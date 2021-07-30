Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship Univer-GV emerges as biggest advertising brand: BARC

Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship Univer-GV has emerged as the leading advertising brand in Week 29, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The brand list witnessed new entrants like Kirloskar and Amazon Prime Video among the top 10 names.

Hindustan Unilever continues to lead the advertiser’s list. The FMCG giant registered 4253.19 (000 secs) ad volume, followed by Reckitt (India) on the second spot with 3244.12 (000 secs) ad volume. Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University maintained its third spot with 986.23 (000 secs) ad volume.

Amazon Online India bagged the fourth spot with 868.33 (000 secs) ad volume and Brooke Bond Lipton India stood on the fifth spot with 727.38 (000 secs) ad volume. Godrej Consumer Products with 717.27 (000 secs) ad volume, Cadburys India with 665.82 (000 secs) ad volume, and Pepsi Co India with 597.87 (000 secs) ad volume bagged the sixth, seventh and eighth spots respectively this week. Colgate Palmolive India and ITC bagged ninth and tenth spots with 567.95 (000 secs) ad volume and 553.77 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

In the brand list this week, Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship Univer-GV emerged as the leading name with 986.23 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Dettol on the second position with 550.14 (000 secs) ad volume and Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala on the third position registered 361.64 (000 secs) ad volume.

Kirloskar, Amazon.in, Close Up Ever Fresh and Horlicks bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 349.99 (000 secs) ad volume, 345.37 (000 secs) ad volume, 311.01 (000 secs) ad volume, and 287.18(000 secs) ad volume respectively. Dettol Toilet Soaps, Veet Cold Wax Strip, and Amazon Prime Video bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 282.56, 268.78 and 236.93 (000 secs) ad volume.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)