions to their loved ones through the gift of jewellery, but as humans, we don't always find it easy to express what we really feel. So we wanted to champion the expression of emotions. Our consumers tell us that the biggest payoff while gifting is the joy and happiness they see on the receiver's face when they unbox the gift. Through this campaign, we have tried to capture these emotions, joy, happiness, and excitement - to encourage everyone to express their emotions.”
Aarti Srinivasan, ECD, BBH India added, “In a technologically advanced world, it's refreshing to take a moment and show the old-school way. Remaining true to BBH’s ‘Zag’ philosophy and CaratLane’s mission to help people express emotions, we wanted to elevate the feeling of gifting by focusing on the moment of gifting; of looking into someone's eyes and expressing what you feel unabashed and at the same time see the emotions of the receiver. Hence, the thought of #KhulKeKaroExpress was born.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Our campaign tagline and idea is unique: Kellogg
The cereal brand has responded to plagiarism allegations regarding the EatFit that the “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg has responded to allegations made by EatFit that the cereal brand has lifted its advertisement “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” launched for the ICC World Cup last November.
In its response to the issue, Kellogg said, “We would like to clarify that ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhookh' is a summary of our campaign idea and our tagline, brought alive both as a Super and Voice Over in our advertisement. The core message of our communication, 'Pet bhara hoga tabhi toh bhookh lagegi' is that 'only when your child's stomach is full will they be hungry to do more' and therefore, it makes this context unique. This was developed internally by our creative agency (O&M) and researched by us many months before it was aired on television.
Like many other ads, the phrase is a colloquial term used widely and hence, we chose to go with this to deliver our message. ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh’ is a commonly used term and lacks exclusivity to any campaign. It cannot be called proprietary material unless the same is protected under the Indian legal context.
As a responsible marketer, we and our creative partner, Ogilvy & Mather, did our due diligence before releasing this expression. In terms of completeness, a trademark search conducted before the launch of the campaign did not reveal any applications or registrations, otherwise.”
Kellogg has also categorically and unequivocally denied all allegations of plagiarism / copying / reuse of the tag line in reference to our ongoing multi-media campaign. “We are confident and proud of the team, which worked on this campaign and we believe in the originality of the idea and the strength of the creative expression.”
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/kelloggs-vs-eatfit-asci-approached-over-similarities-in-ads-125154.html
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Love is in the air but you don’t have to breathe it: 5 Star ad tells us why
Cadbury 5 Star introduces the ‘Mush Detector’ with a campaign by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Cadbury 5 Star has launched yet another unique campaign to help singles navigate through the “love-sick zones and dodge gushy couples”. As part of this year’s #DoNothing proposition, the brand has introduced a Mush Detector Web App, helping free birds ‘Do Nothing’ in peace.
Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India: “Speaking directly to the nation’s youth, Cadbury 5 Star with the perfect balance of quirk and wit has consistently conveyed relatable stories. Creating yet another engaging narrative for Gen Z, our latest edition of Valentine’s Day campaign stands for all those who do not celebrate Valentine’s Day and will help them steer clear of any mush, anywhere. With a resounding response to last year’s Valentine’s Day campaign, we are confident that this year’s efforts will resonate equally well with our consumers.”
Sukesh Kumar Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Valentine’s Day has become an annual event for Cadbury 5 Star to leverage and land its 'Do Nothing' counterculture attitude. This year we have conceived and built a zany, dynamic web app, the 5 Star Mush Detector - which helps people detect and avoid mush around them with a real-time map using various data points like nearby florists, gift shops, movie theatres, restaurants, etc. What makes it even more irreverent, is that the data is also triangulated with chocolate sales to deduce mush. The more lovey-dovey an area, the redder it appears on the map. The app also assists users find mush-free spots, where they can escape to 'Do nothing'. To make it further engaging, friendly folks can help us in populating the real-time map during Valentine’s week, by reporting mushy places to avoid."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Piramal Realty’s film with Rahul Dravid talks about importance of one’s home
The campaign is titled #HOMEisFOREVER
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has unveiled its latest corporate campaign, "#HOMEisFOREVER," starring Rahul Dravid, former captain, Indian cricket team.
“The company has augmented its campaign by offering a limited-time opportunity for its customers to purchase fully furnished designer residences. Additionally, Piramal Realty is offering a new fixed home loan rate of 6.85% on all residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This offer is a substantial reduction from the current market rate of 8.5% to 9.0%, which will assist in reducing the impact of rising interest rates and providing our customers with added financial security,” the company said.
The campaign #HOMEisFOREVER emphasises on the importance of home in one’s life. No matter what you achieve in life, at the end of the day you come back to your home and family for ultimate comfort.
"We are elated to present this exclusive home loan offer to our valued customers," said Gaurav Sawhney, CEO of Piramal Realty. "The "Interest Rate Lock" initiative seeks to provide our home buyers with interest rate stability and the most competitive rates in over a decade for the next 18 months. Our objective is to make homeownership more attainable and cost-effective, and this offer is a step in that direction."
He further added, "When it comes to buying a home, it's not just about acquiring a property, it's about investing in a quality lifestyle. We are committed to delivering excellence in terms of quality, value, and lifestyle in every aspect of our developments. Buying a fully furnished apartment is a smart choice for those looking for a hassle-free and move-in ready experience. Our fully furnished apartments provide a complete living experience that is not only practical but also luxurious. Our objective is to consistently deliver an unparalleled living experience to our valued customers.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Britannia’s ad for Pure Magic Chocolush explores the bliss of living in the moment
The quirky ad has been conceptualised by The Womb
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
Britannia’s choco-filled cookie brand Pure Magic Chocolush has launched its latest campaign ‘Live This Moment’. The new campaign showcases Pure Magic Chocolush in its all-new avatar wherein we see an enlightened man teaching his followers to experience the gooey choco filling and the crunch of Pure Magic Chocolush. The TVC brings alive the true characteristics of the cookie- loaded with 38% choco inside. Pure Magic Chocolush has been introduced with new-age premium packaging by Britannia.
Talking on the launch, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “On Pure Magic, we sought to express the key product attribute of the abundant gooey choco centre wrapped in a crunchy cookie. We came to realise that people don’t consume Pure Magic, but Pure Magic consumes people. And that led us to our idea of forgetting the past and not worrying about the future but rather ’live this moment’. With a brand-new product experience and a powerful brand idea that builds desire for Pure Magic, while distinctly distinguishing itself from the competition, we hope it touches the right taste buds of the choco-loving consumers.”
Amit added, “The premium indulgence category of biscuits is growing faster than the overall biscuits category. Given these changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, we wanted a strategic firm like The Womb to be associated with us. They have the right balance of strategic and creative capabilities to create compelling communication for growth.”
Kawal Shoor, Co-Founder, The Womb said, “It's a privilege to work with a legacy company like Britannia and on brands like Bourbon, Pure Magic, and Treat with Amit and the entire team. The premium indulgence category of biscuits is one of the most closely contested categories. The new competition has emerged; however, Britannia was and will remain the OG."
On Pure Magic, we looked at expressing a core product truth of abundant gooey chocolate center, encased in a crunchy cookie through a cultural insight. Through our research we realized that people don’t consume Pure Magic, but in turn, Pure Magic consumes people. It is so indulgent and gooey that you cannot do anything else but focus on it and relish it. And when you so focus on something, you live in the present. The future and the past dissipate from consciousness. This helped us arrive at our big idea of a cookie so involving that it takes your mind off everything else and makes you ‘live this moment’.”
Suyash Khabya, Creative Head The Womb said, “The brief allowed us, the creatives, to be indulgent, just like the product. So we cracked the idea of an enlightened man professing the product truth, but in his own quirky way. He will now be dispelling the message of ‘Live This Moment’ and through him, Pure Magic will have a point of view on various topics...no gyan but a funny take. Apart from the TVC, there's a whole lot of digital videos, topical stuff and a solid 360 campaign overall. On this, the client team at Britannia is letting us have a cookie of a time!”
The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms, including YouTube and social, as well as print.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Khachak khuchak chod do, says Tide’s latest film
The film features comedian Kiku Sharda
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 8:57 AM | 2 min read
Detergent brand Tide has unveiled a ‘laundry music video’ khachak khuchak chod do’ video featuring comedian Kiku Sharda.
"The word ‘Khachak Khuchak' is the sound of arduous scrubbing that consumers have to do when washing clothes by hand. Indian families spend up to 300 hours^ every year hand-washing clothes. With Tide detergent, consumers can save up to 40% of the time spent doing laundry. Tide removes tough stains like gravy, oil and mud easily without any scrubbing and is asking consumers to say goodbye to khachak khuchak in this new video,” the brand said.
The video has Kiku Sharda grooving to the lyrics and a hook step that says goodbye to scrubbing to remove tough stains like oil, gravy, and dirt from clothes and welcomes ‘khachak khuchak’-free new year with the Tide range of detergents. Through this cult-music video, Tide continues to connect with consumers across India by innovating new trends. The video has been launched across Tide’s social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India and Vice President and Fabric Care Head for P&G Indian subcontinent said, “Tide is known for its quirky and fun advertising which is in sync with pop culture. Our messaging is focused on Tide’s core benefit of whiteness and stain removal while adding a bit of humour to the, sometimes, mundane chore of laundry. Taking this further, Tide has launched the music video ‘Khachak Khuchak’ which uses the sound of scrubbing to bring to life Tide Double Power’s benefit of outstanding stain removal and whiteness without scrubbing.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
EatFit vs Kellogg’s: ASCI approached over ad 'plagiarism'
EatFit claims that Kellogg's lifted its “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” campaign launched for the ICC world cup last November and used the same tagline in the latter’s campaign
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 3, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
EatFit, a homegrown health food platform, on Thursday, approached the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) alleging that global cereal brand Kellogg’s has lifted its advertisement “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” launched for the ICC world cup last November and used the same tagline in the latter’s campaign.
ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor confirmed the development and said that the self-regulatory body will initiate a probe as per its process. “We received the complaint yesterday. It will be duly investigated as per our process,” Kapoor told e4m.
Kellogg’s and Ogilvy's responses to EatFit’s allegations are awaited. The copy will be updated when the global brand and the agency respond.
EatFit claims that it launched the campaign with the same name during the ICC Men’s international T20 World Cup 2022. This campaign was also aired on ‘Shark Tank’ India, where EatFit was a sponsor of both the show and the cricket tournament.
EatFit TVC, Nov 2022
Kellogg’s TVC against which EatFit has moved ASCI
Without naming the global brand, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, says, “Plagiarism in advertising is not acceptable. It is unethical and takes away the value of art, hard work, and creativity of the brand in creating the original idea. Our campaign 'Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhook' was conceptualized by an individual artist. We're extremely disappointed to see a global brand reuse the exact same concept and tagline, without doing their due diligence.”
Urging the brand to take down this campaign, Nagori added, “India needs to safeguard the efforts of individual artists and push back on blatant plagiarism. Let's come together to support originality, the value of creativity and give recognition where it's due."
Meanwhile, Kellog's release a new film with Milind Soman as part of the campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ad industry to grow over 14% by 2023-end: Dentsu-e4m report
As per the report, digital ad spends are expected to reach 40% share this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 3:42 PM | 4 min read
The 7th edition of the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 was jointly unveiled today by dentsu and the exchange4media Group in Mumbai in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.
The report highlights significant trends of 2022-23, real-time facts and figures pertaining to the entire digital domain, and covers spends and insights across all sectors. It was unveiled by Rob Gilby, CEO, dentsu APAC, Divya Karani, Media Chief Executive Officer, dentsu South Asia; Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media & CEO iProspect; Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, Dentsu Creative India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media and top leadership from dentsu.
According to the report, the advertising industry in India is poised to grow by 14.7% to reach Rs. 98,363 crore by the end of 2023. The growth can be attributed to major events such as the IPL 2023, Cricket World Cup 2023, Women’s World Cup 2023 along with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Assembly elections.
The dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 further stated that the Indian advertising industry is likely to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach Rs 1,13,575 crore by the end of 2024, while the digital advertising industry stood at a market size of Rs 29,784 crore, growing at 39.5% over 2021 and is forecasted to reach Rs 51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.
Talking about the evolving digital space, the report stated that the evolution and growth of the digital economy will further catapult the growth of the Indian advertising industry, making it the fastest-growing market in the world over the next few years. The ad industry in India has grown by 18.1% in 2022, over the previous year. The industry ended the year 2022 with a market size of Rs 85,769 crore, growing at 18.1% over 2021.
A year after recovering from the pandemic, the industry is now witnessing the stabilization of the advertising space with a higher average growth rate and reinvigorated opportunities compared to the pre-pandemic era. Advertising spends in categories such as e-commerce, retail, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals and BFSI have grown the most in the past year.
The report said that by the end of 2022, television contributed the largest share of 40% (Rs 33,954 crore) to the advertising market in India, while digital media was close enough with a contribution of 35% (Rs 29,784 crore). Print media contributed 21% (Rs 18, 258 crore) to the Indian advertising market.
“Advertising spends on digital media has seen a growth of 39.5% over 2021 and is expected to reach a spends share of 40% in 2023, overriding television media and becoming the biggest media in terms of advertising share in India. This growth can be attributed to the constant improvements in the digital infrastructure which has been responsible for bringing this technology to the masses. This can be further witnessed in the usage of large screens viz. connected televisions and other unified interfaces where around a third of the content consumed is social media, OTT or gaming. The spends share of digital media is further expected to reach 45% by the end of 2024,” the report added.
“With digital media contributing the largest share of media spends, the share of television is expected to come down from the current 40% to 37% in 2023 and further to 34% by 2024. Also, the spending share of print media may drop from the current 21% to 19% by the end of 2023", it added.
Comparing the growth of digital media and TV, the report said that digital media is expected to grow further and reach a market size of Rs 39,315 crore by the end of 2023, growing at a rate of 32% and overtaking television as the largest media. It added that the rise in advertising spends on digital media can be attributed to the surge in consumption of OTT and online video, on account of higher penetration of smart devices and internet connectivity while the growth in usage of digital transactions and e-commerce is also driving advertising spends on digital media. In addition to these major factors, the growth of advertising opportunities on e-commerce and D2C platforms is pushing digital media to new heights, resulting in the rapid adoption of digital technologies among the masses, furthering the development of mass market, the dentsu-e4m report revealed.
The dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 attempts to capture the trends and media spends of the overall Indian Advertising industry with a special focus on the digital advertising industry.
The event has been co-powered by Criteo. Bobble AI is the Co-gold partner while Lemma is the lanyard partner.
Click here to download the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023:
https://e4mevents.com/dentsu-e4m-report-2023/download-report
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube