CoinDCX to bring new users onboard with #BitcoinLiyaKya campaign

CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a digital campaign titled #BitcoinLiyaKya on all social media platforms to bring new users onboard. The campaign employs a humorous story-telling approach to introduce cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as the latest must-have investment for Indian investors. It aims to appeal to not just the millennial & Gen-Z populations that have taken a liking to the crypto space but also the boomer generation that may have had apprehensions in venturing into this relatively new asset space. The #BitcoinLiyaKya campaign is currently live on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter handles, and is already trending.

With a special focus on Bitcoin in this campaign, CoinDCX is incentivizing new users with Rs 100 worth of free bitcoin through voucher code "CoinDCX Go". Additionally, a few lucky users stand a chance to each win a portfolio of 1 Bitcoin.

Speaking on the purpose and timing of this campaign, Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Brand and Communication, CoinDCX said, "with the #BitcoinLiyaKya campaign, we aim the viewers to consider Bitcoin as an investment class asset. We want people of India to consider investing 1 to 5% of their portfolio in crypto-assets such as Bitcoin. I think the millennials are digital savvy, they will be benefiting the most by investing in this digital gold. "

He added, "at CoinDCX, we have been empowering investors in making safe & secure investments in popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin since our inception in 2018. Our CoinDCX Go app has been launched to facilitate the same purpose, and it has already crossed 1 million downloads in just five months. We aim to onboard new investors by leveraging the virtues of the simple, safe and compliant crypto ecosystem through this campaign and march towards building a larger investor community".

Creating a pre-loaded portfolio on CoinDCX Go is simple and hassle-free. One only needs to install the CoinDCX Go app, signup and add the voucher code "CoinDCX Go". However, users must hold the portfolio for a month to unlock it and make at least one purchase.

