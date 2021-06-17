Fevicol jumps in Euro 2020-Ronaldo bandwagon with its latest ad

Netizens are all praises by the moment marketing spot by the adhesive brand

Capitalizing on the Ronaldo-Coca Cola controversy that is showing no signs of slowing down, adhesive brand-Fevicol has released a campaign on its social media. The catchy creative reads “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghatega” well integrating and encompassing brand Fevicol.

Netizens have been all praises by the moment marketing spot by the brand. The witty brand spot and the brand’s creative connect has been well captured and people can’t stop raving it.

