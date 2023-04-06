Embrace AI cautiously as future will be about balancing tech with art: Cannes Lions report
Mind and machine shouldn’t be an either-or in the context of creativity. The best ideas come from the crossroads of creativity, technology and humanity, states The 2023 State of Creativity report
Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken centre stage in the advertising industry so much so that two third creative leaders and marketers believe that AI will be the most important tech trend in 2023, and a third of them plan to experiment with signal-based marketing through AI, says the latest survey of Cannes Lions Advisory.
The 2023 State of Creativity report, which was released on Wednesday, is based on insights from over 2,400 creatives and marketers.
Although AI is enabling hyper-personalisation and creativity at scale, a section of the industry feels threatened with its growing influence over creativity. Others worry whether ChatGPT, Dalle-E and all the other daily appearing AI tools will damage creativity.
Some business leaders, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, have demanded a regulator to curb the potential “misuse of the AI.”
There is a reason for them to sound the alarm. A study by Gartner says that by 2025, 10% of all data produced, and 30% of all outbound marketing messages from large brands, will be from Generative AI.
The Cannes Lions report dwells on the biggest question that has perplexed both marketers and creative leaders-“How can we harness its power rather than be threatened by it?”
The authors of the report say, “AI is playing a much bigger role in the field of creativity. Our recommendation is to cautiously embrace AI. Mind and machine shouldn’t be an “either-or” in the context of creativity. The best ideas come from the crossroads of creativity, technology and humanity,”
Referring to the late Author Ken Robinson, the report said, “Imagination and creativity are what fundamentally set us apart from anything else on earth. For now, that still includes AI. Success will come from combining the attributes that set us apart from technology, with those that set technology apart from us.”
The report predicts that the next decade will be about balancing tech with art. “There is a lot of hype around technology and its impact on creativity, but rather than see one as more critical than the other, there is more value in seeing the power of the two together,” say authors.
Value of creativity
The pressing issues this year are macro - global uncertainty has put downward pressure on budgets. Creatives and marketers are having to work harder than ever to prove the value of creativity. Most important is demonstrating a clear link between creativity and commercial outcomes, the report suggests.
Investment in creativity can power growth
The report reveals that while brand leaders state they are prioritizing investment in the customer journey, their creative partners believe brand leaders are prioritizing investment in targeted promotions and activations to drive sales uplift.
On the plus side, creativity has the interest of the C-suite. There is a call to bring the CEO and CFO in on the conversation and prove to them the value of investment in creativity and how it can power growth, found the report.
Limited growth due to budgetary constraints
Respondents in the survey questioned whether the industry could reach its full potential, saying it’s “limitless, but limited”. But to foster creativity, we must see these constraints as opportunities, not limitations, authors noted.
They explained, “We need to use small budgets as a catalyst for creativity, a way to look at challenges in different ways to find new solutions. 70 years of award winning work has taught us that creativity is found at the edges, and constraints are what push us there.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Salman turns into a magician for Navratna Oil
The ad has been created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Navratna Oil has launched a new campaign with brand ambassador Salman Khan in a magician’s avatar.
Brought to life by the renowned adman-turned-film director Nitesh Tiwari, the film kickstarts the year for Navratna Oil with a bang.
Created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the film puts Salman in the backdrop of an Indian society where he refreshes people with a quick Jaadu ki Champi. The film carries the legacy of the older Navratna films while keeping the fun element intact and urging people to create a champi ritual in their hectic lives.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “In today’s hectic world, it’s very easy to forget to take time out for yourself. While the west is coming up with new terms like self-care and self-love, we want people to remember our traditional Indian champi. We also really loved the simple but sweet campaign line Jaadu ki Champi. And Salman Khan wonderfully brings it to life with his dance and fun expressions. Our motive while making this film was to entertain people across the country while bringing our brand to the forefront, and I think Salman’s performance has truly helped us achieve that goal.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “Knowing that Salman Khan is the face of the film, we wanted to do something different with him. We have seen him in dabangg roles, but have you ever seen him perform magic? Not only that, the Jaadu ki Champi song combined with Salman’s cool moves and Nitesh Tiwari’s brilliant direction, the result was as magnificent as we imagined. This film very effortlessly establishes the champi ritual in people’s lives while keeping it as entertaining as ever.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MPL gets Virat Kohli to talk about player safety and security
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:02 AM | 1 min read
MPL has launched a new campaign called “Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jao” with brand ambassador Virat Kohli.
The film is aimed at showcasing how the platform has robust security measures in place to safeguard the interest of its players and allow them to play fearlessly.
In the film, we see various versions of the former Indian captain. While they may appear indistinguishable at first glance, only one of them is the real one, while the rest are mere replicas. As each of these Virat Kohli avatars enters the MPL Arena, only the genuine one is able to pass the threshold, emphasizing that only legitimate players are allowed to compete here—no impostors or rogue players can gain entry into the MPL arena.
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Whenever India plays, we will enable all to join & cheer for the team: Sukesh Nayak
The Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy spoke to e4m about Cadbury's #CheersForAllSports campaign, the concept, its timing and much more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 5, 2023 8:36 AM | 3 min read
While IPL has brought in a flood of ads, Cadbury has come up with a campaign with a difference - #CheersForAllSports.
The campaign, conceived by Ogilvy, invites people to an interactive platform and support Indian teams that are participating in other sports, apart from the IPL. It banks on the brand messaging of how Cadbury brings smiles and gives people a reason to celebrate.
The campaign starts with players from other arenas of sports talking about how they are disheartened by the way the citizens don’t support them as they do in cricket. Cadbury then invites people to be a part of the tournament virtually and cheer for the Indian team.
Through the campaign, the brand has created an ecosystem, a microsite where people can access a sports calendar and spot the sporting events happening around the world. For the same, they have partnered with Jio Cinema and Star Sports, and sports federations to help users stay connected.
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy, spoke to e4m about the concept and the timing of the campaign and the thought behind it.
“We have seen how players are reaching out to the public to come and support them. India has been doing well in recent times in sports, it does require the love that it needs. ‘Cheers For All Sports’ is creating a platform that basically will follow the Indian sporting calendar and whenever India is playing, we will enable everyone to join and cheer for the Indian team whether it is wrestling, boxing or hockey in stadiums across the world. So that's the ecosystem that we are creating because we believe as a brand this is exactly ‘Kuch Achcha Ho Jaye’.
Asked about how the brand was positioning itself with this campaign, Nayak said the brand always had a positioning of ‘Kuch achcha ho jaye, kuch meetha ho jaye’ and that is what it has been doing for long with every passing campaigns.
“Cadbury has been a brand that stands for generosity. We stand for small fellows. As a brand, we have a tagline ‘Kuch acha ho jaye, kuch meetha ho jaye’, and that's all we have included in all our global platforms. In the last IPL, we did a campaign for the ground staff. That's our brand’s direction. So, it's not just a one-time thing, it's an overall larger TG that we work on. Once we have that, we creatively work on it so that the world takes a note of that.”
According to Nayak, they worked on the campaign for seven months, partnering with Wavemaker to get the right media mix. Ogilvy is the creative custodian of the brand, but to get the creativity out in the public one requires the right media mix and a good media partner. “Without the right media mix, any idea will never reach the audience and they will never know about it.”
When asked about the challenges faced by the agency, Nayak said that with a great partnership they didn’t face any difficulties to bring this campaign alive. “There is no challenge. You have to have the audacity to be brave. Whenever you think out of the box, there will be difficulties in how to execute and that's where you have to work with the best people and collaborate to make sure those ideas are executed well.”
Nayak also mentioned that as a custodian of the brand Cadbury they will be doing multiple activities through the year but the brand tonality will remain the same - to be generous, not just in words but in actions.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Noise releases new digital ad #SunoDilKaShor with Virat Kohli
The ad will be released on brand’s digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 6:19 PM | 2 min read
Noise, a lifestyle tech brand, has released a new digital ad, #SunoDilKaShor, featuring their latest brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. In the ad, Virat is seen indulging in his guilty pleasure, as he is certain that his companion, a Noise smartwatch, would ensure he stays on top of his lifestyle goals.
Commenting on the ad film, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “Every step we take at Noise is rooted in consumer-centricity and pushes us forward to bring meaningful innovation. The new ad film featuring Virat brings to light our brand and product philosophy, showcasing how our smartwatches have emerged as a reliable companion for consumers, allowing consumers to listen to their noise within, while it takes care of their lifestyle goals. We are certain the audience will connect with it profoundly.”
“A true companion is one that has your best interest at heart and thus supports us to make the right decision in every aspect of our lives. Encapsulating the brand’s endeavor to resonate with a larger audience base, the new digital film truly emphasizes users to listen to their noise within. Noise’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli showcases how his Noise smartwatch has his back and ensures he stays on track no matter what. Whether it is a reminder to drink water or optimizing his workout to burn those extra calories to keep him on track with his fitness goals, or meet his style requirement, the Noise smartwatch is his go-to companion who guides Virat to make healthy choices. The ad aims at deepening this positioning and strengthening consumer trust and allegiance in a light hearted manner. It will be released on the brand's digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches,” the brand said.
Utsav Malhotra, COO of Noise added, “Listening to the noise within is a way of life for Noisemakers, enabling us to bring products that seamlessly fit in consumers’ lifestyle. This campaign demonstrates our endeavor to bring forth storytelling in a relatable style to our consumers. It creatively highlights how it is human nature to indulge in guilty pleasures once in a while, when you know you’re in good hands.”
Starring Virat Kohli, the ad encourages viewers to listen to their ‘dil ka shor’, which is the brand's core belief, while the Noise smartwatch has your back. Virat is seen indulging in his favorite ‘chhole bhature’ guilt-free, knowing that he has a companion like his Noise smartwatch to ensure his well being.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ET Money’s ad puts a spotlight on unusual responsibilities investors have to shoulder
The film was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:09 PM | 2 min read
ET Money, a wealth tech app, has launched a new ad campaign that takes a humorous route to bring alive the unusual responsibilities investors bear to succeed while investing. The series of advertisements by ET Money, the Associate Sponsor for digital streaming of IPL 2023, was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens.
Reiterating the brand’s philosophy of ‘putting money to work,’ the four digital films once again feature the ‘Money Man,’ who has well-timed humour to personify the various demands of money from an investor.
“The ads uniquely bring alive the popular behaviors that make one’s investments go wrong - the need to get the timing right when entering or exiting investment products such as mutual funds or stocks, acting as an expert in not just one’s work but also in investments. Furthermore, controlling emotions while making investing or selling decisions, which to an extent is impossible for a human to master. These mistakes, whether made knowingly or unknowingly, prove to be more costly in volatile markets, such as those Indian investors have been experiencing for the past 18 months. With this underlying thought, the ads emphasise that it's perfectly normal to commit investing mistakes and not be a master at investing, introducing the audience to ET Money as an investment platform that solves these woes and helps investors make intelligent investing decisions,” read a release.
Commenting on the launch of a new ad campaign, Santosh Navlani, Chief Operating Officer, ET Money, said, “Our intent in this new ad campaign has been to make a "connect" to the human side of an investor. The ads, blended with humour and a problem-solving message, enlighten investors that it's perfectly fine not to know everything related to investing, and it's ok not to be an expert in investing or, for that matter, it's completely normal to make mistakes as long as one learns from them or finds a solution. ET Money believes one can put all of these responsibilities aside and make intelligent investing decisions using a suite of tools available on the ET Money app. Every market scenario calls for different investing strategies, which eventually adds stress to an investor’s life. Through these ads, ET Money illustrates that it can guide investors on when and where to invest for better returns with less stress.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
WinZO launches IPL campaign ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’
MS Dhoni, the brand ambassador for WinZO, is part of all TV campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 2:24 PM | 2 min read
WinZO has launched a new brand campaign to highlight the social gaming capabilities of its app. Titled ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’ (Are you a game player? Do you need an opponent?), the campaign began during the current season of IPL 2023.
MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador for WinZO and is a part of all TV campaigns.
The campaign is a humorous take on how people in India want to play games against a worthy opponent but frequently cannot find one. With this campaign, WinZO makes the proposition: ‘Khiladi Ho? Khiladi Chahiye? To Aao WinZO par & Khelo 10 Karod Khiladiyon ke Saath’ (Are you a game player? Do you require an opponent? Come to WinZO and play with over 10 crore game players).
WinZO aims to raise awareness about its unique offering of providing access to over 10 crore users for gameplay. Users can select from over 100 real-time games in genres such as fantasy, arcade, racing, casual, sports, board games, and action games.
WinZO debuted two films during the first match of IPL and plans to expand the campaign to include multiple films.
Paavan Nanda, WinZO’s co-founder, stated, “Online gaming is a more interactive or active form of entertainment than traditional forms of entertainment. Consumers grew accustomed to virtual social interactive modes of entertainment during COVID. Games act as the most potent boilerplate activity among people. WinZO has over 10 crore users and offers the largest player liquidity pool across 100+ games. There is a strong algo-based skill matching system in place to ensure that users are paired with people who have similar skills. We want to invite audiences to come on the platform and experience incredibly engaging and social gameplay with this ad campaign.”
The new campaign will be boosted by a 360-degree approach that includes a soon-to-be released TVC, digital, outdoor and social activations to reach its target, which predominantly consists of tier II and beyond audiences with limited entertainment options.
“We’ve built ultra-low latency gaming servers and infrastructure, capable of high-class performance in low-end devices and variable low-speed internet connectivity, both of which are common in Tier II and beyond. Our platform is available in 12 languages and the games on the app are tailored to the local context. The ad campaign is aimed at these audiences to raise awareness about the availability of a large pool of gamers,” said Nanda.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nick Law and Wesley ter Haar join ABBY One Show Jury 2023
Nick Law is the Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song, and Wesley ter Haar is Co-founder of Media.Monks
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:49 PM | 3 min read
Nick Law, Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song, and Wesley ter Haar, Co-founder of Media.Monks, have joined as Jury Chair for Integrated Category and Jury Chair of Digital category, respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.
Nick is one of the world’s most progressive and versatile creative leaders, who believes design is a foundational creative discipline that shapes how we interact with the world – and how we change it for the better. His career in design, advertising, and digital media has spanned 30 years and four continents, working with the brightest and best across multiple creative disciplines. He has twice been named in the Creativity 50, a list of the world’s most influential creative people. Nick leads with a focus on service and experience design, setting the direction and nurturing the culture of the practice, with the aim of driving growth through relevance for their clients. He is also known to help apply creative thinking and craft to emerging technologies.
Wesley founded Media Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company that connects content, data, digital media, and technology services across one global team. Wesley currently serves on the board of SoDA: The Digital Society, The One Club, and S4Capital. Under his leadership of over 20 years, Wesley has sought to wage war on mediocre digital production and has grown Media.Monks from a humble production house to an end-to-end creative and production partner, through aggressive expansion and numerous mergers throughout the years. With a team of over 9,000 people across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries, Media.Monksworks across time zones and around the world to achieve unparalleled creative quality.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “The Abby One Show 2023 promises to be a world-standard award show, for South Asia. The One Show partnership brings the world’s best practices and processes to the Awards. However, we do believe that an award show is as good as the Jury that judges the work. This year we have the world’s best creative minds as the Jury Chair for each of our categories. Nick and Wesley have chosen to bring their perspective and experience to our awards. And soon you will hear the names of the other legends, too. Now the ball is in the court of our industry, to win recognition for the best work in South Asia, with this envious and illustrious Jurors who will gauge the work in the context of the world’s best.”
Prior to Accenture, Nick was VP, Marcom Integration at Apple where he lead the global design and marketing group. His role connected classic narrative advertising to social and performance marketing, and a suite of owned and partner digital channels. During his time in Cupertino, Apple won multiple ‘Brand of the Year’ awards. Media Arts Lab, one of the vendors he directed won many creative awards including ‘Agency of the Year’.
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube