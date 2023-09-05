FMCG ad vol on TV grew by 6% in H1

As per TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report, FMCG ad volumes on radio increased by 7%, while digital and print saw a decline of 28% and 25%, respectively

Ad volumes of the FMCG category witnessed a growth of 6% on television and a decline of 25% in print during the period of January-June 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

According to TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report for the FMCG sector, FMCG ad volumes on Radio increased by 7% in H1’23 over H1’22, while digital witnessed a degrowth of 28%.

The report says that in television, general entertainment channels (GECs) were the most preferred with 37% share. Hindustan Unilever topped with a 23% share of ad volumes among FMCG advertisers.

“May ’23 had the highest share of ad volumes on television at 17.5% followed by Apr ’23 with 17.1% in H1 ’23,” the report said.

In television, toilet soaps (9%) moved to the 1st rank in H1 from the 2nd spot in H1 ’22. Among the top 10 FMCG brands, six belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India).

In Print advertisements, digestives moved up by 3 positions to achieve the top rank in H1 ’23 over H1 ’22. Hindi publications had more than half of FMCG ad space in H1 ’23.

In the digital medium, Apr ’23 and Jun ’23 both had the highest share of ad impressions at 20%.

The top 10 advertisers accounted for 44% share of ad impressions in H1 ’23 with Coca-Cola India leading the list. Programmatic (81%) was the top transaction method for Digital FMCG advertising based on impressions during H1’23.

In Digital, Coca-Cola topped among FMCG advertisers with a 7% share of ad impressions in H1’23 compared to 7th position in H1’22.

In Radio, Vishnu Packaging moved to 1st position with a 12% share of FMCG ad volumes in H1’23 compared to 7th in H1’22 Pan Masala (18%) ascended to the 1st position during H1’23 compared to 4th in H1’22.

In Print, SBS Biotech retained its 1st position in H1’23 compared to H1’22.

