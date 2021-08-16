FMCG ad vol rebounds with 53% YoY growth in H1 2021 on TV: Tam Adex

The top two advertisers HUL and Reckitt together accounted for a 40% share of FMCG ad volumes on TV

The FMCG sector-- the biggest advertisers of the television industry -- rebounded in H1’21 over H1’20 in terms of ad volumes with a notable growth of 53%, according to the TAM adex report on the FMCG sector across media H1, 2021.

Television ad volumes of the sector decreased by 10% in Jan-Jun'20 compared to Jan-Jun'19, whereas it increased by 38% in Jan-Jun'21 compared to the same quarter in 2019.

In Print, Jan-Jun’21 observed a sharp growth in ad space over Jan-Jun’20 for the sector (57%) whereas, compared to Jan-Jun’19 a growth of 8% was observed.

Meanwhile, compared to Jan-Jun’20, a sharp rise of 60% was registered in Jan-Jun’21 for the FMCG sector’s ad volumes on Radio. Jan-Jun’21 volumes were at the same level as in Jan-Jun’19.

Additionally, after a 48% drop in Digital ad insertions during Jan-Jun’20 over Jan-Jun’19 for the sector, Jan-Jun’21 saw a sharp 2.2x rise compared to Jan-Jun’20. Digital Ad Insertions for the FMCG sector grew by 17% in Jan-Jun’21 vis-a-vis Jan-Jun’19.

On TV, Mar’21 and Apr’21 recorded almost similar share of FMCG sectors. While Jan-Jun’19 and Jan-Jun’21 had the same trend for FMCG sectors’ ad volumes share, Apr-May’20 registered a drop in Ad Volumes for the FMCG sector on Television mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During Jan-Jun’21, Toilet Soaps was the top FMCG category with 8% share of ad volumes followed by Toilet/Floor Cleaners with 7% share on Television.

The top two advertisers HUL and Reckitt together accounted for a 40% share of FMCG ad volumes during H1 of Y 2021 on television.

Furthermore, the top ten FMCG’s brands claimed a 12% share of ad volumes on television during Jan-Jun’21 and 6 out of the top ten brands on TV were from Reckitt Benckiser with a 9% share of FMCG Ad Volumes in Jan-Jun’21.

The report also mentioned that among the top-growing categories, Toilet/Floor Cleaners saw the highest increase in ad volumes with double the growth followed by Milk Beverages with 69% growth during Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20. The household Cleaners category witnessed the highest growth percentage among the Top 10 with a 5x rise in Jan-Jun’21.

In Jan-Jun’21, ad volumes of FMCG were maximum in the GEC genre with 33% share. It was followed by Movies with a 26% share. All the top five genres registered growth in ad volumes during Jan-Jun’21 over Jan-Jun’20 with Music seeing the highest two-fold growth in FMCG advertising.

In Print, during the first half of 2021, Mar’21 recorded the highest share of ad space for the sector, while Jun’21 registered a rise of 10% over May’21.

During H1’20, ad space for the FMCG sector was least during April and May mainly due to lockdown due to Covid-19.

OTC product range was the top FMCG category in the Print during Jan-Jun’21 and the top ten categories and advertisers under the FMCG sector contributed 48% and 51% share of ad space in the print medium during Jan-Jun’21 respectively.

Additionally, eight out of the top ten brands in Print were from SBS Biotech with an 18% share in Jan-Jun’21. The top 10 brands under the FMCG sector together added 21% share of ad space in Print during Jan-Jun’21. Over 100 growing categories were witnessed during Jan-June’21 over the same period last year. While Rubs and Balms was the top category showing the highest increase in ad space with a 2.3x increase followed by Digestives with 2.9x growth. Shampoos witnessed the highest growth (23x) among the Top 10 in Jan-Jun’21.

Meanwhile, on Radio, Mar’21 saw a 41% growth over Feb’21. May’21 registered the lowest share of ad volumes for the FMCG sector or Radio.

In H1’20, advertising share for the FMCG sector on radio dipped during April and May and recovered in June.

Here, Pan Masala topped the list of categories with a 13% share of FMCG ad volumes during Jan-Jun’21 followed by Spices.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetables and GCMMF (Amul) were the Top two advertisers with almost the same share in Jan-Jun’21.

Three out of the top10 brands were from the Pan Masala category in Jan-Jun’21. The top 10 brands together accounted for more than 1/4th of FMCG ad volume share in Jan-Jun’21.

Radio witnessed over 45 growing categories. Corporate-Pharma/Healthcare was among the categories that saw the highest increase in ad volumes with 5x growth followed by Spices with 2x growth in Jan-Jun’21 year-on-year.

On digital, the monthly trends for H1’20 and H’21 for FMCG sector advertising were almost similar except for the month May and Jun. Unlike traditional mediums, Digital Ad Insertions were not impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May of H1’20 and H1’21.

The top five categories together added more than 20% share of FMCG ad insertions on Digital in Jan-Jun’21. Range of Skin Care Products was on top. HUL was the top advertiser with an 8% share of the sector’s ad insertions followed by L’Oreal India with a 7% share during Jan-Jun’21. The top 10 brands together added more than 15% share of ad insertions on Digital.

Digital witnessed over 90 growing categories. Pan Masala saw the highest increase in Digital ad insertions with growth of 102x followed by Face Wash with 18 Times growth during Jan-Jun’21 over to Jan-Jun’20.

Desktop video topped with 38% of FMCG Digital ad insertions in Jan-Jun’21. Category Range of Skin Care Products led the Mobile Display and Desktop Display ads platform. While on Video, Chocolates topped on Desktop and Moisturizing Lotion/Creams on Mobile.

