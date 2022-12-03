For those who take their sleep seriously, says campaign for Duroflex Wave Plus

Duroflex has launched Duroflex Wave Plus, an adjustable bed.

To promote the new offering, the company has rolled out three digital films in which they have chosen the true connoisseurs of sleep – the pets.

“Both dogs and cats love to sleep and are often called masters of sleep. The key digital film humorously captures the cat, Fluffy, trying to find the perfect space to sleep around the house while the dog, narrates the entire experience of the cat’s quest. From the laptop, to the carpet, to the top of the washing machine, Fluffy is unsatisfied till the dog takes Fluffy to Duroflex Wave. Here Fluffy’s search for the perfect sleeping space come to an end. The film aptly ends with the line that communicate how Duroflex Wave Plus is the answer to all those who value sleep, ‘Designed for those who take their sleep seriously.’

In the second digital film, the duo are shown being impressed by the Zero Gravity feature of the smart bed where their master is sleeping peacefully after adjusting the bed as per his comfort level. The third film highlights the Anti-Snore mode feature of Duroflex Wave Plus.

Commenting on the new launch, Mohanraj J, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “We are happy to introduce Duroflex Wave Plus, a product which offers a truly enriching sleep experience. As a brand, we are continually pursuing sleep technologies that will help India sleep better. After introducing research-backed mattresses, we decided it was time to introduce products that will further upgrade the sleep and comfort experience of the people. Our latest offering, Duroflex Wave Plus – adjustable smart bed will help consumers recline into different positions and angles to suit their needs, providing them ultimate comfort and support in whichever position they choose to lie on the bed for - sleeping, sitting or just relax and unwind.”

Talking about the campaign, Paul Dueman, Chief Business Officer, Vector Brand Solutions, said, “The Duroflex Wave sleep system heralds the future of sleep solutions. The team approached this campaign with the clear understanding that the Wave sleep solution, is the first of its kind and therefore the campaign needed to be delivered in a manner that was also a first of its kind narrative for the category. I am very happy with the output and confident the campaign will deliver on both brand and business objectives.”

