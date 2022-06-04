Flipkart launches three new ad films under #BachonKaKhel campaign

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched three new ad films under its ongoing campaign #BachonKaKhel to highlight the benefits and policies introduced for 4.2 lakh sellers.

“In April, Flipkart introduced a slew of marketplace policy changes and new capabilities under Flipkart EDGE, as a part of its ongoing efforts to build an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem and contribute to the growth, prosperity, and empowerment of its sellers. The benefits include a 10-minutes hassle-free onboarding process, easy listing on the Flipkart marketplace with artificial intelligence (AI)-based innovations, and fast payments in 7-10 days. The #BachonKaKhel campaign amplifies these offerings to drive awareness among sellers about the ease of doing business on Flipkart,” the company said.

Conceptualized by Art-E MediaTech, in phase three of the Bachon Ka Khel campaign, the films are set around crucial seller touchpoints where Bijendra Kala, now established as an expert Flipkart seller in the campaign’s films, motivates other sellers with the benefits of taking their business online through Flipkart.

The film showcases benefits such as getting the fastest payments in the industry; ease of onboarding in 10 minutes and listing and cataloguing through an entertaining demo by the child artist Divyansh Dwivedi.

Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are constantly innovating and bringing new solutions to empower our seller partners from across the country. In this digital commerce era, we want to handhold and nurture MSMEs from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, who are ambitious and are looking to unlock their growth potential. Through the ‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign, we aim to educate the seller community about the ease of doing business with Flipkart in a simple and efficient manner.”

Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Art-E MediaTech, said, “For us, the task at hand was to retain the impact and relevance of the characters and their roles as portrayed in the first two series of Bachon Ka Khel campaign. At the same time, we wanted the viewers to feel the air of change in not only the e-commerce platform but also in the way it positively impacts the sellers. With a fresh set-up and more new characters than the previous ones, these films are a whole new story of the way the Flipkart Seller Hub is changing the dynamics of online selling in India, by placing the seller and entrepreneur community in the centre of focus of these innovations.”

The films are now live on Flipkart Seller Hub’s YouTube channel - Sell on Flipkart which are also being promoted across social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, ShareChat and the official Flipkart app.

