Five Indians on Cannes Lions 2022 jury

Sameer Satpathy, Sanchita Roy, Geet Rathi, Rufina FR and Kainaz Karmakar on the panel

Cannes Lions has announced the stellar global jury for the upcoming festival of creativity in June. The 2022 line-up consists of 290 jury members from across the world, representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. Here are the five Indian jury members for Cannes Lions 2022:

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive-Personal Care, ITC, India will be joining the jury for Creative Effectiveness Lions.

Sanchita Roy, Head of Strategy, Havas Media Group, India will be co-judging the Creative Strategy Lions.

Geet Rathi, Creative Director / Design Director, TBWA\India, India has been made a part of the jury for Design Lions.

Rufina FR, Director - Communication, Boehringer Ingelheim, India will be a part of the Health & Wellness jury.

Print and Publishing Lions has Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India as a part of the jury.

Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 20-24 June 2022. First time brands to join the juries include Ford, Frito-Lay, Peloton, Riot Games, Kansas City Chiefs, Salesforce and WeTransfer, with representation from other top global brands including AB InBev, Adobe, Apple, Disney, Doconomy, GSK, Mars Wrigley, Mastercard, Pepsico, Red Bull, The New York Times and Unilever.

